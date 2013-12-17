Journey to a Hearty Health
1st Edition
A must-read for medicos, patients and health seekers
Description
This book provides a practical approach to understand, prevent, control and even reverse lifestyle diseases and will be a true companion for anyone who wishes to pursue the journey to health and happiness.
Key Features
- Guides and motivates readers towards heart healthy lifestyle
- Provides practical approach to understand, prevent and control lifestyle diseases
- Discusses real life scenarios
- Discusses significant topics, like, Mind and Its Influence on the Heart; Heart Attack Prevention; Regression of Coronary Artery Obstruction Leading to Effective Cure; Coronary Artery Disease and Its Perception.
- Reader-friendly way of imparting information — A-Z key messages; important summaries set in boxes for easy reference; Part III: Assess Your Knowledge.
- Valuable tool for people aiming at heart healthy life
- Valuable patient education tool for practitioners
Table of Contents
PART 1: The Big Picture
1. Why all the fuss about heart health?
2. What does my mind have to do with my heart or my health?
3. How do I get a grip of how healthy my heart is?
4. Am I at risk?
5. What if I’ve already had a heart attack?
6. How can I better control my health and my well-being?
7. Can I do something about the heart health of those I care about?
8. Whom should I turn to for support?
9. I want to make a start right away but where do I begin?
PART 2: Valuable Insights
10. I want to know more about my food
11. I want to understand how to exercise
12. I want to manage my stress better
PART 3: Assess Your Knowledge
Details
- No. of pages:
- 142
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2014
- Published:
- 17th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131237038
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131237021
About the Author
Priya Chockalingam
Dr. Priya Chockalingam studied medicine in Chennai, India, and trained in Paediatrics from the United Kingdom. Her deep interest in the basics of the heart and its functioning led her to pursue clinical research in Cardiology in The Netherlands from where she obtained her doctoral degree. Having lived in five countries in three different continents and having worked with patients of different cultures, she strongly believes that cardiovascular and other lifestyle diseases are a truly global problem. However, she is also convinced that every individual, if given the right information and guidance, can prevent and control these diseases effectively. Dr. Priya has a keen interest to support people in making positive lifestyle changes and to help them lead healthier, happier and longer lives.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cardiac wellness Physician
Chockalingam Venkatachalam
Dr. V. Chockalingam, a pioneer in the field of Cardiology in India, is a passionate physician, a revered teacher and an able orator. His untiring commitment and enthusiasm to patient-care and education have uniformly endeared him to patients and students all over the world. After retiring as the Professor and Head of Cardiology from Madras Medical College and General Hospital, Chennai, Dr. Chockalingam continues to serve by helping care for heart patients, teaching medical students and spreading public awareness about heart attack and its prevention. He is a strong proponent of the philosophy that a positive and a balanced mindset is the best preventive tool.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Cardiologist, Apollo Hospital, Chennai and Professor Emeritus in Cardiology, Dr M.G.R Medical University, Chennai. Formerly, Professor and Head at the Institute of Cardiology, Madras Medical College, and has served as Chief Cardiologist at the Government General Hospital, Chennai.