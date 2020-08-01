Jarvis's Physical Examination and Health Assessment
3rd Edition
Authors: Helen Forbes Elizabeth Watt
eBook ISBN: 9780729587938
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543378
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2020
Page Count: 880
About the Author
Helen Forbes
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Head of School (Teaching & Learning) School of Nursing & Midwifery, Deakin University, Melbourne, Victoria
Elizabeth Watt
Affiliations and Expertise
Year 3 Coordinator and Course Coordinator Master of Nursing (Urological & Continence) Course, La Trobe University/Austin Health Clinical School of Nursing, School of Nursing & Midwifery (Melbourne Campus), Victoria
