Joint Range of Motion and Muscle Length Testing
1st Edition
Description
This practical guide provides explanations of the techniques for measuring both joint range of motion and muscle length testing. In addition to the comprehensive coverage of the measurement techniques, this text provides valuable information on measuring norms and a critical review on the reliability of specific tests. It demonstrates the use of the goniometer, inclinometer, and tape measure for the examination of the upper and lower extremities, spine, and temporomandibular joint. Readers will find the most complete information available to date on measurement of joint ROM of the spine, as well as muscle length of the upper and lower extremities.
Table of Contents
Section I: Introduction
Chapter 1. Measurement of Range of Motion and Muscle Length: Background, History and Basic Principles
Chapter 2. Measurement of Range of Motion and Muscle Length: Clinical Relevance
Section II: Upper Extremity
Chapter 3. Measurement of Range of Motion of the Shoulder
Chapter 4. Measurement of Range of Motion of the Elbow and Forearm
Chapter 5. Measurement of Range of Motion of the Wrist and Hand
Chapter 6. Muscle Length Testing of the Upper Extremity
Chapter 7. Reliability and Validity of Measurement of Range of Motion and Muscle Length Testing of the Upper Extremity
Section III: Head, Neck and Trunk
Chapter 8. Measurement of Range of Motion of the Thoracic and Lumbar Spine
Chapter 9. Measurement of Range of Motion of the Cervical Spine and Temporomandibular Joint
Chapter 10. Reliability and Validity of Measurement of Range of Motion for the Spine and Temporomandibular Joint
Section IV: Lower Extremity
Chapter 11. Measurement of Range of Motion of the Hip
Chapter 12. Measurement of Range of Motion of the Knee
Chapter 13. Measurement of Range of Motion of the Ankle and Foot
Chapter 14. Muscle Length Testing of the Lower Extremity
Chapter 15. Reliability and Validity of Measurements of Range of Motion and Muscle Length Testing of the Lower Extremity
Appendices
A. Capsular Patterns Defined
B. Sample Data Recording Forms
C. Normative Range of Motion for the Extremities and Spine in Adults
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2002
- Published:
- 11th October 2001
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416068709
About the Author
William Bandy
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, University of Central Arkansas, Conway, AR
Nancy Reese
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, University of Central Arkansas, Conway, AR; Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Anatomy, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, AR
