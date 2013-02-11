Jekel's Epidemiology, Biostatistics, Preventive Medicine, and Public Health - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455706587, 9780323240543

Jekel's Epidemiology, Biostatistics, Preventive Medicine, and Public Health

4th Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: David Katz Joann Elmore Dorothea Wild Sean Lucan
eBook ISBN: 9780323240543
eBook ISBN: 9781455706563
eBook ISBN: 9780323279277
Paperback ISBN: 9781455706587
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th February 2013
Page Count: 420
Description

Jekel's Epidemiology, Biostatistics, Preventive Medicine, and Public Health is the only textbook that combines the disciplines of medical epidemiology, biostatistics, preventive medicine, and public health in one convenient resource. Written by renowned epidemiologists and public health experts, this text presents the information you need with a clinical focus, using real-life medical examples throughout. With review questions in each chapter to maximize knowledge retention and target key areas of review, it serves as an outstanding resource for USMLE prep - and is recommended by the American Board of Preventive Medicine as a top review source for its core specialty examination!

Key Features

  • Grasp and retain vital information easily thanks to quick-reference boxes that showcase key concepts and calculations; succinct text; and dynamic illustrations that facilitate learning in a highly visual approach.
  • Spend more time reviewing and less time searching thanks to an extremely focused, "high-yield" presentation.
  • Deepen your understanding of complex epidemiology and biostatistics concepts through clinically focused, real-life examples.

Table of Contents

EPIDEMIOLOGY

Basic Epidemiologic Concepts and Principles

Epidemiologic Data Sources and Measurements

Epidemiologic Surveillance and Outbreak Investigation

The Study of Causation in Epidemiologic Investigation and Research

Common Research Designs Used in Epidemiology

Assessment of Risk and Benefit in Epidemiologic Studies

Understanding Errors in Clinical Medicine

Improving Decisions in Clinical Medicine


BIOSTATISTICS

Describing Variation in Data

Statistical Inference and Hypothesis Testing

Bivariate Analysis

Sample Size, Randomization, and Probability Theory

Multivariable Analysis


PREVENTIVE MEDICINE AND PUBLIC HEALTH

Introduction to Preventive Medicine

Methods of Primary Prevention: Health Promotion

Methods of Primary Prevention: Specific Protection

Methods of Secondary Prevention

Methods of Tertiary Prevention

The Public Health System: Structure and Function

Medical Care Organization, Policy, and Financing

Comprehensive Examination

Epidemiologic and Medical Glossary


APPENDIX

No. of pages:
420
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323240543
Paperback ISBN:
9781455706587

About the Author

David Katz

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Clinical Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health and Medicine, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT; Director, Yale-Griffin Preventive Research Center, Derby, CT

Joann Elmore

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine

Dorothea Wild

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director, Combined Internal Medicine/Preventive Medicine Residency Program, Griffin Hospital, Derby, CT

Sean Lucan

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Family and Social Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York

