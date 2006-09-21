Joe Celko's SQL Puzzles and Answers
2nd Edition
PUZZLE 01: FISCAL YEAR TABLES PUZZLE 02: ABSENTEES PUZZLE 03: THE ANESTHESIA PUZZLE PUZZLE 04: SECURITY BADGES PUZZLE 05: ALPHA DATA PUZZLE 06: HOTEL RESERVATIONS PUZZLE 07: KEEPING A PORTFOLIO PUZZLE 08: SCHEDULING PRINTERS PUZZLE 09: AVAILABLE SEATS PUZZLE PUZZLE 10: WAGES OF SIN:
PUZZLE 11: WORK ORDER PUZZLE 12: CLAIMS STATUS PUZZLE 13: TEACHERS PUZZLE 14: TELEPHONE PUZZLE 15: FIND THE LAST TWO SALARIES PUZZLE 16: MECHANICS PUZZLE 17: EMPLOYMENT AGENCY PUZZLE 18: JUNK MAIL PUZZLE 19: TOP SALESMEN PUZZLE 20: TEST RESULTS
PUZZLE 21: AIRPLANES AND PILOTS PUZZLE 22: LANDLORD PUZZLE 23: MAGAZINE PUZZLE 24 ONE IN TEN PUZZLE 25: MILESTONE PUZZLE 26: DATAFLOW DIAGRAMS PUZZLE 27: FINDING EQUAL SETS PUZZLE 28: CALCULATE THE SINE FUNCTION PUZZLE 29: FIND THE MODE COMPUTATION PUZZLE 30: AVERAGE SALES WAIT
PUZZLE 31: BUYING ALL THE PRODUCTS PUZZLE 32: COMPUTING TAXES PUZZLE 33: COMPUTING DEPRECIATION PUZZLE 34: CONSULTANT BILLING PUZZLE 35: REQUISITIONS PUZZLE 36: DOUBLE DUTY PUZZLE 37: MOVING AVERAGE PUZZLE 38: JOURNAL UPDATING PUZZLE 39: INSURANCE LOSSES PUZZLE 40: PERMUTATIONS:
PUZZLE 41: BUDGETING PUZZLE 42: COUNTING FISH PUZZLE 43: GRADUATION PUZZLE 44: PAIRS OF STYLES PUZZLE 45: PEPPERONI PIZZA PUZZLE 46: SALES PROMOTIONS PUZZLE 47: BLOCKS OF SEATS PUZZLE 48: UN-GROUPING PUZZLE 49: WIDGET COUNT PUZZLE 50: TWO OF THREE
PUZZLE 51: BUDGET VERSUS ACTUAL PUZZLE 52: PERSONNEL PROBLEM PUZZLE 53: COLLAPSING A TABLE BY COLUMNS PUZZLE 54: POTENTIAL DUPLICATES PUZZLE 55: PLAYING THE PONIES PUZZLE 56: HOTEL ROOM NUMBERS PUZZLE 57: GAPS - 1 PUZZLE 58: GAPS - 2 PUZZLE 59: MERGING TIME PERIODS PUZZLE 60: BARCODES
PUZZLE 61: SORTING A STRING PUZZLE 62: REPORT FORMATTING PUZZLE 63: CONTIGUOUS GROUPINGS PUZZLE 64: BOXES PUZZLE 65: AGE RANGES FOR PRODUCTS PUZZLE 66: FOUR CONSECUTIVE ABSENCES PUZZLE 67: STABLE MARRIAGES PROBLEM PUZZLE 68: CATCHING THE NEXT BUS PUZZLE 69: LIFO-FIFO INVENTORY PUZZLE 70: STOCK TRENDS
PUZZLE 71: CALCULATIONS PUZZLE 72: SCHEDULING SERVICE CALLS PUZZLE 73: A LITTLE DATA SCRUBBING
PUZZLE 74: DERIVED TABLES OR NOT? PUZZLE 75: FINDING A PUB
Joe Celko's SQL Puzzles and Answers, Second Edition, challenges you with his trickiest puzzles and then helps solve them with a variety of solutions and explanations.
Author Joe Celko demonstrates the thought processes that are involved in attacking a problem from an SQL perspective to help advanced database programmers solve the puzzles you frequently face. These techniques not only help with the puzzle at hand, but also help develop the mindset needed to solve the many difficult SQL puzzles you face every day. This updated edition features many new puzzles; dozens of new solutions to puzzles; and new chapters on temporal query puzzles and common misconceptions about SQL and RDBMS that leads to problems.
This book is recommended for database programmers with a good knowledge of SQL.
- A great collection of tricky SQL puzzles with a variety of solutions and explanations
- Uses the proven format of puzzles and solutions to provide a user-friendly, practical look into SQL programming problems - many of which will help users solve their own problems
- New edition features: Many new puzzles added!, Dozens of new solutions to puzzles, and using features in SQL-99, Code is edited to conform to SQL STYLE rules, New chapter on temporal query puzzles, New chapter on common misconceptions about SQL and RDBMS that leads to problems
Database programmers with a good knowledge of SQL
Joe Celko Author
Joe Celko served 10 years on ANSI/ISO SQL Standards Committee and contributed to the SQL-89 and SQL-92 Standards.
Mr. Celko is author a series of books on SQL and RDBMS for Elsevier/MKP. He is an independent consultant based in Austin, Texas.
He has written over 1200 columns in the computer trade and academic press, mostly dealing with data and databases.
Independent Consultant, Austin, Texas