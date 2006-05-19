Joint Mobilization/Manipulation - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323027267, 9780323058728

Joint Mobilization/Manipulation

2nd Edition

Extremity and Spinal Techniques

Authors: Susan Edmond Susan Edmond
eBook ISBN: 9780323058728
Paperback ISBN: 9780323027267
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 19th May 2006
Page Count: 360
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This highly illustrated text is the only book to include manipulation and mobilization techniques for both spine and extremity. This edition includes a new title that reflects the focus on evidence- based practice as well as more information on the spine, most notably with regard to joint play. Clearly labeled photos show the direction of force in techniques. A companion DVD offers video demonstrating how to perform the major procedures covered in the text.

Key Features

  • Description of joint mobilization, along with pictures, make procedures easy to understand and then perform.
  • Unique focus on spine and extremities provides learners with information all in one place.
  • Contraindications/precautions and indications included for each joint mobilization help to apply mobilizations to actual clinical situations.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Principles of Examination, Evaluation and Intervention
    The Appendicular Skeletal System
    3. The Shoulder
    4. The Elbow
    5. The Wrist and Hand
    6. The Hip
    7. The Knee and Lower Leg
    8. The Ankle and Foot
    The Axillary Skeletal System
    9. Introduction to the Axillary Skeletal System
    10. The Temporomandibular Joint
    11. The Cervical Spine
    12. The Thoracic Spine
    13. The Lumbar Spine
    14. The Pelvic Joints

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323058728
Paperback ISBN:
9780323027267

About the Author

Susan Edmond

Susan Edmond

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.