Java
1st Edition
Practical Guide for Programmers
Table of Contents
Introduction: Basic Language Syntax: Flow Control: Classes and Objects: Inheritance and Access Control: Collections: Exceptions: Input/Output: Developing GUIs: Threads: Appendices-Operator Precedence, Swing Events
Description
If you're an experienced programmer, you already have a rock-solid foundation for learning Java. All you need is a resource that takes your experience into account and explains Java's key principles and techniques in an intelligent, efficient way.
Java: Practical Guide for Programmers is precisely that resource. Here, you won't have to wade through hundreds of pages of overly simplistic material to learn the basics of Java programming. Instead, you get highly focused instruction in the core elements of Java 1.4, accompanied by carefully chosen examples and line-by-line analyses that are right to the point. You'll be astonished at how soon you can begin productive coding in Java, and how quickly your skills will progress.
Key Features
- Written expressly for people who already know a procedural or object-oriented programming language.
- Takes a concise approach designed to make the most of the experience you already have.
- Covers the core elements of Java 1.4, including language syntax, OO features, collections, exception handling, input/output, threads, event handling, and Swing components.
- Filled with incisive coding examples and line-by-line analyses.
Readership
Java programmers, software developers, application designers, and database and web professionals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2003
- Published:
- 23rd December 2002
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080509563
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558609099
Reviews
"Java: Practical Guide for Programmers efficiently gives the experienced programmer a turbo jumpstart on the Java language. Readers will be surprised how fast they can grasp the language essentials. My students have been searching for this book for years!" --An Ngoc Lam Sr. Software Engineer, 3PARdata Inc. Computer Science Instructor, University of California at Santa Cruz
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Michael Sikora Author
Michael Sikora has worked in the IT industry for over 25 years. He spent a decade with Shell developing exploration systems that incorporated emerging graphics and database technologies. Today he is an independent consultant who devotes much of his time to designing and building Oracle-based applications. He is the author of the textbook Oracle Database Principles (Palgrave Macmillan, 1997).
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant