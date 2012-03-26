Jatin Shah's Head and Neck Surgery and Oncology
4th Edition
Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
Head and Neck Surgery and Oncology, by Drs. Jatin P. Shah Snehal G. Patel, and Bhuvanesh Singh, offers you authoritative, multidisciplinary guidance on the latest diagnostic and multidisciplinary therapeutic approaches for head and neck cancer. With this medical reference book, you’ll have all the help you need to offer your patients the best possible prognoses and to optimally preserve and restore form and function.
Key Features
- Overcome any challenge in head and neck surgery with comprehensive coverage of the scalp, skull base, paranasal sinuses, oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, cervical lymph nodes, thyroid, salivary glands, and soft tissue and bone tumors - from incidence, diagnosis, and work up through treatment planning, operative techniques, rehabilitation, and outcomes.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 Basic Principles of Head and Neck Surgery
3 Scalp and Skin
4 Eyelids and Orbit
5 Nasal Cavity and Paranasal Sinuses
6 Skull Base
7 Lips
8 Oral Cavity
9 Pharynx and Esophagus
10 Larynx and Trachea
11 Cervical Lymph Nodes
12 Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands
13 Salivary Glands
14 Neurogenic Tumors and Paragangliomas
15 Soft Tissue Tumors
16 Bone Tumors and Odontogenic Lesions
17 Reconstructive Surgery
18 Oncologic Dentistry, Maxillofacial Prosthetics, and Implants
19 Radiation Therapy
20 Chemotherapy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 856
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 26th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323091336
About the Author
Jatin Shah
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief , Head and Neck Service, E.W. Strong Chair in Head and Neck Oncology, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, and Professor of Surgery, Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University, New York, New York, United States
Snehal Patel
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Attending Surgeon, Head and Neck Service, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Associate Professor of Surgery, Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York, NY
Bhuvanesh Singh
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Attending Surgeon, Head and Neck Service, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Associate Professor of Otolaryngology, Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York, NY