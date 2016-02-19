Junction Transistors
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Applied Electricity and Electronics
Description
Junction Transistors explains the operation and characterization of junction transistors to a point from which detailed circuit analysis and design can be undertaken. This book highlights three features. First, this text analyzes the behavior of semiconductors, pn junctions, and all types of bipolar transistors from the standpoint of classical physics. The validity of this approach and the link with quantum physics is discussed in an appendix. Second, the high-speed operation of transistors is analyzed and explained in terms of base charge. Finally, the analysis of transistor behavior in terms of the movements of holes and electrons can only be carried out explicitly with the aid of simplifying assumptions, not all of which can be fully justified. In this selection, an attempt has been made to justify these assumptions wherever possible, to show where they break down, and to remove the assumptions altogether in one or two instances and obtain more rigorous solutions. This publication provides material of interest not only to undergraduates but also to those more familiar with the properties and use of transistors.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Conduction in Semiconductors
Chapter 2. The pn Junction. Steady-state Properties
Chapter 3. The pn Junction. Transient and Signal Properties
Chapter 4. The Junction Transistor. Steady-state Properties
Chapter 5. Fundamental Aspects of Transistor Action
Chapter 6. Transistor Action and Its Representation
Chapter 7. Summary of Circuit Design Parameters
Chapter 8. Different Transistor Structures
Chapter 9. Some Further Features of Transistor Behavior (Including Noise)
References
Appendix A. Carrier Densities in Semiconductors
Appendix B. Recombination through Traps
Appendix C. The Equilibrium Solution for Abrupt Junction
Appendix D. The d.c. Equations of a Transistor
Appendix E. Signal Delay Time through the Base Region of Transistors
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483149073
About the Author
John. J. Sparkes
About the Editor
P. Hammond
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southampton