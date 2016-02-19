Jargonaphasia covers the different forms of posterior aphasia and the relations of these pathological states to focal brain lesions. The book presents the behavior of eight patients with full-blown jargonaphasia. The text then describes the components and analysis of the neologism, the conditions under which it can appear, and its possible functions; the localization of lesions in jargonaphasia and the utilization of IS and CT localization; and the gestures and lexical processes in jargonaphasia. The aphasic jargon and the speech acts of naming and judging; the behavioral aspects of jargonaphasia; and the associative processes in semantic jargon and in schizophrenic language are also considered. The book further tackles case reports of semantic jargon; a case with phonemic jargon; and the vowel timing and linguistic organization of articulatory sequences in jargonaphasia. The text also looks into the therapy with the jargonaphasic. Psychiatrists, neuropsychologists, speech therapists, psychologists, and linguistics will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Théophile Alajouanine (1890-1980)

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Jargons

Case 1

Case 2

Case 3

Case 4

Case 5

Case 6

Case 7

Case 8

Summary and Conclusion

References

Chapter 3 Where Do Neologisms Come From?

Introduction

Definitions

Linguistic Word Formation Rules

Recovery Phenomena

Microgenetic Model

Comparison of Recovery Studies and Microgenetic Studies

Conclusion

Appendix 1. Descriptions of the Boston "Cookie Theft" Picture (Goodglass and Kaplan, 1972)

Appendix 2. Spontaneous Speech Samples of Neologistic Jargon

Appendix 3. Neology on Picture Description and on Confrontation Naming

References

Chapter 4 The Anatomy of Jargon

Introduction

Review of the Literature

Material and Methods

Case Presentations

The Localization of Lesions

The Specificity of Localization

Functional Significance

Summary

References

Chapter 5 Gestures and Lexical Processes in Jargonaphasia

Introduction

Hand Gestures and Lexical Processes

A Model of the Lexicon and K.C.'s Impairment

Analysis of K.C.'s Gestures

Conclusions

References

Chapter 6 Aphasic Jargon and the Speech Acts of Naming and Judging

Aphasic Jargon and Meaning

Procedure

Forms of Response and Scoring

Results

Discussion

Appendix A. Sample of C.A.'s Speech

References

Chapter 7 Behavioral Aspects of Jargonaphasia

Anosognosia (Denial of Illness)

Mood Changes

Disorientation, Reduplication and Nonaphasic Misnaming

Confabulation

Interpretation of Idioms and Proverbs

Premorbid Personality Factors

Correlations of Behavior and Brain Dysfunction

Comment

References

Chapter 8 Associative Processes in Semantic Jargon and in Schizophrenic Language

Chapter 9 Case Reports of Semantic Jargon

Case 1

Case 2

Case 3

Case 4

Comment on Cases

Reference

Chapter 10 Phonemic Jargon: A Case Report

Introduction

Linguistic Analysis of Phonemic Jargon

Case Report

Method of Investigation

Presentation of Data

Summary of Results

Discussion

Child Language and Jargon

Relationship of Phonemic Jargon to Other Jargons in Fluent Aphasia

Bilingualism and Phonemic Jargon

Appendix 1. Relative Frequencies of Phonemes

Appendix 2. Phonetic Transcriptions of Spontaneous Jargon

Appendix 3. Single-Word Reading Tasks

Appendix 4. Connected Prose Reading: Texts and Transcriptions of Jargon Reading

Appendix 5. Frequencies of Occurrence of Consonant and Vowel Dyads

References

Chapter 11 The Evolution of Jargonaphasia

Neuropsychiatric Description

Neurolinguistic Description

References

Chapter 12 Vowel Timing and Linguistic Organization of Articulatory Sequences in Jargonaphasia

Introduction

Phonological Cues for Syntactic Boundaries

Syntactic Boundary Cues in Aphasic Patients

References

Chapter 13 Therapy with the Jargonaphasic

Introduction

Rationales for Therapy

Therapy with the Jargonaphasic

Extension of Therapy

Conclusion

Subject Index



