Joshi and Kotwal's Essentials of Orthopaedics And Applied Physiotherapy - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9788131255476

Joshi and Kotwal's Essentials of Orthopaedics And Applied Physiotherapy

4th Edition

Authors: Prakash Kotwal Kanchan Mittal
Paperback ISBN: 9788131255476
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th June 2020
Page Count: 700
Key Features

Chapters are rearranged into well-defined sections as per syllabus.

• Newer surgical concepts as well as physiotherapy techniques have been added within the chapters.
• The references have been updated
• Week-wise rehabilitation protocols for common post-surgical conditions included.
conditions and physiotherapy procedures.

Table of Contents

Section I: Orthopaedics and Physiotherapy
1 Orthopaedics and Physiotherapy
2 The Bones and Joints
3 Inflammation, Soft-Tissue Injuries and
Musculoskeletal Disorders
4 Prevention of Fractures

Section II: Fractures and Dislocation
5 Fractures (General Principles)
6 Injuries Around the Shoulder
7 Injuries of the Arm
8 Injuries of the Elbow
9 Injuries of the Forearm
10 Injuries of the Wrist
11 Injuries of the Hand
12 Injuries of the Spine
13 Injuries of the Pelvis and Chest
14 Injuries of the Hip
15 Injuries of the Thigh
16 Injuries of the Knee
17 Injuries of the Leg
18 Injuries of the Ankle and Foot
19 Emergency Management of a Polytrauma
Patient

Section III: Regional Conditions
20 Locomotion and Gait
21 Regional Orthopaedic Soft-Tissue Lesions of the Shoulder, Elbow, Forearm and Wrist
22 Hand
23 Spine
24 Regional Orthopaedic Conditions at theHip
25 Regional Orthopaedic Conditions at the Knee
26 Regional Orthopaedic Conditions at the Ankle and Foot

Section IV: Deformity
27 Deformity
28 Poliomyelitis
29 Infections of the Bones and Joints
30 Metabolic Bone Diseases
31 Bone Tumours
32 Lesions of the Brachial Plexus
33 Peripheral Nerve Injuries
34 Arthritides
35 Arthrodesis, Arthroplasty and Osteotomy

Section V: Pediatric and Geriatrics Conditions
36 Common Paediatric and Adolescent Musculoskeletal Disorders and Fractures
37 Geriatric: Orthopaedics and Physiotherapy
Section VI: Miscellaneous Disorders
38 Amputations
39 Sports Medicine
40 Yoga and Physiotherapy

About the Authors

Prakash Kotwal

Prakash Kotwal attained his MS (Orthopaedics) from M G M. Medical College, Indore, India in 1977 and joined the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. After serving in the department of Orthopaedics at AIIMS in various positions, he is presently working as Professor and Head of the department. He is recipient of WHO Fellowship, Indo-German Fellowship and IOA Travelling Fellowship. He has been a visiting Professor in Orthopaedics to the B P Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, Nepal in 2001. He has authored two text books, published over 100 scientific articles in national and international journals and has contributed more than 26 chapters in various text books.

Kanchan Mittal

