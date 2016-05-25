Joint Range of Motion and Muscle Length Testing
3rd Edition
Description
One of the most comprehensive texts on the market, Joint Range of Motion and Muscle Length Testing, 3rd Edition, is an easy-to-follow reference that guides you in accurately measuring range of motion and muscle length for all age groups. Written by renowned educators, Nancy Berryman Reese and William D. Bandy for both Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy professionals, this book describes in detail the reliability and validity of each technique. A new companion web site features video clips demonstrating over 100 measurement techniques!
Key Features
- Full-color design clearly demonstrates various techniques and landmarks.
- Clear technique template allows you to quickly and easily identify the information you need.
- Simple anatomic illustrations clearly depict the various techniques and landmarks for each joint.
- Coverage of range of motion and muscle length testing includes important, must-know information.
- Complex tool coverage prepares you to use the tape measure, goniometer, and inclinometer in the clinical setting.
- Over 100 videos let you independently review techniques covered in the text.
- Chapter on infants and children eliminates having to search through pediatric-specific books for information.
- Anatomical landmarks provide a fast visual reference for exactly where to place measuring devices.
- Chapters dedicated to length testing makes information easy to locate.
Table of Contents
1. Measurement of Range of Motion and Muscle Length: Background, History, and Basic Principles
2. Measurement of Range of Motion and Muscle Length: Clinical Relevance
3. Measurement of Range of Motion of the Shoulder
4. Measurement of Range of Motion of the Elbow and Forearm
5. Measurement of Range of Motion of the Wrist and Hand
6. Muscle Length Testing of the Upper Extremity
7. Reliability and Validity of Measurements of Range of Motion and Muscle Length Testing of the Upper Extremity
8. Measurement of Range of Motion of the Thoracic and Lumbar Spine
9. Measurement of Range of Motion of the Cervical Spine and Temporomandibular Joint
10. Reliability and Validity of Measurement of Range of Motion for the Spine and Temporomandibular Joint
11. Measurement of Range of Motion of the Hip
12. Measurement of Range of Motion of the Knee
13. Measurement of Range of Motion of the Ankle and Foot
14. Muscle Length testing of the Lower Extremity
15. Reliability and Validity of Measurements of Range of Motion and Muscle Length Testing of the Lower Extremity
16. Pediatric Range of Motion
Appendix A. Sample Data Recording Forms
Appendix B. Normative Range of Motion for the Extremities and Spine in Adults
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 25th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455758821
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291552
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323249829
About the Author
Nancy Reese
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, University of Central Arkansas, Conway, AR; Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Anatomy, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, AR
William Bandy
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, University of Central Arkansas, Conway, AR