Jubb, Kennedy & Palmer's Pathology of Domestic Animals: Volume 3

With an emphasis on the disease conditions of dogs, cats, horses, swine, cattle and small ruminants, Jubb, Kennedy, and Palmer's Pathology of Domestic Animals, 6th Edition continues its long tradition of being the most comprehensive reference book on common domestic mammal pathology. Using a body systems approach, veterinary pathology experts provide overviews of general system characteristics, reactions to insult, and disease conditions that are broken down by type of infectious or toxic insult affecting the anatomical subdivisions of each body system. The sixth edition now boasts a new full-color design, including more than 2,000 high-resolution images of normal and abnormal organs, tissues, and cells. Updated content also includes evolved coverage of disease agents such as the Schmallenberg virus, porcine epidemic diarrhea virus, and the porcine deltacoronavirus; plus new information on molecular-based testing, including polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and in-situ hybridization, keep you abreast of the latest diagnostic capabilities.

"a core text in veterinary pathology"Reviewed by: Alexander Stoll, on behalf of Wikivet, November 2015