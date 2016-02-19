Jones's Animal Nursing
5th Edition
Description
In the tradition of this well established text, the fifth edition is enlarged and updated to cover recent developments in the field of animal nursing. In the four years since the previous edition was published the position of the Veterinary Nurse has become professionally recognized and a new syllabus for the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons nursing scheme has been established. This has helped define the depth of knowledge required of trainee nurses in their preparation for examinations. In the light of the new syllabus there is a new chapter on Radiography, the chapters on First Aid, Basic Nursing Care, The Practice of Nursing and Surgical Nursing have been extensively revised, and the chapter on Medical Nursing has been lengthened. The contributions, from 27 experts in the field, are highly illustrated and suggestions for further reading are provided at the end of each chapter.
Readership
For veterinary nurses and all those involved in veterinary science.
Table of Contents
Anatomy and physiology - I. Anatomy and physiology - II. Management, hygiene and feeding. First aid. Basic nursing care. The practice of nursing. Diagnostic aids and laboratory tests. Medical nursing. Radiography. Surgical nursing. Obstetrical and paediatric nursing. Glossary. Common prefixes and suffixes. Author index. Subject index.
80 lit. refs., 48 photographs, 220 line drawings
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1989
- Published:
- 1st October 1989
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286839
About the Editor
D. R. Lane
Affiliations and Expertise
47 Newbold Terrace East, Leamington Spa, UK
Reviews
@from:Rita Hinton @qu:It is an essential textbook for trainee veterinary nurses and a valuable reference book for qualified nurses. @source:Outlook on Agriculture Volume 21 No 4 @qu:This excellent publication replaces the 5th edition of 'Jones's Animal Nursing...an excellent teaching source for student nurses, while also providing more advanced information for other members of the veterinary team... All diagrams and photographs are of an imipressive clarity and quality... The whole book gives concise information and the straightforward writing style makes reading it a pleasure... this is a well constructed, balanced text that will benefit student nurses greatly...should certinaly be read from cover to cover by all veterinary students and surgeons. Not even the price can provide an excuse not to buy a copy - at #39 for the two books it's a bargain. @source:The Veterinary Record