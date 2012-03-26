Jatin Shah's Head and Neck Surgery and Oncology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323055895, 9780323091336

Jatin Shah's Head and Neck Surgery and Oncology

4th Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Jatin Shah Snehal Patel Bhuvanesh Singh
eBook ISBN: 9780323091336
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 26th March 2012
Page Count: 856
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Head and Neck Surgery and Oncology, by Drs. Jatin P. Shah Snehal G. Patel, and Bhuvanesh Singh, offers you authoritative, multidisciplinary guidance on the latest diagnostic and multidisciplinary therapeutic approaches for head and neck cancer. With this medical reference book, you’ll have all the help you need to offer your patients the best possible prognoses and to optimally preserve and restore form and function.

Key Features

  • Overcome any challenge in head and neck surgery with comprehensive coverage of the scalp, skull base, paranasal sinuses, oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, cervical lymph nodes, thyroid, salivary glands, and soft tissue and bone tumors - from incidence, diagnosis, and work up through treatment planning, operative techniques, rehabilitation, and outcomes.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction
2 Basic Principles of Head and Neck Surgery
3 Scalp and Skin
4 Eyelids and Orbit
5 Nasal Cavity and Paranasal Sinuses
6 Skull Base
7 Lips
8 Oral Cavity
9 Pharynx and Esophagus
10 Larynx and Trachea
11 Cervical Lymph Nodes
12 Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands
13 Salivary Glands
14 Neurogenic Tumors and Paragangliomas
15 Soft Tissue Tumors
16 Bone Tumors and Odontogenic Lesions
17 Reconstructive Surgery
18 Oncologic Dentistry, Maxillofacial Prosthetics, and Implants
19 Radiation Therapy
20 Chemotherapy

Details

No. of pages:
856
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323091336

About the Author

Jatin Shah

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief , Head and Neck Service, E.W. Strong Chair in Head and Neck Oncology, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, and Professor of Surgery, Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University, New York, New York, United States

Snehal Patel

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Attending Surgeon, Head and Neck Service, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Associate Professor of Surgery, Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York, NY

Bhuvanesh Singh

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Attending Surgeon, Head and Neck Service, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Associate Professor of Otolaryngology, Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.