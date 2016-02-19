Joint Disease
4th Edition
All the Arthropathies
Joint Disease: All the Arthropathies presents a list of the characteristics of the disease related to rheumatology. It discusses the definition, aetiology and inheritance of the disease of the joint. It addresses the classification of the arthropathies.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the incidence of arthropathies; causes of joint pain; risks and precautions of joint puncture; diagnosis of synovial fluid; identification of crystals; diagnosis of back pain; acanthocheilonema perstans; acne arthralgia; acromegaly; acro-osteolysis; and actinomycosis. The acute calcific periarthritis is fully covered. The symptoms and treatment of joints affected by acute leukemia is discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the incidence and associations of agammaglobulinaemia. The incidence, manifestations, and treatment of atypical mycobacterial infection are presented completely. A chapter is devoted to the diagnosis of blastomycosis and calcification of periarticular soft tissues. The book can provide useful information to rheumatologists, doctors, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Contents
Introduction
Classification of the Arthropathies
Incidence of Arthropathies
Causes of Joint Pain
History
Examination
Joint Puncture
Synovial Fluid
Abbreviations
Rheumatological Jargon
Back Pain
Range of Movement of Joints
Joint Diseases
Index
