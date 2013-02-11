Jekel's Epidemiology, Biostatistics, Preventive Medicine, and Public Health
4th Edition
Description
Jekel's Epidemiology, Biostatistics, Preventive Medicine, and Public Health is the only textbook that combines the disciplines of medical epidemiology, biostatistics, preventive medicine, and public health in one convenient resource. Written by renowned epidemiologists and public health experts, this text presents the information you need with a clinical focus, using real-life medical examples throughout. With review questions in each chapter to maximize knowledge retention and target key areas of review, it serves as an outstanding resource for USMLE prep - and is recommended by the American Board of Preventive Medicine as a top review source for its core specialty examination!
Key Features
- Grasp and retain vital information easily thanks to quick-reference boxes that showcase key concepts and calculations; succinct text; and dynamic illustrations that facilitate learning in a highly visual approach.
- Spend more time reviewing and less time searching thanks to an extremely focused, "high-yield" presentation.
- Deepen your understanding of complex epidemiology and biostatistics concepts through clinically focused, real-life examples.
Table of Contents
EPIDEMIOLOGY
Basic Epidemiologic Concepts and Principles
Epidemiologic Data Sources and Measurements
Epidemiologic Surveillance and Outbreak Investigation
The Study of Causation in Epidemiologic Investigation and Research
Common Research Designs Used in Epidemiology
Assessment of Risk and Benefit in Epidemiologic Studies
Understanding Errors in Clinical Medicine
Improving Decisions in Clinical Medicine
BIOSTATISTICS
Describing Variation in Data
Statistical Inference and Hypothesis Testing
Bivariate Analysis
Sample Size, Randomization, and Probability Theory
Multivariable Analysis
PREVENTIVE MEDICINE AND PUBLIC HEALTH
Introduction to Preventive Medicine
Methods of Primary Prevention: Health Promotion
Methods of Primary Prevention: Specific Protection
Methods of Secondary Prevention
Methods of Tertiary Prevention
The Public Health System: Structure and Function
Medical Care Organization, Policy, and Financing
Comprehensive Examination
Epidemiologic and Medical Glossary
APPENDIX
About the Author
David Katz
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Clinical Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health and Medicine, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT; Director, Yale-Griffin Preventive Research Center, Derby, CT
Joann Elmore
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine
Dorothea Wild
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director, Combined Internal Medicine/Preventive Medicine Residency Program, Griffin Hospital, Derby, CT
Sean Lucan
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Family and Social Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York