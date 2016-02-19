Joint Disease: All the Arthropathies presents a list of the characteristics of the disease related to rheumatology. It discusses the definition, aetiology and inheritance of the disease of the joint. It addresses the classification of the arthropathies.

Some of the topics covered in the book are the incidence of arthropathies; causes of joint pain; risks and precautions of joint puncture; diagnosis of synovial fluid; identification of crystals; diagnosis of back pain; acanthocheilonema perstans; acne arthralgia; acromegaly; acro-osteolysis; and actinomycosis. The acute calcific periarthritis is fully covered. The symptoms and treatment of joints affected by acute leukemia is discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the incidence and associations of agammaglobulinaemia. The incidence, manifestations, and treatment of atypical mycobacterial infection are presented completely. A chapter is devoted to the diagnosis of blastomycosis and calcification of periarticular soft tissues. The book can provide useful information to rheumatologists, doctors, students, and researchers.