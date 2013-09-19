Joint Preserving Surgery of Ankle Osteoarthritis, an Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, Volume 18-3
1st Edition
Authors: Victor Valderrabano
eBook ISBN: 9780323188555
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323188548
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th September 2013
Description
This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics will cover all of the current techniques used by the world’s top orthopedic surgeons in preserving joints in osteoarthritis patients. Both varus and valgus situations will be touched-upon, along with situations involving instability within the ankle. Surgical techniques for using allografts and ligament reconstruction will also be covered, as well as failure management and denervation for patients incurring great deals of pain.
