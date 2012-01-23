Job Readiness for Health Professionals
1st Edition
Soft Skills Strategies for Success
Description
You might know how to properly bill patients, draw blood, or code in a professional work environment, but are you prepared to find and keep your next job? Using an easy-to-read, easy-to-follow format, Job Readiness for Health Professionals: Soft Skills Strategies for Success gives you an advantage in the job market by guiding you through what you need to know to master the essential soft skills — such as professional habits, attitudes, and personality traits — needed for every entry-level healthcare job. If you want long-term success as a working professional, then this book is for you!
Key Features
- Critical thinking exercises woven throughout skills include multidisciplinary scenarios from the field.
- What If? boxes feature short scenarios for the you to think about how you would handle a situation in the workplace.
- Case studies use fictional vignettes to illustrate the issues involved with the specific skills.
- Down a Dark Road vignettes illustrate what can go terribly wrong when a skill is ignored or not mastered.
- Behavioral objectives provided for mastering each skill.
- Worktext format with journaling activities give you opportunities for self reflection on your skills progress.
- Experiential Exercises are actions or experiments that you can perform on your own to gain a deeper appreciation for the skill.
- Cross Currents with Other Skills cross references related skills, pointing out the synergies and connections between them.
Table of Contents
Unit I: SELF-MANAGEMENT SKILLS
1. Who Are You?
Adopting a Positive Attitude: The Desire to be your Best and Do a Great Job
Managing your Time and Organizing your Life
Achieving Honesty and Integrity
Aiming to be Adaptable and Flexible
Being Dependable
2. Ready For Work
Modeling Business Etiquette
Dressing for Success
Displaying Good Grooming, Personal Hygiene, and Cleanliness
3. Being the Very Best You Can Be
Gaining Energy, Persistence, and Perseverance
Vowing to be Drug-Free and Unimpaired
Striving for Tolerance
Managing Stress
Thinking Critically
Unit II: INTERPERSONAL SKILLS
4. Being Easy to Deal With
Building Trust
Showing Empathy, Sensitivity, and Caring
5. Dealing With Others
Managing and Resolving Conflict
Dealing with Difficult People
Valuing Multicultural Competence
Answering the Phone and Connecting with Customers
Unit III: COMMUNICATION SKILLS
6. How You Present Yourself
Speaking Professionally in your Workplace
Writing, Grammar, and Spelling
7. Interacting Successfully
Listening Actively
Communicating with Special Groups of Clients
Reading and Speaking Body Language
Unit IV: CAREER BUILDING SKILLS
8. Planning for Career Success
Setting Goals and Planning Actions
Following Rules and Regulations
Maintaining Confidentiality and Discretion
Keeping Records
9. Enhancing Your Promotability
Talking to your Boss, Manager, or Supervisor
Taking Accountability
Contributing as a Member of the Team
Committing to your Profession
Unit V: EMOTIONAL SKILLS – MANAGING YOUR EMOTIONS
10. Building Personal Emotional Strengths
Building Self Esteem
Controlling Anxiety
Practicing Patience
Strengthening Resilience
11. Managing Your Emotions
Separating your Work and Personal Problems
Managing Anger and Strong Emotions
Exuding Optimism, Enthusiasm, and Positivity
Unit VI: GO FORTH AND PROSPER
12. Expect Acceptance
Acknowledgements
Annotated Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 23rd January 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754458
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292245
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737710