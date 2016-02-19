Jargonaphasia
1st Edition
Description
Jargonaphasia covers the different forms of posterior aphasia and the relations of these pathological states to focal brain lesions. The book presents the behavior of eight patients with full-blown jargonaphasia. The text then describes the components and analysis of the neologism, the conditions under which it can appear, and its possible functions; the localization of lesions in jargonaphasia and the utilization of IS and CT localization; and the gestures and lexical processes in jargonaphasia. The aphasic jargon and the speech acts of naming and judging; the behavioral aspects of jargonaphasia; and the associative processes in semantic jargon and in schizophrenic language are also considered. The book further tackles case reports of semantic jargon; a case with phonemic jargon; and the vowel timing and linguistic organization of articulatory sequences in jargonaphasia. The text also looks into the therapy with the jargonaphasic. Psychiatrists, neuropsychologists, speech therapists, psychologists, and linguistics will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Théophile Alajouanine (1890-1980)
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Jargons
Case 1
Case 2
Case 3
Case 4
Case 5
Case 6
Case 7
Case 8
Summary and Conclusion
References
Chapter 3 Where Do Neologisms Come From?
Introduction
Definitions
Linguistic Word Formation Rules
Recovery Phenomena
Microgenetic Model
Comparison of Recovery Studies and Microgenetic Studies
Conclusion
Appendix 1. Descriptions of the Boston "Cookie Theft" Picture (Goodglass and Kaplan, 1972)
Appendix 2. Spontaneous Speech Samples of Neologistic Jargon
Appendix 3. Neology on Picture Description and on Confrontation Naming
References
Chapter 4 The Anatomy of Jargon
Introduction
Review of the Literature
Material and Methods
Case Presentations
The Localization of Lesions
The Specificity of Localization
Functional Significance
Summary
References
Chapter 5 Gestures and Lexical Processes in Jargonaphasia
Introduction
Hand Gestures and Lexical Processes
A Model of the Lexicon and K.C.'s Impairment
Analysis of K.C.'s Gestures
Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 Aphasic Jargon and the Speech Acts of Naming and Judging
Aphasic Jargon and Meaning
Procedure
Forms of Response and Scoring
Results
Discussion
Appendix A. Sample of C.A.'s Speech
References
Chapter 7 Behavioral Aspects of Jargonaphasia
Anosognosia (Denial of Illness)
Mood Changes
Disorientation, Reduplication and Nonaphasic Misnaming
Confabulation
Interpretation of Idioms and Proverbs
Premorbid Personality Factors
Correlations of Behavior and Brain Dysfunction
Comment
References
Chapter 8 Associative Processes in Semantic Jargon and in Schizophrenic Language
Chapter 9 Case Reports of Semantic Jargon
Case 1
Case 2
Case 3
Case 4
Comment on Cases
Reference
Chapter 10 Phonemic Jargon: A Case Report
Introduction
Linguistic Analysis of Phonemic Jargon
Case Report
Method of Investigation
Presentation of Data
Summary of Results
Discussion
Child Language and Jargon
Relationship of Phonemic Jargon to Other Jargons in Fluent Aphasia
Bilingualism and Phonemic Jargon
Appendix 1. Relative Frequencies of Phonemes
Appendix 2. Phonetic Transcriptions of Spontaneous Jargon
Appendix 3. Single-Word Reading Tasks
Appendix 4. Connected Prose Reading: Texts and Transcriptions of Jargon Reading
Appendix 5. Frequencies of Occurrence of Consonant and Vowel Dyads
References
Chapter 11 The Evolution of Jargonaphasia
Neuropsychiatric Description
Neurolinguistic Description
References
Chapter 12 Vowel Timing and Linguistic Organization of Articulatory Sequences in Jargonaphasia
Introduction
Phonological Cues for Syntactic Boundaries
Syntactic Boundary Cues in Aphasic Patients
References
Chapter 13 Therapy with the Jargonaphasic
Introduction
Rationales for Therapy
Therapy with the Jargonaphasic
Extension of Therapy
Conclusion
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216768