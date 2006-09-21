Joe Celko's SQL Puzzles and Answers, Second Edition, challenges you with his trickiest puzzles and then helps solve them with a variety of solutions and explanations.

Author Joe Celko demonstrates the thought processes that are involved in attacking a problem from an SQL perspective to help advanced database programmers solve the puzzles you frequently face. These techniques not only help with the puzzle at hand, but also help develop the mindset needed to solve the many difficult SQL puzzles you face every day. This updated edition features many new puzzles; dozens of new solutions to puzzles; and new chapters on temporal query puzzles and common misconceptions about SQL and RDBMS that leads to problems.

This book is recommended for database programmers with a good knowledge of SQL.