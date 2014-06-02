Joint Replacement Technology
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributor contact details
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials
- Preface
- Part I: Introduction to joint replacement technology
- 1. Developments in joint replacement technology
- Abstract:
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Introduction to biomechanics
- 1.3 Materials science and engineering
- 1.4 Key aspects of biomechanics of major joints
- 1.5 The upper limb
- 1.6 Conclusion
- 1.7 Sources of further information and advice
- 1.8 References
- 2. Tribology in joint replacement
- Abstract:
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Theoretical tribological studies
- 2.3 Experimental tribological studies
- 2.4 Issues of tribology for joint replacements and future developments
- 2.5 Sources of further information and advice
- 2.6 References and further reading
- 3. Biological and chemical influence on immune and regenerative responses to joint replacements
- Abstract:
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Immune and regenerative responses to implanted biomaterials
- 3.3 Factors affecting the foreign body response and their modification
- 3.4 Conclusion
- 3.5 References
- Part II: Materials and techniques in joint replacement
- 4. Metals for joint replacement
- Abstract:
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Regulatory requirements
- 4.3 Metals
- 4.4 Metals used in joint replacements
- 4.5 Clinical success of metals used in joint replacement surgery
- 4.6 Future trends
- 4.7 Conclusion
- 4.8 References
- 5. Ceramics for joint replacement
- Abstract:
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Material and mechanical properties of ceramics
- 5.3 Ceramics in total hip replacement
- 5.4 Ceramics in total knee arthroplasty
- 5.5 Ceramic coatings
- 5.6 Conclusion
- 5.7 References
- 6. Joint bearing surfaces and replacement joint design
- Abstract:
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Articulating surfaces in natural joints
- 6.3 Demands for the bearing surfaces
- 6.4 Different solutions available for artificial bearing surfaces
- 6.5 Special concepts and designs for bearing surfaces
- 6.6 Comparison of bearing surface solutions
- 6.7 Future trends
- 6.8 References
- 7. Cementless fixation techniques and challenges in joint replacement
- Abstract:
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Cementless fixation
- 7.3 Osseous integration of cementless implants
- 7.4 Uncemented implants and revision surgery
- 7.5 Conclusion and future trends
- 7.6 References
- 8. Acrylic cements for bone fixation in joint replacement
- Abstract:
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Composition
- 8.3 Behaviour and properties
- 8.4 Mixing methods
- 8.5 Joint replacement cementing technique
- 8.6 Problems with acrylic cements
- 8.7 Conclusion
- 8.8 References
- Part III: Biological and mechanical issues in joint replacement
- 9. The healing response to implants used in joint replacement
- Abstract:
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Immediate response to prosthesis placement
- 9.3 Remodelling of bone around implants
- 9.4 The cemented joint prosthesis
- 9.5 The uncemented prosthetic joint component
- 9.6 Bioactive surfaces on prostheses
- 9.7 Adjunctive methods or treatments and their effects
- 9.8 Conclusion
- 9.9 References
- 10. Biological causes of prosthetic joint failure
- Abstract:
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Infection
- 10.3 Aseptic loosening
- 10.4 The isolation and characterisation of wear particles from tissues
- 10.5 The cellular reaction to particulate wear debris
- 10.6 The role of macrophages and multinucleate giant cells (MNGCs)
- 10.7 Bone resorption and wear debris: osteoclasts, macrophages and MNGC
- 10.8 Lymphocytes, sensitisation and aseptic loosening
- 10.9 Evidence for immunological processes in loosening
- 10.10 Dissemination of wear particles and the products of corrosion to distant organs: systemic effects
- 10.11 Carcinogenicity and genotoxicity of metal implants
- 10.12 Conclusion
- 10.13 References
- 11. Failure mechanisms in joint replacement
- Abstract:
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Wear
- 11.3 Methods of wear assessment
- 11.4 Fracture
- 11.5 Dislocation
- 11.6 Stress shielding
- 11.7 Comment on surgical failure
- 11.8 Infection
- 11.9 Conclusion and future trends
- 11.10 References
- 12. Tribology and corrosion in hip joint replacements: materials and engineering
- Abstract:
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Millennium prostheses
- 12.3 Introduction to the tribology of total hip replacements
- 12.4 Hard-on-hard total hip joint tribology
- 12.5 Wear particles and metal ions
- 12.6 Metal ion release and the link to corrosion
- 12.7 Conclusion
- 12.8 References
- 13. Imaging of joint prostheses
- Abstract:
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Radiography
- 13.3 Computed tomography (CT)
- 13.4 Ultrasound (US)
- 13.5 Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
- 13.6 Radionuclide imaging
- 13.7 Indications for the use of imaging methods in joint replacement failure
- 13.8 Conclusion
- 13.9 References
- Part IV: Replacing specific joints
- 14. Hip replacement: clinical perspectives
- Abstract:
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Maximising the benefits of hip replacement
- 14.3 Key assessment factors and considerations
- 14.4 Prosthesis design and fixation
- 14.5 Surgical techniques and approaches
- 14.6 Reducing the risks
- 14.7 Conclusion
- 14.8 References
- 15. Knee replacement: clinical perspectives
- Abstract:
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Kinematics and stability
- 15.3 Total knee joint prosthesis design
- 15.4 Analysis of the kinematics and stability of total joint prostheses
- 15.5 Surgical technique
- 15.6 Conclusion
- 15.7 References
- 16. Intervertebral disc joint replacement technology
- Abstract:
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Orthopedic materials and methodology available for use in intervertebral disc replacement (IDR)
- 16.3 Early IDR designs
- 16.4 Current designs
- 16.5 Articulating IDR devices
- 16.6 Clinical concerns
- 16.7 Conclusion
- 16.8 References
- 17. The history of shoulder arthroplasty
- Abstract:
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Biomechanics of total shoulder arthroplasty
- 17.3 Indications for total shoulder arthroplasty
- 17.4 Surgical technique
- 17.5 Complications
- 17.6 Prognostic factors for clinical outcome
- 17.7 Conclusion
- 17.8 References
- 18. Elbow arthroplasty
- Abstract:
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Materials and device design
- 18.3 Indications and contraindications
- 18.4 Surgical technique overview
- 18.5 Clinical results
- 18.6 Complications
- 18.7 Revision surgery
- 18.8 Future trends
- 18.9 Conclusion
- 18.10 References
- 19. Pyrocarbon small joint arthroplasty of the extremities
- Abstract:
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Material properties of pyrocarbon
- 19.3 History of pyrolytic carbon (pyc) use
- 19.4 Current status of pyrocarbon total joint arthroplasty in the upper extremity
- 19.5 Current status of pyrocarbon hemiarthroplasty in the upper extremity
- 19.6 Current status of pyrocarbon-based wrist and inter-carpal arthroplasty
- 19.7 Conclusion
- 19.8 References
- 19.9 Appendix: abbreviations
- Index
Description
This second edition of Joint Replacement Technology provides a thoroughly updated review of recent developments in joint replacement technology. Joint replacement is a standard treatment for joint degradation and has improved the quality of life of millions of patients. Collaboration between clinicians and researchers is critical to its continued success and to meet the rising expectations of patients and surgeons.
Part one introduces the advances in joint replacement technology, tribological considerations and experiments, and immune and regenerative responses to joint replacements. Part two covers the materials and techniques used in joint replacement. The advantages and disadvantages of different metals are explained here, as well as the use of ceramics. This section also addresses challenges in joint bearing surfaces, design, and cementless fixation techniques. Biological and mechanical issues are considered in part three, including healing responses to implants and biological causes of prosthetic joint failure, and a new chapter on imaging of joint prostheses. Each chapter in part four describes the clinical challenges of replacing specific joints, with specific focus on hip, knee, intervertebral disc joint, shoulder arthroplasty, elbow arthroplasty, and pyrocarbon small joint arthroplasty.
Thanks to its widespread collaboration and international contributors, Joint Replacement Technology is useful for materials scientists and engineers in both academia and biomedical industry. Chemists, clinicians, and other researchers in this area will also find it invaluable.
Key Features
- This second edition provides an updated comprehensive review of recent developments in joint replacement technology
- Provides coverage for the most pertinent materials science and engineering issues in depth
- Reviews the specific joints, biological and mechanical issues and fixation techniques
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers in both academia and biomedical industry. Chemists, clinicians and other researchers in this area will also find it invaluable
Details
- No. of pages:
- 724
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 2nd June 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857098474
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780857098412
"Chemists, surgeons, and other researchers will find it invaluable. With new authors and a section on imaging, this is a significant update to the 2008 edition. It is an essential addition to libraries frequented by the intended audience. 3 Stars - Score: 89" --Doody's.com, 2014
About the Editors
P.A. Revell Editor
Dr Peter A. Revell is Emeritus Professor at University College London. Formerly Professor of Histopathology at the Royal Free and University College Medical School, he is a past President of the European Society of Biomaterials. Professor Revell is a Fellow both of The Royal College of Pathologists and the International Union of Societies for Biomaterials Science and Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
University College London, UK