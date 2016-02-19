KADS - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126290400, 9780080509693

KADS

1st Edition

A Principled Approach to Knowledge-Based System Development

Series Volume Editors: Guus Schreiber Bob Wielinga Joost Breuker
eBook ISBN: 9780080509693
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126290400
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 1993
Page Count: 457
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
16300.00
13855.00
225.44
191.62
125.00
106.25
210.00
178.50
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction and Overview. Theoretical Basis. Modeling Expertise. Modleing System: User Cooperation in KADS. A KADS Domain Description Language. Model Construction. Operationalizing Models of Expertise. KADS and Conventional Software Engineering. Languages and Tools. A Formal Language for KADS Models of Expertise. MODEL-K: Making KADS Run. Using OMOS to Represent KADS Conceptual Models. Shelley-Computer Aided Knowledge Engineering. Applications. The Paint Advisor: A Communicative Expert System. Managing and Maintaining an Operational KADS System. Rational Reconstruction of Diagnostic Expertise. Qualitative Prediction of Behavior. A KADS Conceptual Model of the ONOCIN Task. Applying KADS to the Sisyphus Domain. Using KADS to Analyze Problem-Solving Methods. Bibliography. Name Index. Subject Index.

Description

KADS is a structured methodology for the development of knowledge based systems which has been adopted throughout the world by academic and industrial professionals alike. KADS approaches development as a modeling activity. Two key characteristics of KADS are the use of multiple models to cope with the complexity of knowledge engineering and the use of knowledge-level descriptions as an immediate model between system design and expertise data. The result is that KADS enables effective KBS construction by building a computational model of desired behavior for a particular problem domain. KADS contains three section: the Theoretical Basis of KADS, Languages and Tools, and Applications. Together they form a comprehensive sourcebook of the how and why of the KADS methodology. KADS will be required reading for all academic and industrial professionals concerned with building knowledge-based systems. It will also be a valuable source for students of knowledge acquisition and KBS.

Key Features

  • SPECIAL FEATURES:

  • KADS is the most widely used commercial structured methodology for KBS development in Europe and is becoming one of the few significant AI exports to the US.

  • Describes KADS from its Theoretical Basis, through Language and Tool Developments, to real Applications.

Readership

AUDIENCE KBS and AI professionals, software engineers, academic research level AI and systems engineering.

Details

No. of pages:
457
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080509693
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126290400

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Guus Schreiber Series Volume Editor

Bob Wielinga Series Volume Editor

Joost Breuker Series Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.