Jarvis’s Laboratory Manual for Physical Examination & Health Assessment 2e
2nd Edition
ANZ adaptation
Description
Jarvis's Laboratory Manual for Physical Examination & Health Assessment ANZ 2e is a practical step-by-step laboratory manual designed to develop competence in history taking and physical examination skills.
Each chapter guides students through a glossary, study guide, review questions and varied exercises, as well as exploring practical skills and health assessment documentation, including Regional Write-Up Worksheets.
Key Features
- Fill-in-the-blank, matching, true/false, and multiple-choice questions to test your understanding of the material
- Spelling, terminology, measurements, cultural and social considerations, clinical procedures and best practice guidelines updated to reflect the most recent Australian and New Zealand standards
- Part of a revised comprehensive and revised learning package, including Jarvis's Physical Examination & Health Assessment ANZ 2e and Jarvis's Pocket Companion for Physical Examination & Health Assessment ANZ 2e
- Includes Study Guide Answer Key on evolve
Table of Contents
UNIT 1 - Approaches and contexts of health assessment in nursing
Chapter 1 - The context of health assessment in nursing practice
Chapter 2 - Critical thinking in health asssessment
Chapter 3 - Developmental tasks and health promotion across the life span
Chapter 4 - Cultural safety: cultural considerations
UNIT 2 - Health assessment tools and techniques
Chapter 5 - The health assessment interview
Chapter 6 - The health history
Chapter 7 - Physical assessment techniques
Chapter 8 - General survey, measurement and vital signs
UNIT 3 - Assessing mental health, neurological and sensory function
Chapter 9 - Mental health assessment
Chapter 10 - Neurological function
Chapter 11 - Pain assessment
Chapter 12 - Eye function
Chapter 13 - Ear function
UNIT 4 - Assessing cardiovascular function
Chapter 14 - Peripheral vascular assessment
Chapter 15 - Cardiac function
UNIT 5 - Assessing respiratory function
Chapter 16 - Upper airways
Chapter 17 - Lower airways
UNIT 6 - Assessing musculoskeletal function
Chapter 18 - Musculoskeletal function
UNIT 7 - Assessing nutrition and metabolic function
Chapter 19 - Nutritional and metabolic assessment
Chapter 20 - Skin, hair and nails
UNIT 8 - Urinary and bowel function
Chapter 21 - Abdominal assessment
Chapter 22 - Urinary function
Chapter 23 - Bowel function
UNIT 9 - Assessing sexuality and reproductive function
Chapter 24 - Female sexual and reproductive function
Chapter 25 - Male sexual and reproductive function
Chapter 26 - Breast assessment
Chapter 27 - Pregnant woman
UNIT 10 - Utilising health assessment in practice
Chapter 28 - Risk and safety: screening for family violence and abuse
Chapter 29 - Risk and safety: screening for substance abuse
Chapter 30 - Focused assessment
Chapter 31 - The complete health assessment: putting it all together
Appendix
Details
No. of pages: 452
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 20th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729584661
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729541961
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729582353
About the Author
Kathleen Blair
Director of Clinical Education
Charles Darwin University
Affiliations and Expertise
Director Clinical Education, School of Health, Charles Darwin University, Casuarina Campus, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia
Mel Dudson
RN, Grad Cert Clinical Nursing Education
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Coordinator, School of Health, Charles Darwin University, Casuarina Campus, Northern Territory, Australia
Andrea Miller
BN (Hons), Grad Cert of Stomal Therapy, Grad Cert of University Learning & Teaching, Grad Dip of Health Science, Master of Clinical Nursing, Master of Education
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, School of Health Sciences, University of Tasmania, Launceston, Tasmania, Australia
Nicole Norman
Bachelor of Nursing, Grad Cert in Emergency Nursing, Grad Cert in University Teaching and Learning
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Nursing, School of Health, Charles Darwin University, Casuarina Campus, Northern Territory, Australia