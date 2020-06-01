Jaguars of the Northern Pantanal
1st Edition
Panthera Onca at the Meeting of the Waters
Description
Jaguars of the Northern Pantanal: Panthera Onca at the Meeting of the Waters details the lives and behaviors of this subpopulation of jaguars through one-of-a-kind photographs from 26 international photographers, as well as illustrations, maps, waypoints, scientific insights, field journal excerpts and personal narratives. These jaguars are the largest in the world because they eat enormous prey and these jaguars have also become habituated to human observation. The book seeks to understand how locals can coexist with these cats while benefitting financially from them through ecotourism. It provides a conceptual model to apply to other subpopulations in order to save jaguars throughout North and South America.
This book focuses on jaguars in the Southern Brazil ecosystem to capture these cats up close, observing them hunting, sleeping, mating and raising their cubs. Every day in the Northern Pantanal, during the dry season, is dramatic and often revealing. The book works to uncover the intricate lives of these misunderstood animals by freezing and uncoding their behaviors. Within this glut of ecotourism, the book delves into threats and issues facing these jaguars, from poaching ranchers to soybean production, deforestation, habitat destruction, and chemical toxicity from agriculture run-off (and chemical toxicity).
Jaguars of the Northern Pantanal: Panthera Onca at the Meeting of the Waters is perfect for researchers and practitioners in wildlife conservation, naturalism ecotourism, and biologists.
Key Features
- Edited and supported by the Panthera organization, a leading global non-profit dedicated to education and protection of the world’s large cat species
- Identifies individual jaguars and family connections, following them through time and lineage
- Provides new insight into tourism’s impact on jaguars and their hunting behavior
- Examines the negative perception of jaguars in the region, as ranchers start to see the financial benefits of ecotourism and the poaching culture becomes increasingly taboo
Readership
Researchers and practitioners in conservationism, biology, and ecotourism
Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in wildlife biology, mammal conservation, and ecotourism courses
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Hydrophilia and Mercury
3. Identifying Individual Jaguars
4. Bite Force and Consumption of Prey
5. Prey Items
6. Territories, Population Density and the Jaguar Corridor
7. Wounds and Grooming
8. Mating, Cub Rearing and Natal Dispersal
9. Miscellaneous Observations and Information
10. Characteristics and Physiology
11. Flehmen Response and Scent Lures
12. The Scourge of Humans or Jaguars Have a Cow Problem
13. Jaguar Tourism
14. Laying Aside Fear, Embracing Beauty
15. Photographic Contributors and Contact Information
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128221389
About the Author
Paul Brooke
Paul Brooke is currently a Professor at Grand View University. Previously, he was a biologist for the Fish and Wildlife Service on the North Slope of Alaska, a naturalist for the U.S. Forestry Service on Lake Superior and at Wenatchee in Washington State. He is the author of four previously-published books, including on the wildlife and ecosystem of the Amazon and Pantanal region. His contribution of research for this book is the result of his completed sabbatical through Grand View University on Panthera Onca: Jaguars of the Northern Pantanal.
Affiliations and Expertise
Paul Brooke is currently a Professor at Grand View University.
Paul Donahue
Paul Donahue is a naturalist, photographer and environmentalist from California, who spent five seasons among the jaguars as a guide and naturalist. Having spent 40 years in the rainforests of South America, Donahue is an expert in jaguar behavior and family lineage as well as bird behavior. Before working with SouthWild’s Jaguar Research Center in the Brazilian Pantanal, Donahue was a researcher for the AfriCat Foundation/Okonjima Lodge in Namibia, a wildlife consultant in the Costa Rican rainforest, and many more animal and ecosystem protection programs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Paul Donahue is a naturalist, photographer and environmentalist from California, who spent five seasons among the jaguars as a guide and naturalist.