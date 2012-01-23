Job Readiness for Health Professionals

Unit I: SELF-MANAGEMENT SKILLS

1. Who Are You?

Adopting a Positive Attitude: The Desire to be your Best and Do a Great Job

Managing your Time and Organizing your Life

Achieving Honesty and Integrity

Aiming to be Adaptable and Flexible

Being Dependable

2. Ready For Work

Modeling Business Etiquette

Dressing for Success

Displaying Good Grooming, Personal Hygiene, and Cleanliness

3. Being the Very Best You Can Be

Gaining Energy, Persistence, and Perseverance

Vowing to be Drug-Free and Unimpaired

Striving for Tolerance

Managing Stress

Thinking Critically

Unit II: INTERPERSONAL SKILLS

4. Being Easy to Deal With

Building Trust

Showing Empathy, Sensitivity, and Caring

5. Dealing With Others

Managing and Resolving Conflict

Dealing with Difficult People

Valuing Multicultural Competence

Answering the Phone and Connecting with Customers

Unit III: COMMUNICATION SKILLS

6. How You Present Yourself

Speaking Professionally in your Workplace

Writing, Grammar, and Spelling

7. Interacting Successfully

Listening Actively

Communicating with Special Groups of Clients

Reading and Speaking Body Language

Unit IV: CAREER BUILDING SKILLS

8. Planning for Career Success

Setting Goals and Planning Actions

Following Rules and Regulations

Maintaining Confidentiality and Discretion

Keeping Records

9. Enhancing Your Promotability

Talking to your Boss, Manager, or Supervisor

Taking Accountability

Contributing as a Member of the Team

Committing to your Profession

Unit V: EMOTIONAL SKILLS – MANAGING YOUR EMOTIONS

10. Building Personal Emotional Strengths

Building Self Esteem

Controlling Anxiety

Practicing Patience

Strengthening Resilience

11. Managing Your Emotions

Separating your Work and Personal Problems

Managing Anger and Strong Emotions

Exuding Optimism, Enthusiasm, and Positivity

Unit VI: GO FORTH AND PROSPER

12. Expect Acceptance

Acknowledgements

Annotated Bibliography

Index