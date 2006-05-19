Joint Mobilization/Manipulation
2nd Edition
Extremity and Spinal Techniques
Authors: Susan Edmond Susan Edmond
Description
This highly illustrated text is the only book to include manipulation and mobilization techniques for both spine and extremity. This edition includes a new title that reflects the focus on evidence- based practice as well as more information on the spine, most notably with regard to joint play. Clearly labeled photos show the direction of force in techniques. A companion DVD offers video demonstrating how to perform the major procedures covered in the text.
Key Features
- Description of joint mobilization, along with pictures, make procedures easy to understand and then perform.
- Unique focus on spine and extremities provides learners with information all in one place.
- Contraindications/precautions and indications included for each joint mobilization help to apply mobilizations to actual clinical situations.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Principles of Examination, Evaluation and Intervention
The Appendicular Skeletal System
3. The Shoulder
4. The Elbow
5. The Wrist and Hand
6. The Hip
7. The Knee and Lower Leg
8. The Ankle and Foot
The Axillary Skeletal System
9. Introduction to the Axillary Skeletal System
10. The Temporomandibular Joint
11. The Cervical Spine
12. The Thoracic Spine
13. The Lumbar Spine
14. The Pelvic Joints
About the Author
