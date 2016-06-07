Jarvis's Physical Examination & Health Assessment Pocket Companion
2nd Edition
Description
Jarvis’s Physical Examination and Health Assessment Pocket Companion is the perfect clinical placement guide and bedside resource. Written by Helen Forbes and Elizabeth Watts, this must-have text provides the essential steps for health assessment in an user-friendly, pocket size format.
This updated second edition highlights the contrast between normal and abnormal findings, focusing on symptom, risk and function.
Key Features
- Interviewing, health history taking and assessment techniques clearly outlined
- Cultural and social considerations and Developmental considerations indicated throughout
- Over 150 full-colour illustrations and photos demonstrating anatomy, physiology and examination techniques
- Summary checklists
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Getting started with health assessment
Chapter 2 - The health assessment interview and the health history
Chapter 3 - Physical assessment techniques
Chapter 4 - General survey, measurement, vital signs
Chapter 5 - Mental health assessment
Chapter 6 - Neurological function
Chapter 7 - Pain assessment
Chapter 8 - Eye function
Chapter 9 - Ear function
Chapter 10 - Peripheral vascular assessment
Chapter 11 - Cardiac function
Chapter 12 - Upper airways
Chapter 13 - Lower airways
Chapter 14 - Musculoskeletal function
Chapter 15 - Nutritional and metabolic function
Chapter 16 - Skin, hair and nails
Chapter 17 - Abdominal assessment
Chapter 18 - Urinary function
Chapter 19 - Bowel function
Chapter 20 - Female sexual and reproductive function
Chapter 21 - Male sexual and reproductive function
Chapter 22 - Breast assessment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 7th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729584685
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729582360
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729541978
About the Author
Helen Forbes
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Head of School (Teaching & Learning) School of Nursing & Midwifery, Deakin University, Melbourne, Victoria
Elizabeth Watt
Affiliations and Expertise
Year 3 Coordinator and Course Coordinator Master of Nursing (Urological & Continence) Course, La Trobe University/Austin Health Clinical School of Nursing, School of Nursing & Midwifery (Melbourne Campus), Victoria