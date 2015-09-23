Jarvis's Physical Examination and Health Assessment - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780729541947, 9780729582346

Jarvis's Physical Examination and Health Assessment

2nd Edition

Authors: Helen Forbes Elizabeth Watt
Paperback ISBN: 9780729541947
eBook ISBN: 9780729582346
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd September 2015
Page Count: 880
Description

The second edition of the leading Australian text Jarvis’s Physical Examination and Health Assessment has been carefully revised and updated to reflect current skills critical to the practice of registered nurses in an Australian and New Zealand context.

Jarvis’s Physical Examination and Health Assessment incorporates the most up-to-date research data, clinical practice, policies and procedures. Authors Helen Forbes and Elizabeth Watt skillfully embed prominent nursing concepts throughout including; patient-centered care, cultural and social considerations, health promotion and disease prevention, as well as the individual across the lifespan.

Jarvis’s Physical Examination and Health Assessment is the ideal tool for undergraduate nursing students, registered nurses and experienced practitioners  wishing to develop and refine their health assessment skills.

Key Features

  • Comprehensively addresses approaches to the context of health assessment in nursing, key functional areas of health assessment and assessment tools and techniques
  • Spelling, terminology, measurements, cultural and social considerations, clinical procedures and best practice updated to reflect the most recent Australian and New Zealand guidelines and protocols
  • Summary checklists for all nursing and health professional examination techniques
  • Part of a comprehensive and revised learning package including Pocket Companion Jarvis’s Physical Examination & Health Assessment 2e and Student Laboratory Manual Jarvis’s Physical Examination & Health Assessment 2e.

About the Author

Helen Forbes

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Head of School (Teaching & Learning) School of Nursing & Midwifery, Deakin University, Melbourne, Victoria

Elizabeth Watt

Affiliations and Expertise

Year 3 Coordinator and Course Coordinator Master of Nursing (Urological & Continence) Course, La Trobe University/Austin Health Clinical School of Nursing, School of Nursing & Midwifery (Melbourne Campus), Victoria

