JSP - 1st Edition

JSP

1st Edition

Practical Guide for Programmers

Authors: Robert Brunner
eBook ISBN: 9780080495958
Paperback ISBN: 9781558608368
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 24th September 2003
Page Count: 179
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Web Applications Chapter 2 Introduction to JSPs Chapter 3 JavaBeans and Forms Chapter 4 Custom Actions Chapter 5 Expression Language Chapter 6 Standard Actions Chapter 7 Build a Web Application

Description

JavaServer Pages (JSP) is a technology for building dynamic web applications that can access databases and provide an interactive experience for users. It's a powerful technology with open source implementations (server and platform independent) for building enterprise Web applications. With JSP, existing business systems can be leveraged with minimal overhead, maintenance, and support. JSP: Practical Guide for Java Programmers is designed to cover the essentials of JSP including the basic JSP constructs and the relevant implicit objects as well as more advanced concepts such as incorporating JavaBeans, developing custom tags, utilizing the JSP expression language, building with the JSP Standard Tag Library, and developing complete JSP-Servlet application. 

Key Features

  • Covers the latest release of JSP, version 2.0, and covers new features such as the Expression Language and Standard Tag Library.
  • Includes a sample application of an electronic bank Web site, showing the power of JSP in providing the foundation for building Web applications.
  • Provides a clear, straight-to-the-point approach to the JSP so that readers can start using it in their own projects right away.

Readership

Java developers, programmers, and Java page authors

Details

No. of pages:
179
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080495958
Paperback ISBN:
9781558608368

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Robert Brunner Author

Robert J. Brunner is an Assistant Professor of Astronomy at the University of Illinois and a Research Scientist at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA). Robert is leading the development of a Unified Cosmological Data Mining Framework that leverages experts and technologies from the machine learning, database systems, and grid computing communities to assist in the understanding of the origin and evolution of our Universe. He has taught Java and XML at the Center for Advanced Computing Technology operated by the California State Polytechnic University at Pomona. Recently, he has written a series for Java Developers Journal and has reviewed and edited books covering Linux, C++, Java, and XML.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Center for Supercomputing Applications

