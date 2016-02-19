Joint Disease - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780723605713, 9781483183459

Joint Disease

4th Edition

All the Arthropathies

Authors: E. C. Huskisson F. Dudley Hart
eBook ISBN: 9781483183459
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th May 1987
Page Count: 206
Description

Joint Disease: All the Arthropathies presents a list of the characteristics of the disease related to rheumatology. It discusses the definition, aetiology and inheritance of the disease of the joint. It addresses the classification of the arthropathies.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the incidence of arthropathies; causes of joint pain; risks and precautions of joint puncture; diagnosis of synovial fluid; identification of crystals; diagnosis of back pain; acanthocheilonema perstans; acne arthralgia; acromegaly; acro-osteolysis; and actinomycosis. The acute calcific periarthritis is fully covered. The symptoms and treatment of joints affected by acute leukemia is discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the incidence and associations of agammaglobulinaemia. The incidence, manifestations, and treatment of atypical mycobacterial infection are presented completely. A chapter is devoted to the diagnosis of blastomycosis and calcification of periarticular soft tissues. The book can provide useful information to rheumatologists, doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contents

Introduction

Classification of the Arthropathies

Incidence of Arthropathies

Causes of Joint Pain

History

Examination

Joint Puncture

Synovial Fluid

Abbreviations

Rheumatological Jargon

Back Pain

Range of Movement of Joints

Joint Diseases

Index


About the Author

E. C. Huskisson

F. Dudley Hart

