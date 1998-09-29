Jim Blinn's Corner: Dixty Pixels

"All problems in computer graphics can be solved with a matrix inversion."—Jim Blinn

Jim Blinn is Back!



Dirty Pixels is Jim's second compendium of articles selected from his award-winning column, "Jim Blinn's Corner," in IEEE Computer Graphics and Applications. Here he addresses topics in image processing and pixel arithmetic and shares the tricks he's uncovered through years of experimentation. Writing in the inimitable, engaging style for which he's famous, Jim's easy-to-understadn explanations and solutions make abstract concepts accessible to a broad audience. Dirty Pixels is an invaluable resource for anyone in the computer graphics field.

Teapots and More

Jim's contributions to computer graphics include the Voyager Fly-by animations of space missions to Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus; The Mechanical Universe, a 52-part telecourse of animated physics; and the computer animation of Carl Sagan's PBS series Cosmos. Jim developed many graphics techniques now in widespread use, among them bump mapping, environment mapping, and blobby modeling.