Joining Processes for Dissimilar and Advanced Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323853996, 9780323860208

Joining Processes for Dissimilar and Advanced Materials

1st Edition

Editors: Pawan Rakesh J. Paulo Davim
Paperback ISBN: 9780323853996
eBook ISBN: 9780323860208
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st August 2021
Page Count: 450
Table of Contents

1. Introduction to the Joining Process
2. Investigation on Microwave Joining of Mild Steel Plates at 2.45 GHz and Joint Characterization
3. Joint Design for Adhesive Joining of Sisal/Epoxy Composite Laminates
4. Electric current-assisted joining of similar/dissimilar materials
5. Use of combustion synthesis/self-propagating high-temperature synthesis (SHS) for the joining of similar/dissimilar materials
6. A Review on Friction Stir Spot Welding of Similar and Dissimilar Materials
7. Current and Future Trends in Micro Joining and Nano Joining
8. Joint Characterization/ Testing
9. Modelling and Simulations
10. Digitalization of Joining 

Description

Joining Processes for Dissimilar and Advanced Materials describes how to overcome the many challenges involved in the joining of similar and dissimilar materials resulting from factors including different thermal coefficients and melting points.

Traditional joining processes are ineffective with many newly developed materials. The ever-increasing industrial demands for production efficiency and high-performance materials are also pushing this technology forward. The resulting emergence of advanced micro- and nanoscale material joining technologies, have provided many solutions to these challenges.

Drawing on the latest research, this book describes primary and secondary processes for the joining of advanced materials such as metals and alloys, intermetallics, ceramics, glasses, polymers, superalloys, electronic materials and composites in similar and dissimilar combinations. It also covers details of joint design, quality assurance, economics and service life of the product.

Key Features

  • Provides valuable information on innovative joining technologies including induction heating of metals, ultrasonic heating, and laser heating at micro- and nanoscale levels
  • Describes the newly developed modelling, simulation and digitalization of the joining process
  • Includes a methodology for characterization of joints

Readership

Researchers and graduate students working on joining processes and materials processing

About the Editors

Pawan Rakesh

Pawan Kumar Rakesh is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the National Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand, India. He was previously the first Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department at IIT Roorkee, where he completed his PhD. He lectures on Advanced Joining Processes at NIT Uttarkhand to both undergraduate and graduate students. His main research interests are Primary and Secondary Processing of Polymer Matrix Composites, Finite Element Approach in Design and Analysis of Composite Materials, Green Composites.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand, India

J. Paulo Davim

Dr. J. Paulo Davim is a Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal. He has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in manufacturing, materials and mechanical engineering. In addition, he has authored/co-authored more than 80 book chapters and 400 articles for journals and conferences. He is the Series Editor of the Woodhead Publishing Reviews Mechanical Engineering Series.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal

