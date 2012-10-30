Joints and Connective Tissues
1st Edition
General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series
Description
Joints and Connective Tissues - General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series. In order to diagnose and manage the patient presenting with musculoskeletal symptoms, it is important to distinguish whether the pathology is arising primarily in the so-called hard tissues (such as bone) or the soft tissues (such as cartilage, disc, synovium, capsule, muscle, tendon, tendon sheath). It is also important to distinguish between the two most common causes of musculoskeletal symptoms, namely inflammatory and degenerative.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
- Published:
- 30th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729582179
About the Author
Kerryn Phelps
Affiliations and Expertise
Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW
Craig Hassed
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University