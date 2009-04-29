Joint Range of Motion and Muscle Length Testing
2nd Edition
Description
Learn the best ways to accurately measure range of motion and muscle length with this thoroughly updated new edition. Logically organized and easy to follow, this practical text provides accurate and up-to-date information on norms for range of motion in all age groups, as well as the reliability and validity of each technique. The techniques detail measurement of both joint range of motion and muscle length testing of the spine and extremities using the goniometer, the inclinometer, and the tape measure. An effective combination of instructions, illustrations, and layout for each technique allows you to easily understand and follow the information provided. In addition, a new DVD demonstrates each measurement technique contained in the book!
Key Features
- Each chapter uses the same format for each technique, allowing you to quickly and easily identify the information you need.
- Hundreds of photos and illustrations clearly depict the various techniques and landmarks.
- Evidence-based information throughout includes the latest data on ROM normative values and reliability /validity studies.
- Figures have easy-to-find dots that serve as anatomical markers, providing a fast visual reference for exactly where to place the measuring device.
- Complete coverage of the tape measure, goniometer, and inclinometer prepare you to use any tool in the clinical setting.
Table of Contents
1: Measurement of Range of Motion and Muscle Length: Background, History, and Basic Principles
2: Measurement of Range of Motion and Muscle Length: Clinical Relevance
3: Measurement of Range of Motion of the Shoulder
4: Measurement of Range of Motion of the Elbow and Forearm
5 Measurement of Range of Motion of the Wrist and Hand
6: Muscle Length Testing of the Upper Extremity
7: Reliability and Validity of Measurements of Range of Motion and Muscle Length Testing of the Upper Extremity
8: Measurement of Range of Motion of the Thoracic and Lumbar Spine
9: Measurement of Range of Motion of the Cervical Spine and Temporomandibular Joint
10: Reliability and Validity of Measurement of Range of Motion for the Spine and Temporomandibular Joint
11: Measurement of Range of Motion of the Hip
12: Measurement of Range of Motion of the Knee
13, Measurement of Range of Motion of the Ankle and Foot
14: Muscle Length testing of the Lower Extremity
15: Reliability and Validity of Measurements of Range of Motion and Muscle Length Testing of the Lower Extremity
16: Measurement of Joint Motion in Infants and Children NEW!
Appendix A: Sample Data Recording Forms
Appendix B: Normative Range of Motion for the Extremities and Spine in Adults
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 29th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455777082
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266345
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437707540
About the Author
Nancy Reese
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, University of Central Arkansas, Conway, AR; Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Anatomy, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, AR
William Bandy
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, University of Central Arkansas, Conway, AR
