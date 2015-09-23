Jarvis's Physical Examination and Health Assessment
2nd Edition
Description
The second edition of the leading Australian text Jarvis’s Physical Examination and Health Assessment has been carefully revised and updated to reflect current skills critical to the practice of registered nurses in an Australian and New Zealand context.
Jarvis’s Physical Examination and Health Assessment incorporates the most up-to-date research data, clinical practice, policies and procedures. Authors Helen Forbes and Elizabeth Watt skillfully embed prominent nursing concepts throughout including; patient-centered care, cultural and social considerations, health promotion and disease prevention, as well as the individual across the lifespan.
Jarvis’s Physical Examination and Health Assessment is the ideal tool for undergraduate nursing students, registered nurses and experienced practitioners wishing to develop and refine their health assessment skills.
Key Features
- Comprehensively addresses approaches to the context of health assessment in nursing, key functional areas of health assessment and assessment tools and techniques
- Spelling, terminology, measurements, cultural and social considerations, clinical procedures and best practice updated to reflect the most recent Australian and New Zealand guidelines and protocols
- Summary checklists for all nursing and health professional examination techniques
- Part of a comprehensive and revised learning package including Pocket Companion Jarvis’s Physical Examination & Health Assessment 2e and Student Laboratory Manual Jarvis’s Physical Examination & Health Assessment 2e.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 880
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 23rd September 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729541947
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729582346
About the Author
Helen Forbes
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Head of School (Teaching & Learning) School of Nursing & Midwifery, Deakin University, Melbourne, Victoria
Elizabeth Watt
Affiliations and Expertise
Year 3 Coordinator and Course Coordinator Master of Nursing (Urological & Continence) Course, La Trobe University/Austin Health Clinical School of Nursing, School of Nursing & Midwifery (Melbourne Campus), Victoria