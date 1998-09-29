Jim Blinn's Corner: Dixty Pixels
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- The World's Largest Easter Egg and What Came Out of It
2. What We Need Around Here Is More Aliasing
3. Return of the Jaggy
4. How Many Different Curves Are There?
5. Dirty Pixels
6. Cubic Curve Update
7. Triage Tables
8. The Wonderful World of Video
9. Uppers and Downers
10. Uppers and Downers, Part II
11. The World of Digital Video
12. How I Spent My Summer Vacation—1976
13. NTSC: Nice Technology, Super Color
14. What's the Deal with the DCT?
15. Quantization Error and Dithering
16. Compositing—Theory
17. "Composting"—Practice
18. How to Attend a SIGGRAPH Conference
19. Three Wrongs Make a Right
20. Fun with Premultiplied Alpha
Description
"All problems in computer graphics can be solved with a matrix inversion."—Jim Blinn
Jim Blinn is Back!
Dirty Pixels is Jim's second compendium of articles selected from his award-winning column, "Jim Blinn's Corner," in IEEE Computer Graphics and Applications. Here he addresses topics in image processing and pixel arithmetic and shares the tricks he's uncovered through years of experimentation.
Writing in the inimitable, engaging style for which he's famous, Jim's easy-to-understadn explanations and solutions make abstract concepts accessible to a broad audience. Dirty Pixels is an invaluable resource for anyone in the computer graphics field.
Teapots and More
Jim's contributions to computer graphics include the Voyager Fly-by animations of space missions to Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus; The Mechanical Universe, a 52-part telecourse of animated physics; and the computer animation of Carl Sagan's PBS series Cosmos. Jim developed many graphics techniques now in widespread use, among them bump mapping, environment mapping, and blobby modeling.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 1998
- Published:
- 29th September 1998
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080509617
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558604551
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Jim Blinn Author
For over three decades, eminent computer graphicist Jim Blinn has coupled his scientific knowledge and artistic abilities to foster the growth of the computer graphics field. His many contributions include the Voyager flyby animations of space missions to Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus; The Mechanical Universe, a 52-part telecourse of animated physics; and the computer animation of Carl Sagan's PBS series Cosmos. In addition, Blinn is the recipient of the SIGGRAPH Computer Graphics Achievement Award as well as the SIGGRAPH Coons Award, and has developed many widely used graphics techniques, including bump mapping, environment mapping, and blobby modeling. In 2000, he was elected to the National Academy of Engineering. He currently works at Microsoft Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Microsoft, Inc., Redmond, Washington, U.S.A.