The third edition of Jarvis’s Health Assessment and Physical Examination is an ideal text for undergraduate nursing students new to health assessment and registered nurses wishing to further develop and refine their skills. Advanced health assessment skills are described and will be useful for Nurse Practitioner candidates.

The textbook is colour-coded and easy to follow. Each chapter sets out the eight key elements of health assessment: structure and function, developmental considerations, social and cultural considerations, subjective data, objective data, promoting a healthy lifestyle, documentation and critical thinking and abnormal findings. Advanced concepts allow students to progress once they understand the basics.

Edited by Helen Forbes and Elizabeth Watt, this comprehensive text has been adapted and updated by leading academics and expert clinicians across Australia and New Zealand.