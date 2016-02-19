KADS
1st Edition
A Principled Approach to Knowledge-Based System Development
Table of Contents
Introduction and Overview. Theoretical Basis. Modeling Expertise. Modleing System: User Cooperation in KADS. A KADS Domain Description Language. Model Construction. Operationalizing Models of Expertise. KADS and Conventional Software Engineering. Languages and Tools. A Formal Language for KADS Models of Expertise. MODEL-K: Making KADS Run. Using OMOS to Represent KADS Conceptual Models. Shelley-Computer Aided Knowledge Engineering. Applications. The Paint Advisor: A Communicative Expert System. Managing and Maintaining an Operational KADS System. Rational Reconstruction of Diagnostic Expertise. Qualitative Prediction of Behavior. A KADS Conceptual Model of the ONOCIN Task. Applying KADS to the Sisyphus Domain. Using KADS to Analyze Problem-Solving Methods. Bibliography. Name Index. Subject Index.
KADS is a structured methodology for the development of knowledge based systems which has been adopted throughout the world by academic and industrial professionals alike. KADS approaches development as a modeling activity. Two key characteristics of KADS are the use of multiple models to cope with the complexity of knowledge engineering and the use of knowledge-level descriptions as an immediate model between system design and expertise data. The result is that KADS enables effective KBS construction by building a computational model of desired behavior for a particular problem domain. KADS contains three section: the Theoretical Basis of KADS, Languages and Tools, and Applications. Together they form a comprehensive sourcebook of the how and why of the KADS methodology. KADS will be required reading for all academic and industrial professionals concerned with building knowledge-based systems. It will also be a valuable source for students of knowledge acquisition and KBS.
KADS is the most widely used commercial structured methodology for KBS development in Europe and is becoming one of the few significant AI exports to the US.
Describes KADS from its Theoretical Basis, through Language and Tool Developments, to real Applications.
AUDIENCE KBS and AI professionals, software engineers, academic research level AI and systems engineering.
- 457
- English
- © Academic Press 1993
- 1st March 1993
- Academic Press
- 9780080509693
- 9780126290400