Joint Preserving Surgery of Ankle Osteoarthritis, an Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, Volume 18-3

This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics will cover all of the current techniques used by the world’s top orthopedic surgeons in preserving joints in osteoarthritis patients. Both varus and valgus situations will be touched-upon, along with situations involving instability within the ankle. Surgical techniques for using allografts and ligament reconstruction will also be covered, as well as failure management and denervation for patients incurring great deals of pain.