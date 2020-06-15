Joshi and Kotwal's Essentials of Orthopaedics And Applied Physiotherapy

Section I: Orthopaedics and Physiotherapy

1 Orthopaedics and Physiotherapy

2 The Bones and Joints

3 Inflammation, Soft-Tissue Injuries and

Musculoskeletal Disorders

4 Prevention of Fractures

Section II: Fractures and Dislocation

5 Fractures (General Principles)

6 Injuries Around the Shoulder

7 Injuries of the Arm

8 Injuries of the Elbow

9 Injuries of the Forearm

10 Injuries of the Wrist

11 Injuries of the Hand

12 Injuries of the Spine

13 Injuries of the Pelvis and Chest

14 Injuries of the Hip

15 Injuries of the Thigh

16 Injuries of the Knee

17 Injuries of the Leg

18 Injuries of the Ankle and Foot

19 Emergency Management of a Polytrauma

Patient

Section III: Regional Conditions

20 Locomotion and Gait

21 Regional Orthopaedic Soft-Tissue Lesions of the Shoulder, Elbow, Forearm and Wrist

22 Hand

23 Spine

24 Regional Orthopaedic Conditions at theHip

25 Regional Orthopaedic Conditions at the Knee

26 Regional Orthopaedic Conditions at the Ankle and Foot

Section IV: Deformity

27 Deformity

28 Poliomyelitis

29 Infections of the Bones and Joints

30 Metabolic Bone Diseases

31 Bone Tumours

32 Lesions of the Brachial Plexus

33 Peripheral Nerve Injuries

34 Arthritides

35 Arthrodesis, Arthroplasty and Osteotomy

Section V: Pediatric and Geriatrics Conditions

36 Common Paediatric and Adolescent Musculoskeletal Disorders and Fractures

37 Geriatric: Orthopaedics and Physiotherapy

Section VI: Miscellaneous Disorders

38 Amputations

39 Sports Medicine

40 Yoga and Physiotherapy