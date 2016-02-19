Junction Transistors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080115313, 9781483149073

Junction Transistors

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Applied Electricity and Electronics

Authors: John. J. Sparkes
Editors: P. Hammond
eBook ISBN: 9781483149073
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 260
Description

Junction Transistors explains the operation and characterization of junction transistors to a point from which detailed circuit analysis and design can be undertaken. This book highlights three features. First, this text analyzes the behavior of semiconductors, pn junctions, and all types of bipolar transistors from the standpoint of classical physics. The validity of this approach and the link with quantum physics is discussed in an appendix. Second, the high-speed operation of transistors is analyzed and explained in terms of base charge. Finally, the analysis of transistor behavior in terms of the movements of holes and electrons can only be carried out explicitly with the aid of simplifying assumptions, not all of which can be fully justified. In this selection, an attempt has been made to justify these assumptions wherever possible, to show where they break down, and to remove the assumptions altogether in one or two instances and obtain more rigorous solutions. This publication provides material of interest not only to undergraduates but also to those more familiar with the properties and use of transistors.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Conduction in Semiconductors

Chapter 2. The pn Junction. Steady-state Properties

Chapter 3. The pn Junction. Transient and Signal Properties

Chapter 4. The Junction Transistor. Steady-state Properties

Chapter 5. Fundamental Aspects of Transistor Action

Chapter 6. Transistor Action and Its Representation

Chapter 7. Summary of Circuit Design Parameters

Chapter 8. Different Transistor Structures

Chapter 9. Some Further Features of Transistor Behavior (Including Noise)

References

Appendix A. Carrier Densities in Semiconductors

Appendix B. Recombination through Traps

Appendix C. The Equilibrium Solution for Abrupt Junction

Appendix D. The d.c. Equations of a Transistor

Appendix E. Signal Delay Time through the Base Region of Transistors

Index

