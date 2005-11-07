Jeff's View - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444521330, 9780080495927

Jeff's View

1st Edition

on Science and Scientists

Authors: Gottfried Schatz
eBook ISBN: 9780080495927
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444521330
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 7th November 2005
Page Count: 128
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
16.99
14.44
1700.00
1445.00
24.54
20.86
23.95
20.36
18.95
16.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
23.95
20.36
17.95
15.26
13.99
11.89
20.95
17.81
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Jeff’s Views provide witty, insightful, and thought-provoking looks into the life of a modern scientist. From starting off to letting go, Gottfried (“Jeff”) Schatz leads us through the trials and triumphs of scientific life. With his tongue firmly in his cheek, and his humour always intact, the Austrian essayist leads us through the confusing and seemingly insurmountable hill that is the career path of European scientists. In addition to giving useful insights into how to get funding, give seminars, and still find time to make that leading edge scientific discovery, Jeff explores the philosophical dimensions of recent biological breakthroughs such as the sequencing of the human genome, the evolution of sensory receptors, and cellular suicide.

Gottfried Schatz is one of the world’s leading scientists in the field of bioenergetics and mitochondria biology. Born in a small Austrian village, he started his scientific career at the University of Graz, and ended it as President of the Swiss Science and Technology Council. With stints as a violinist in Austrian opera houses, professorships in the USA and Switzerland, and numerous prestigious awards along the way, Jeff is a true European, whose unique, and often controversial, viewpoints are appreciated by scientists and politicians alike.

These essays look at science from a very personal angle – often critical, sometimes sad, but always with excitement, wonder, and admiration. It is hoped that they will make you look at science with a slightly different view.

Key Features

Witty, insightful, and thought-provoking looks into life of a modern scientist Provides useful insights on how to get funding, give seminars, and still find time to make that scientific discovery *Explores recent breakthroughs in science: genome sequencing, sensory receptor evolution, and cellular suicide

Readership

Graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and researchers in every discipline

Table of Contents

Letter to a young scientist; How not to give a seminar; Me and my genome; My other genomes; The tragic matter; My secret university; Mighty manganese; My two blues; Postdocs; The art of stepping back; Networks, fretworks ; Euro-Blues; The severed chains; Five easy steps to get rid of your lab; The risks of playing safe; Chauvinism in science; Letting go

Details

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080495927
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444521330

About the Author

Gottfried Schatz

Affiliations and Expertise

Biozentrum, University of Basel, Switzerland

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.