Joshi and Kotwal's Essentials of Orthopaedics And Applied Physiotherapy
4th Edition
Key Features
Chapters are rearranged into well-defined sections as per syllabus.
• Newer surgical concepts as well as physiotherapy techniques have been added within the chapters.
• The references have been updated
• Week-wise rehabilitation protocols for common post-surgical conditions included.
conditions and physiotherapy procedures.
Table of Contents
Section I: Orthopaedics and Physiotherapy
1 Orthopaedics and Physiotherapy
2 The Bones and Joints
3 Inflammation, Soft-Tissue Injuries and
Musculoskeletal Disorders
4 Prevention of Fractures
Section II: Fractures and Dislocation
5 Fractures (General Principles)
6 Injuries Around the Shoulder
7 Injuries of the Arm
8 Injuries of the Elbow
9 Injuries of the Forearm
10 Injuries of the Wrist
11 Injuries of the Hand
12 Injuries of the Spine
13 Injuries of the Pelvis and Chest
14 Injuries of the Hip
15 Injuries of the Thigh
16 Injuries of the Knee
17 Injuries of the Leg
18 Injuries of the Ankle and Foot
19 Emergency Management of a Polytrauma
Patient
Section III: Regional Conditions
20 Locomotion and Gait
21 Regional Orthopaedic Soft-Tissue Lesions of the Shoulder, Elbow, Forearm and Wrist
22 Hand
23 Spine
24 Regional Orthopaedic Conditions at theHip
25 Regional Orthopaedic Conditions at the Knee
26 Regional Orthopaedic Conditions at the Ankle and Foot
Section IV: Deformity
27 Deformity
28 Poliomyelitis
29 Infections of the Bones and Joints
30 Metabolic Bone Diseases
31 Bone Tumours
32 Lesions of the Brachial Plexus
33 Peripheral Nerve Injuries
34 Arthritides
35 Arthrodesis, Arthroplasty and Osteotomy
Section V: Pediatric and Geriatrics Conditions
36 Common Paediatric and Adolescent Musculoskeletal Disorders and Fractures
37 Geriatric: Orthopaedics and Physiotherapy
Section VI: Miscellaneous Disorders
38 Amputations
39 Sports Medicine
40 Yoga and Physiotherapy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2020
- Published:
- 15th June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131255476
About the Authors
Prakash Kotwal
Prakash Kotwal attained his MS (Orthopaedics) from M G M. Medical College, Indore, India in 1977 and joined the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. After serving in the department of Orthopaedics at AIIMS in various positions, he is presently working as Professor and Head of the department. He is recipient of WHO Fellowship, Indo-German Fellowship and IOA Travelling Fellowship. He has been a visiting Professor in Orthopaedics to the B P Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, Nepal in 2001. He has authored two text books, published over 100 scientific articles in national and international journals and has contributed more than 26 chapters in various text books.
Kanchan Mittal
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.