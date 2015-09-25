Jubb, Kennedy & Palmer's Pathology of Domestic Animals: Volume 2 - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702053184, 9780702068379

Jubb, Kennedy & Palmer's Pathology of Domestic Animals: Volume 2

6th Edition

Authors: Grant Maxie
eBook ISBN: 9780702068379
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702053184
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 25th September 2015
Page Count: 782
Description

With an emphasis on the disease conditions of dogs, cats, horses, swine, cattle and small ruminants, Jubb, Kennedy, and Palmer's Pathology of Domestic Animals, 6th Edition continues its long tradition of being the most comprehensive reference book on common domestic mammal pathology. Using a body systems approach, veterinary pathology experts provide overviews of general system characteristics, reactions to insult, and disease conditions that are broken down by type of infectious or toxic insult affecting the anatomical subdivisions of each body system. The sixth edition now boasts a new full-color design, including more than 2,000 high-resolution images of normal and abnormal organs, tissues, and cells. Updated content also includes evolved coverage of disease agents such as the Schmallenberg virus, porcine epidemic diarrhea virus, and the porcine deltacoronavirus; plus new information on molecular-based testing, including polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and in-situ hybridization, keep you abreast of the latest diagnostic capabilities.

Key Features

  • Updated content includes new and evolving pathogens and diagnostic techniques.
  • Updated bibliographies give readers new entry points into the rapidly expanding literature on each subject.

Table of Contents

VOLUME 2
1. Alimentary system and peritoneum
2. Liver and biliary system
3. Pancreas
4. Urinary system
5. Respiratory system

About the Author

Grant Maxie

Affiliations and Expertise

Manager Director, Animal Health Laboratory, Laboratory Services Division, University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada

