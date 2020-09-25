Jarvis's Health Assessment and Physical Examination
3rd Edition
Australia and New Zealand
Description
The third edition of Jarvis’s Health Assessment and Physical Examination is an ideal text for undergraduate nursing students new to health assessment and registered nurses wishing to further develop and refine their skills. Advanced health assessment skills are described and will be useful for Nurse Practitioner candidates.
The textbook is colour-coded and easy to follow. Each chapter sets out the eight key elements of health assessment: structure and function, developmental considerations, social and cultural considerations, subjective data, objective data, promoting a healthy lifestyle, documentation and critical thinking and abnormal findings. Advanced concepts allow students to progress once they understand the basics.
Edited by Helen Forbes and Elizabeth Watt, this comprehensive text has been adapted and updated by leading academics and expert clinicians across Australia and New Zealand.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Approaches and contexts of health assessment in nursing
1. The context and frameworks of health assessment
2. Critical thinking in health assessment
3. Developmental tasks across the life span
4. Cultural safety
5. Screening for family violence and abuse
6. Screening for substance abuse
Unit 2: Health assessment tools and techniques
7. The health assessment interview
8. The health history
9. Physical assessment techniques
10. General survey and vital signs
Unit 3: Assessing mental health, neurological and sensory function
11. Mental health assessment
12. Neurological assessment
13. Pain assessment
14. Eye assessment
15. Ear assessment
Unit 4: Assessing cardiovascular function
16. Peripheral vascular assessment
17. Cardiac assessment
Unit 5: Assessing respiratory function
18. Upper airways assessment
19. Lower airways assessment
Unit 6: Assessing musculoskeletal function
20. Musculoskeletal assessment
Unit 7: Assessing nutrition and metabolic function
21. Nutritional and metabolic assessment
22. Skin, hair and nails assessment
Unit 8: Urinary and bowel function
23. Abdominal assessment
24. Assessment of urinary function
25. Assessment of bowel function
Unit 9: Assessing sexuality and reproductive function
26. Female sexual and reproductive assessment
27. Male sexual and reproductive assessment
28. Breasts assessment
29. Assessing the pregnant woman
Unit 10: Utilising health assessment in practice
30. The complete health assessment: putting it all together
Details
- No. of pages:
- 880
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 25th September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587938
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587921
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729543378
About the Authors
Helen Forbes
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Head of School (Teaching & Learning) School of Nursing & Midwifery, Deakin University, Melbourne, Victoria
Elizabeth Watt
Affiliations and Expertise
Year 3 Coordinator and Course Coordinator Master of Nursing (Urological & Continence) Course, La Trobe University/Austin Health Clinical School of Nursing, School of Nursing & Midwifery (Melbourne Campus), Victoria
