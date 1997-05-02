Jonathan E. Rhoads, M.D.: Quaker Sense and Sensibility in the World of Surgery
1st Edition
Authors: John Rombeau Donna Muldoon
Hardcover ISBN: 9781560532521
Imprint: Hanley & Belfus
Published Date: 2nd May 1997
Page Count: 308
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Hanley & Belfus 1997
- Published:
- 2nd May 1997
- Imprint:
- Hanley & Belfus
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781560532521
About the Author
John Rombeau
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
Donna Muldoon
Affiliations and Expertise
Managing Editor, Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.