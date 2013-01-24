Joining Textiles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845696276, 9780857093967

Joining Textiles

1st Edition

Principles and Applications

Editors: I Jones G K Stylios
eBook ISBN: 9780857093967
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845696276
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 24th January 2013
Page Count: 624
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles

Introduction

Chapter 1: Types of fabric and their joining requirements

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 The main types of natural fibre

1.3 Synthetic fibres

1.4 High performance fibres

1.5 The process of creating fabrics from fibres

1.6 Woven fabric structures

1.7 Knitted fabric structures

1.8 Non-woven fabrics

1.9 Joining fabrics: seams and stitches

1.10 Stitching in practice: the case of high performance fabrics

1.11 Alternative methods of joining fabrics: welded seams

1.12 Ultrasonic welding

1.13 Conclusions

1.14 Acknowledgements

Part 1: Sewing technology

Chapter 2: The mechanics of stitching

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 The principles of stitching

2.3 Conclusion

2.5 Appendix: nomenclature and notation

Chapter 3: The sewing of textiles

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Types of sewing machine

3.3 Machine feeding systems

3.4 Machine settings and sewing quality

3.5 Needle size and point type

3.6 Stitch classification and applications

3.7 Seam classification and applications

3.8 Sewing threads

3.9 Seaming quality problems

3.10 Seam pucker: causes and prevention

3.11 Thread breakage: causes and prevention

3.12 Needle breakage

3.13 Slipped/missed stitching: causes and prevention

3.14 Uneven seams: causes and prevention

3.15 Comparing welded and sewn seams

3.16 Future trends

Chapter 4: Mechanisms of sewing machines

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 The evolution of the sewing machine

4.3 Machine categorisation

4.4 Integrated stitching unit (ISU)

4.5 Types of motors used in sewing machines

4.6 Three-thread overlock with a microprocessor

4.7 Mechanised sewing machines

4.8 Semi-automatic machines, automated workstations and transfer lines

4.9 Advantages and limitations of machine automation

4.10 Computer numerical control (CNC)

4.11 Achieving fully automated apparel manufacture through the application of robotics

4.12 Conclusion

4.13 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 5: Problems relating to sewing

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Seam elasticity

5.3 Seam failure

5.4 Seam problems related to material feeding

5.5 Problems in stitch formation

5.6 Seam pucker and other surface distortions

5.7 Future trends

5.8 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 6: The quality and performance of sewn seams

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Seam strength

6.3 Seam extensibility and recovery

6.4 Seam puckering

6.5 Seam slippage

6.6 Drape and bending

6.7 Seam grinning/gaping

6.8 Barrier properties of seams

6.9 Flame retardancy of seams

6.10 Degradation/damage of seams

6.11 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 7: Intelligent sewing systems for garment automation and robotics

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Developments in the automation of sewing

7.3 Operational principles of the intelligent sewability environment (ISE)

7.4 Conclusions

Part II: Adhesive bonding of textiles

Chapter 8: Adhesive bonding of textiles: principles, types of adhesive and methods of use

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction to adhesives in the textile industry

8.2 Reasons for the success and failure of adhesives

8.3 Classification of adhesives used in textile applications

8.4 Bonding processes

8.5 Trends in adhesive types

Chapter 9: Adhesive bonding of textiles: applications

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction: textiles and adhesive joining

9.2 Adhesives and adhesive applications

9.3 Properties achieved by adhesive joining

9.4 Examples of adhesive use

9.5 Future trends

9.6 Acknowledgements

Chapter 10: Bonding requirements in coating and laminating of textiles

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Materials and adhesives in coating and laminating

10.3 Coating process

10.4 Laminating process

10.5 Properties and applications of coated and laminated fabrics

10.6 Conclusion

Part III: Welding technologies

Chapter 11: The use of heat sealing, hot air and hot wedge to join textile materials

Abstract:

11.1 Heat sealing of textiles: introduction

11.2 Equipment for heat sealing

11.3 Factors affecting the quality of heat sealing

11.4 Applications of heat sealing in textiles

11.5 Hot air wedge and hot wedge welding of textiles: introduction

11.6 Equipment for hot air/wedge welding

11.7 Factors affecting the quality of hot air/wedge welding

11.8 Applications of hot air/wedge welding in textiles

Chapter 12: Ultrasonic and dielectric welding of textiles

Abstract:

12.1 Ultrasonic welding: an introduction

12.2 Equipment for ultrasonic welding

12.3 Factors affecting the quality of ultrasonic welding

12.4 Applications of ultrasonic welding in textiles

12.5 Dielectric welding: an introduction

12.6 Equipment for dielectric welding

12.7 Factors affecting the quality of dielectric welding

12.8 Applications of dielectric welding

Chapter 13: Laser seaming of fabrics

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 The laser welding process

13.3 The main processing parameters in laser welding and their effects

13.4 Equipment in laser welding

13.5 Textile materials that can be laser welded

13.6 Joint designs in laser welding

13.7 Monitoring and quality control in laser welding

13.8 Comparison between stitched and laser welded seams

13.9 Applications of laser welding

13.10 Future trends

Chapter 14: Properties and performance of welded or bonded seams

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Performance properties of seams

14.3 Quality evaluation of welded or bonded seams

14.4 Conclusion

Part IV: Applications of joining textiles

Chapter 15: The appearance of seams in non-iron shirts

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Wrinkle-free fabrics

15.3 Non-iron shirts and seam pucker

15.4 Interlinings as sewing aids

15.5 The stitching of non-iron shirts

15.6 Discussion and conclusion

15.7 Acknowledgements

15.8 Appendix: key terms and definitions

Chapter 16: Seams in car seat coverings: properties and performance

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Materials and machines for sewing car seat covers

16.3 Influence of the seam on materials for making car seat covers

16.4 Seaming problems in car seat covers and their solution

16.5 Future trends

16.6 Conclusions

16.7 Acknowledgement

Chapter 17: Joining of wearable electronic components

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Conducting fibres

17.3 Conducting yarns

17.4 Fabrics and composites

17.5 Connecting technologies

17.6 Requirements of electronic interconnects

17.7 Applications

17.8 Future trends

17.9 Sources of further information and advice

17.10 Acknowledgements

Chapter 18: Joining of technical textiles with stringent seam demands

Abstract:

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Joining techniques for textiles with stringent seam demands

18.3 Applications of stringent seams in technical textiles

18.4 Future trends

18.5 Sources of further information and advice

18.6 Acknowledgement

Chapter 19: Nonwoven materials and joining techniques

Abstract:

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Principles of nonwovens

19.3 Raw materials

19.4 Web formation technology

19.5 Web bonding technology

19.6 Nonwoven fabric finishing

19.7 Techniques for joining nonwoven materials

19.8 Future trends in the nonwoven market

19.9 Acknowledgements

Chapter 20: Epilogue: joining textiles

Index

Description

Understanding the techniques for joining fabrics together in a way that considers durability, strength, leak-tightness, comfort in wear and the aesthetics of the joints is critical to the production of successful, structurally secure fabric products. Joining textiles: Principles and applications is an authoritative guide to the key theories and methods used to join fabrics efficiently.

Part one provides a clear overview of sewing technology. The mechanics of stitching, sewing and problems related to sewn textiles are discussed, along with mechanisms of sewing machines and intelligent sewing systems. Part two goes on to explore adhesive bonding of textiles, including principles, methods and applications, along with a review of bonding requirements in coating and laminating of textiles. Welding technologies are the focus of part three. Heat sealing, ultrasonic and dielectric textile welding are covered, as are laser seaming of fabrics and the properties and performance of welded or bonded seams. Finally, part four reviews applications of joining textiles such as seams in non-iron shirts and car seat coverings, joining of wearable electronic components and technical textiles, and the joining techniques involved in industrial and medical products including nonwoven materials.

With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Joining textiles is an important reference work for textile product manufacturers, designers and technologists, fibre scientists, textile engineers and academics working in this area.

Key Features

  • Provides an authoritative guide to the key theories and methods used to efficiently join fabrics
  • Discusses the mechanics of stitching and sewing and problems related to sewn textiles, alongside mechanisms of sewing machines, and intelligent sewing systems
  • Explores adhesive bonding of textiles, including principles, methods and applications, along with a review of bonding requirements in coating and laminating of textiles

Readership

Textile technologists, fiber scientists, textile engineers and those in academia

Details

No. of pages:
624
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857093967
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845696276

About the Editors

I Jones Editor

Ian Jones is Principal Research Engineer at TWI Ltd, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

TWI

G K Stylios Editor

George K. Stylios is Professor of Textiles and Director of RIFleX at Heriot-Watt University, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

Heriot-Watt University, UK

