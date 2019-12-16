JACC's Imaging Cases in Cardiovascular Intervention
Here in one cohesive and educational volume are over 275 key cases from the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Intervention’s popular "Images in Intervention" column. Carefully selected and organized topically with added commentaries, this collection presents cases that are instructional, unusual, and multifaceted, ranging from the most common to very rare. The images and explanations, both in print and online, give a highly visual and informative understanding of some of the most complex interventional cases and their complications.
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1: CORONARY ANATOMY AND PATHOPHYSIOLOGY
Coronary Anomalies
1. A Rare Case of Anomalous Original Left Circumflex Artery Stenosis after Artificial Mitral Valve Replacement
2. Anomalous origin of common left coronary artery from the right coronary sinus unusual anatomical variation
3. Anomalous Acute Left Main Myocardial Infarction Due to Compression Between Pulmonary Artery and Aorta by Acute Pulmonary Thromboembolism
4. Anomalous origin of left main coronary artery from innominate artery
5. Anomalous Origin of the Left Internal Mammary Artery from the Aortic Arch
6. Anomalous Origin of the 'Non-Culprit' Right Coronary Artery from The Left Anterior Descending Artery in A Patient with Anterolateral Stemi
7. Concomitant anomalous right coronary artery and iatrogenic left circumflex artery entrapment, treated successfully with PCI
8. Dual Anomalous Origins of the Thyrocervical Trunk and Left Internal Mammary Artery
9. multimodality imaging of an anomalous connection of the right coronary artery with aortic intramural course
10. Origin of right and left coronary arteries from the right sinus of Valsalva as a common coronary trunk
11. Primary percutaneous Intervention in a Patient with Anterior and Inferior Wall Myocardial Infarction due to rare Coronary artery anomaly
12. Right Aortic Arch with Left Sided Arteria Lusoria: A Challenge to Radial Interventionalist
13. Right Coronary Artery with Anomalous Origin: The Role of Imaging Techniques
Coronary Aneurysms
14. A Giant Coronary Artery Aneurysm Treated with a New-Generation Drug Eluting Stent
15. Acute myocardial infarction caused by left main coronary artery compression due to amycotic aneurysm of the sinus of Valsalva
16. Formation of Infectious Coronary Artery Aneurysms After Percutaneous Coronary Intervention in a Patient with Acute Myocardial Infarction due to Septic Embolism
17. Left Internal Mammary Artery Graft Decompression by Covered Stent Treatment of an Adjacent Saphenous Vein Graft Pseudoaneurysm
:
18. Recurrent myocardial infarctions due to thrombosis of a coronary aneurysm in neurofibromatosis type: is antiplatelet treatment enough?
19. Salmonella enteritidis mycotic aneurysm of stented saphenous vein graft to coronary artery
20. Sinus of Valsalva Aneurysm Causing Extrinsic Compression of the Left Main Coronary Artery
Unusual Obstructions
21. A beating left main coronary artery
22. A Freestyle Problem
23. Acute coronary syndrome resulting from systolic compression of left main coronary artery secondary to aortic subvalvular aneurysm
24. An Unusual Cause of STEMI
25. Cancer in the LAD
26. Chest Pain Post-Aortic Valve Surgery; Is it Serious?
27. Five-year Follow-up after Stenting for Iatrogenic Coronary Stenosis due to Mitral Annuloplasty: Insights with Multiple Imaging Modalities
28. Left anterior descending coronary artery occlusion during transcatheter pulmonary valve implantation: successful rescue percutaneous revascularization.
29. Left Main Coronary Artery Compression by an Enlarged Pulmonary Artery
30. Left Main Coronary Artery Occlusion Due to Thrombus Embolization from a Prosthetic Mitral Valve
31. Left Main Coronary Embolization after Direct Current Cardioversion for Persistent Atrial Flutter in the Absence of Detectable Intracardiac Thrombi
32. Percutaneous intervention of an acute left main coronary occlusion due to dissection of the aortic root
33. Simultaneous Coronary and Pulmonary Angiography to Diagnose Critical Left Main Coronary Artery Stenosis Secondary to Dilated Pulmonary Artery
34. Spontaneous Aortic Thrombosis Causing Left Main Coronary Occlusion in A Man with Secondary Polycythemia
35. Intravascular Ultrasound-diagnosed Acute Aortic Dissection involving Left Main Closure
36. Native Aortic Valve Thrombosis Leading to ST-Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction
Coronary Spasm
37. Cocaine-induced Coronary Vasospasm Using OCT Imaging to Guide Management
38. Grave's Disease Induced Coronary Vasospasm
39. Severe generalized resistant spasm of Right coronary artery causing hemodynamic collapse after stenting
40. Diffuse Coronary Spasm in a Patient with a Recent Stent
Spontaneous Dissection/Hematoma
41. 3D IV-OCT Rendering Assessment of Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection Concomitant with Left Main Ostial Critical Stenosis
42. A Rare Case of Spontaneous Dissection in a Left Internal Mammary Artery Bypass Graft in Acute Coronary Syndrome
43. Acute coronary syndrome with clear coronary artery: the case for concealed coronary hematoma
44. Cocaine-induced coronary artery dissection
45. Complete Healing of Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection Demonstrated by Optical Coherence Tomography in a Young Postpartum Female Presenting with Acute Coronary Syndrome
46. Endovascular Imaging of Angiographically Invisible Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection
47. Fibromuscular Dysplasia Presented with Spontaneous Dissection of the Left Main Artery
48. Is this spontaneous coronary intramural hematoma or fibrotic plaque? An inconsistent finding between optical coherent tomography and intravascular ultrasound
49. Multivessel spontaneous coronary artery dissection mimicking atherosclerosis
50. Spontaneous coronary artery dissection: failure of the conservative strategy due to predominance of the false lumen
Coronary Pathology
51. Acute Inferior Myocardial Infarction Complicated by a Very Large Ventricular Septal Rupture and Cardiogenic Shock
52. Plaque Erosion: In Vivo Diagnosis and Treatment Guided by Optical Coherence Tomography
53. Recanalized Thrombus Treated with a Paclitaxel-Coated Balloon Insights from Optical Coherence Tomography
54. Rescue Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Revealing Impending Left Ventricle Rupture
55. Cardiovascular Interventions in the Modern Age: The Million Dollar Man
56. Detection of Angioscopic Yellow Plaque by Intra-coronary Near-Infrared Spectroscopy
57. Distinct Pattern of Constrictive Remodeling in Radiotherapy Induced Coronary Artery Disease
58. Quantitative OCT tissue type imaging for lipid-core plaque detection
599. Stiff Coronary Stenosis in a Young Female with Pseudoxanthoma Elasticum
60. A honeycomb-like structure in the left anterior descending coronary artery: demonstration of recanalized thrombus by optical coherence tomography
61. DVT of the Heart: A Novel Treatment for an Old Problem
62. Thrombocytosis and Coronary Occlusion
Stent Pathology
63. In-stent Thin-cap Fibroatheroma After Drug-eluting Stent Implantation: Ex Vivo Evaluation of Optical Coherence Tomography and Intracoronary Angioscopy
64. Biomechanical Assessment of Fully Bioresorbable Devices
65. Coronary Artery Aneurysm after BVS-Everolimus Stent Implantation
66. Extremely Late Catch-up Phenomenon after First-generation Sirolimus-eluting Stent in Left Main Stem: Insights from Optical Coherence Tomography
67. Multiple Interstrut Cavities: A Potential Mechanism for Very Late Stent Thrombosis? Insights from Optical Coherence Tomography
68. Newly onset coronary aneurism and late-acquired incomplete scaffold apposition after full polymer jacket of a chronic total occlusion with bioresorbable scaffolds
69. OCT Findings in Very Late (4 Years) Paclitaxel-Eluting Stent Thrombosis
70. Optical Coherence Tomography Images of a Coronary Artery Aneurysm in an Infarct Related Artery 6 Months Post Bare-Metal Stent Implantation
71. Recurrent Neoatherosclerosis After Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Treatment of In-Stent Restenosis.
CHAPTER 2: COMPLICATIONS OF CORONARY INTERVENTION
Stent Thrombosis
72. Acute Stent Thrombosis: Technical Complication or Inadequate Antithrombotic Therapy? An Optical Coherence Tomography Study
73. An unusual case of Stent in Stent thrombosis
74. Delayed Healing of a Coronary Stent Graft
75. Multivessel Honeycomb-Like Structure Finding in Optical Coherence Tomography
76. Optical Coherence Tomography Assessment of Late Intra-Scaffold Dissection: A New Challenge of Bioresorbable Scaffolds
77. Phantom Stent Thrombosis: Intracoronary Imaging Insights.
78. Two Cases of Coronary Stent Thrombosis Very Late After Bare-Metal Stenting
79. Very Late Stent Thrombosis 5 years After Implantation of a Sirolimus-eluting Stent Observed by Angioscopy and Optical Coherence Tomography
80. Cross-Sectional and Longitudinal Positive remodeling after subintimal stent implantation: Multiple Late Coronary Aneurysms
81. In-Stent Protrusion after implantation of a Drug Eluting Stent in a Honeycomb-like Coronary Artery Structure: Complete Resolution over 6 months and the Role of Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging in the Diagnosis and Follow-up
Coronary Dissections and Hematomas
82. Intramural Hematoma Appearing as a New Lesion Following Coronary Stenting
83. Ruptured Neoatherosclerosis Presenting as a Large Intra-Stent Neontimal Dissection
84. Acute Closure Due to Extra-medial Hematoma 3 Hours After Stenting
85. Aortocoronary dissection with extension to the suprarenal abdominal aorta: a rare complication after percutaneous coronary intervention
86. Catheter-Induced Stent Occlusion: Uncommon Complication during Diagnostic Angiography
87. Extraordinary Subintimal Bleeding after Coronary Stenting
88. Index and follow-up OCT imaging demonstrating resolution of post stent intramural hematoma managed conservatively
89. In-stent Dissection Causes No Flow During Percutaneous Coronary Intervention
90. Intimomedial Abrasion Complicating Coronary Thrombus Aspiration
91. Rapid Growth of Giant Coronary Artery Aneurysm following Treatment of Stent Edge Dissection
Coronary Perforations
92. Respect the Septal Perforator Septal Artery Perforation during CTO PCI Resulting in Massive Interventricular Septal Hematoma and Biventricular Cardiac Obstructive Shock
93. Right Ventricular Free Wall Hematoma: Contemporary Multimodal Imaging
94. Severe Intramyocardial Hematoma as a Complication of Retrograde Approach in Chronic Total Occlusion
95. When collateral damage does matter - iatrogenic ventricular septal rupture after PCI of the LAD
Complications of Diagnostic Catheterization
96. Intracoronary Bubbles: Iatrogenic Air Embolism Assessed with Optical Coherence Tomography
97. Aortic regurgitation after cardiac catheterization
Equipment Dislodgement and Fracture
98. A Potential Procedural Complication Two Years After Percutaneous Coronary Intervention to Treat Left Anterior Descending Artery Lesions with the T-stenting and Small Protrusion Technique
99. Accidental extraction of a stent implanted three years ago by a dislodged stent: a rare complication of PCI
100. Frequency-Domain Optical Coherence Tomography Assessment of Stent Constriction 9-Month After Sirolimus-Eluting Stent Implantation in a Highly Calcified Plaque
101. First Experience with Successful Percutaneous Retrieval of Retained Fractured Impella Device.
102. Guidewire Self-extrusion after Entrapment of Distal Protection Device During Saphenous Vein Graft Angioplasty
103. Identification of Fragmented Balloon Materials in Coronary Arteries by Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)
104. Impella 5.0 Fracture and Transcatheter Retrieval
105. Late Complication: Xience V Stent Fractures with Restenosis Images in Intervention
106. Simple solution for an undeflatable stent balloon in the left main stem
107. Successful Retrieval of Entrapped Balloon with Optical Coherence Tomography Guidance
108. Usefulness of Rotational Atherectomy Preventing Polymer Damage of Everolimus-Eluting Stent in Calcified Coronary Artery
Access Site Complications
109. Aberrant right subclavian artery hematoma following radial catheterization
110. Arteriovenous radial fistula: a rare and delayed complication from coronary angiography
111. Digital Gangrene Following Trans-Radial Coronary Angiogram
112. From Radial Artery to Embolus: A Rare Complication of Transradial Coronary Angiography
113. Iatrogenic Subclavian artery pseudoaneurysm complicating a transradial percutaneous coronary intervention
114. Recurrent Vasospastic Myocardial Infarctions and Hand Necrosis
CHAPTER 3: CORONARY INTERVENTIONAL TECHNIQUES
Coronary Aneurysms
115. A giant coronary artery aneurysm treated using with multiple overlapping covered stents
116. Endovascular coil embolization of Behet disease related giant aneurysm of the right coronary artery after failure of surgical suture
117. Occlusion of a large expanding saphenous vein bypass graft aneurysm with percutaneously injected ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymer (Onyx)
118. Overlapping Stents Intervention Treatment of a Giant Right Coronary Artery Pseudoaneurysm
119. Percutaneous Closure of a Saphenous Vein Graft Aneurysm Causing Left Internal Mammary Artery Compression and Left Ventricular Systolic Dysfunction
120. Percutaneous Closure of Giant Saphenous Vein Graft Aneurysm
121. Percutaneous Luminal Reconstruction of Giant Saphenous Vein Graft Aneurysm
122. Reconstruction of right coronary artery with two giant aneurysms in series using three overlapped covered stents.
Coronary Fistulae
123. Percutaneous coronary intervention for control of postoperative bleeding in patients with cardiac angiosarcoma
124. Anterograde percutaneous coronary-cameral fistula closure employing a guide in guide technique
125. Percutaneous closure of Left Main Coronary artery fistula using AVP II and ADO I
126. Percutaneous Intervention to Large Left Anterior Descending Artery Fistula Post Right Ventricular Biopsy in a Transplant Recipient
Chronic Total Occlusions
127. Follow-Up Improvement of Distal Vessel Diameter After Successful Chronic Total Coronary Occlusion Recanalization
128. Subintimal crush of an occluded stent to recanalize a chronic total occlusion due to in-stent restenosis: insights from a multimodality imaging approach
Intervention for Spontaneous Coronary Dissections
129. Successful Stenting with Optical Frequency Domain Imaging Guidance for Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection
130. Successful Treatment of Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection with Cutting Balloon Angioplasty as Evaluated with Optical Coherence Tomography
CHAPTER 4: STRUCTURAL HEART DISEASE: COMPLICATIONS AND TECHNIQUES
Aortic Valve
131. Acute artery occlusion during transaortic valve implantation in a patient with an anomalous origin of the circunflex artery.
132. Anterior Mitral Leaflet Perforation During Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement in a Patient with Mitral Annular Calcification
133. Aortic Root Intussusception during Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement
134. Conservative Management and resolution of a Contained Rupture of Aortic Annulus following Transcatheter valve replacement
135. Coronary Ostia Stenosis Following Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation
136. Cutaneopericardial Fistula After Transapical Approach for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement
137. Failed valve-in-valve TAVI
138. Gluing of an Aortic Perforation During TAVI: An Alternative Treatment for Annular Rupture?
139. Left Anterior Descending Coronary Artery Obstruction Associated with an Apical Suture after Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation
140. Left- to- right interventricular shunt as a late complication of transapical aortic valve implantation
141. Novel Percutaneous Apical Exclusion of a Left Ventricular Pseudoaneurysm After Complicated Transapical Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement
142. Percutaneous Management of Mitral perforation during Transaortic Valve Replacement
143. Percutaneous Treatment of Severe Aortic Insufficiency in a Patient with Left Ventricular Assist Device: Friend or Foe
144. Perforation of Anterior Mitral Leaflet due to Mechanical Stimulation late after Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation
145. Severe valve deformation following cardiopulmonary resuscitation in a patient with a transcatheter aortic valve
146. STEMI After TAVR: Procedural Challenge and Catastrophic Outcome
147. Stroke with Valve Tissue Embolization during Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Treated with Endovascular Intervention
148. Successful management of annulus rupture in transcatheter aortic valve implantation
149. Valve migration into the left ventricular outflow tract managed by co-axial double-valve
150. Vascular Injury Caused by Retrieval of Ruptured and Detached Balloon Valvuloplasty Catheter During Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation
151. Very Late Thrombosis of a Transcatheter Aortic Valve-in-Valve
152. Balloon 'Valvuloplasty' for Prosthetic Valve Dysfunction
153. Bed-side bail-out aortic valvuloplasty
154. First successful management of aortic valve insufficiency associated with HeartMate II LVAD support by transfemoral Corevalve implantation: The Columbus Egg?
155. Hyperacute Valve Thrombosis after Transapical TAVI in a Patient with Polythemia Vera
156. Left ventricular embolization of an aortic balloon-expandable bioprosthesis: balloon capture and reimpaction as an alternative to emergent conversion to open-heart surgery
157. Transcatheter Treatment of Subaortic Stenosis via Transcaval Access
158. Transfemoral Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation in the Presence of Mitral and Tricuspid Prostheses
Mitral Valve
159. Backwards Migration of MitraClip Through Patent Transeptal Orifice: The Salmon Syndrome
160. Bioprosthetic Leaflet Erosion After Percutaneous Mitral Paravalvular Leak Closure
161. Percutaneous Closure of a Delayed Left Ventricular Pseudoaneurysm after Transseptal Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement
162. Percutaneous Transcatheter Closure for Aortic Puncture and Paravalvular Leak closure with the new Amplatzer III Device
163. Bail-Out Alcohol Septal Ablation for Left Ventricular Outflow Tract Obstruction after Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement
164. Clipping the Alfieri Stitch
165. First-In-Human of Catheter Delivered Annuloplasty Ring to treat functional mitral regurgitation
166. Leaflet-to-Annuloplasty Ring Clipping for Severe Mitral Regurgitation
167. Low-dose and slow-infusion thrombolysis for prosthetic valve thrombosis after a transcatheter valve in the mitral position
168. Needing A Helping Hand: Left Amplatz Catheter to Facilitate Anterior Leaflet Grasping in Mitraclip Procedure
169. Novel Treatment of Residual Peri-MitraClip Regurgitation with an Amplatzer Vascular Plug II
170. Re-do mitral valve clipping after partial clip detachment.
171. Transjugular Balloon Mitral Valvotomy in a patient with Inferior Vena Caval Interruption
172. Transeptal anchored vascular plug closure of mitral valve perforation
Aitra (LAA/ASD/PFO)
173. Thromboembolic risk reduction via transseptal thrombus aspiration in a patient with spontaneous left atrial thrombus and stroke
174. A marble in the heart
175. A Novel Mechanism of Atrioventricular Block Following Transcatheter Closure of an Atrial Septal Defect
176. A Double-Snare Technique for Safe Retrieval of Embolized Left Atrial Appendage Occluders
177. Acute Heart Failure Caused by Dislocation of a Watchman Left Atrial Appendage Occluder
178. Amplatzer Septal Occluder Sealed the Complicating Aortic Root Perforation During Transeptal Procedure
179. Early anterior mitral valve leaflet mechanical erosion following left atrial appendage occluder implantation
180. Embolization of left atrial appendage thrombus during transcatheter aortic valve replacement - a potential mechanism of periprocedural stroke
181. Run with the Hare and Hunt with the Hounds: Watchman Device Surgical Resection in the Setting of Recurrent Device Related Thrombi in a Patient With Bleeding Diathesis
182. A Novel Wire-Assisted Technique for Closing Large Atrial Septal Defects
183. Integrated 3D Echo-X-Ray Navigation Guided Transcatheter Closure of Complex Multiple Atrial Septal Defects
184. Transcatheter closure of the aorta to right atrial fistula caused by Erosion of Amplatzer septal occlude
185. Transcatheter Left Atrial Appendage Closure after Incomplete Surgical Ligation
186. Transseptal Puncture through Amplatzer Atrial Septal Occluder for Left Atrial Appendage Closure
Ventricles (LV/RV/VSD)
187. A man with three lives: Long-term follow-up following percutaneous closure of left ventricular pseudoaneurysm neck
188. Complete Percutaneous Obliteration of a Postinfarction Left Ventricle Inferior Wall Pseudoaneurysm
189. Percutaneous Angioplasty of Stenotic Outflow Graft Anastomosis of HeartMate II
190. Percutaneous Closure of Left Ventricular Pseudoaneursym with Septal Occluder Device and Coils: A Multimodality Imaging Approach
191. Transseptal Closure of Left Ventricular Pseudoaneurysm post Transapical Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation
192. Transcatheter closure of a post-myocardial infarction ventricular septal rupture using a Parachute device
193. Transapical transcatheter closure of the pseudoaneurysm in the left ventricular outflow tract after aortic valve replacement
194. Alcohol ablation of right ventricular outflow tract obstruction
195. Percutaneous Closure of Right Ventricular Pseudoaneurysm
196. Percutaneous Pulmonary Valve Implantation in a Native Outflow Tract 3D DynaCT Rotational Angiographic Reconstruction and 3D Printed Model
197. Not Your Typical Hole-In-The-Wall: Percutaneous Closure of an Acquired Post-Myocardial Infarction Ventriculoatrial Gerbode Defect
198. Utility of the Gore Septal Occluder in Transcatheter Closure of Post Myocardial Infarct Ventricular Septal Defect - Initial Experience
Tricuspid Valve
199. Sustained Reduction of Tricuspid Regurgitation After Percutaneous Repair with the MitraClip System in a Patient with a Dual Chamber Pacemaker
200. TV Replacement: Transfemoral Valve-In-Ring Approach
CHAPTER 5: VASCULAR, CONGENITAL, AND OTHER ANATOMY AND PATHOPHYSIOLOGY
201. Hemodynamic Findings of Effusive-Constrictive Pericarditis
202. Hypoxemia Due to Patent Foramen Ovale in the Setting of New Right Hemidiaphragmatic Paralysis
203. Aortoarteritis with chronic total occlusion of all neck vessels: Percutaneous Stenting to Salvage Intractable Syncope
204. Intraluminal Fibrous Webs in Brachial Artery Fibromuscular Dysplasia
205. A Rare Radial Artery Anatomic Variant: Look for the pulse on the dorsum of the wrist!
206. Chronic Total Coronary Occlusion with Bronchocoronary Collateral Circulation Failed to Visualize by Conventional Angiography
207. Corkscrew intravascular channels within chronic common carotid artery occlusions in Takayasu arteritis that disappear after angioplasty
208. Extreme Brachial Loop
209. Internal Thoracic Artery Dissection: A Proposed Mechanistic Explanation
210. Occlusion of Balloon-Expandable Stent in the Common Iliac Artery Due to Compression by a Spinal Spur
211. Radial artery graft string sign due to lumen obliteration by neointima: insight from optical coherence tomography
212. Tension Pneumopericardium Secondary to Gastro-Pericardial Fistula Presenting as Acute Pericarditis with Cardiac Tamponade Physiology
213. The Striking Interplay of Hiccup and Patent Foramen Ovale
214. Spontaneous Giant Ascending Aortic Pseudoaneurysm in a Previously Healthy Man
CHAPTER 6: VASCULAR, CONGENITAL, AND OTHER INTERVENTIONAL COMPLICATIONS
215. A Dual Snare Percutaneous Retrieval of Venous Stent Embolization to the Right Heart. Sharma: Venous stent embolization
216. A Unique Case of May-Thurner Syndrome: Extrinsic Compression of the Common Iliac Vein Following Iliac Artery Stenting
217. Acute pseudoaneurysm following carotid artery stenting
218. An Unusual Cause of Iatrogenic Hypertension
219. Bail-out Technique for Pulmonary Artery Rupture with a Covered Stent in Balloon Pulmonary Angioplasty for Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension
220. Case of Percutaneous Extra-corporeal Femoro-femoral Bypass for Acute Limb Ischemia from Large Bore Access
221. Crushed stent with acute occlusion in superficial femoral artery after enhanced external counter-pulsation
222. Cutaneous Radiation Injury Following Complex Coronary Intervention
223. Delayed Displacement of Aortic Coarctation Stent
224. Delayed Left Main Coronary Artery Obstruction After Radiofrequency-Induced Coronary Dissection and Spasm: Insights from Optical Frequency-Domain Imaging and Intravascular Ultrasound Imaging
225. Downstream Panniculitis Secondary to Drug-Eluting Balloon Angioplasty
226. Left Ventricular Perforation During Ventriculogram Using an Optitorque Tiger Catheter
227. Massive Left Pulmonary Artery Pseudoaneurysm in a Young Child
228. Severe Renal Artery Stenosis after Renal Sympathetic Denervation
229. Successful Coronary Angioplasty via the Radial Approach After Sealing a Radial Perforation
230. Successful Percutaneous Device Closure of Right Ventricular Perforation During Pericardiocentesis
231. Unravelling a Knot in the Heart: Tackling an Unanticipated Complication
232. Thrombus in the aorta: Late complication after percutaneous closure of ruptured sinus of Valsalva aneurysm
CHAPTER 7: VASCULAR, CONGENITAL, AND OTHER INTERVENTIONAL TECHNIQUES
233. A Magic Port-A-Cath
234. A New Tool to Manage Side-Branch Occlusion After Covered-stent Implantation for Vascular Complications: the Neocarina Reconstruction Technique
235. Ascending aorta to main pulmonary artery fistula following orthotopic heart transplantation: Successful percutaneous closure employing an Amplatzer Duct Occluder
236. Embolotherapy in giant pulmonary arteriovenous malformations: Blocking the exit reducing the risk of periinterventional stoke?
237. Endovascular Repair of Ruptured Pseudoaneurysm of Left Internal Mammary Graft Following Redo-Aortic Valve Replacement and Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
238. Endovascular Stenting of Suture Line Supravalvular Pulmonic Stenosis Following Orthotopic Heart Transplant Utilizing Rapid Pacing Stabilization
239. Extravasation from an Accessory Renal Artery: A Critical Complication Associated with Percutaneous Coronary Intervention
240. Iatrogenic aortocoronary arteriovenous fistula: Percutaneous Management of a surgical complication.
241. Percutaneous plugging of an ascending aortic pseudoaneurysm
242. Inferior Vena Cava Filter Thrombosis and Suprarenal Caval Stenosis A Double Whammy
243. Neurovascular Rescue for Thrombus-Related Embolic Stroke During Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation
244. Percutaneous closure of a large ascending aorta pseudoaneurysm due to mediastinitis using an Amplatzer occluder device.
245. Percutaneous Closure of a Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation in Young Patient with Cryptogenic Stroke
246. Percutaneous palliation of right ventricular outflow tract obstruction caused by metastatic malignancy
247. Percutaneous Recanalization of Occluded Brachiocephalic Vein-Superior Vena Cava Connection After Resection of Mediastinal Mass
248. Percutaneous Transluminal Pulmonary Angioplasty for Central-type Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension
249. Percutaneous Treatment of Chronic Distal Aortic Occlusion: A Viable Option
250. Short-cut under pressure: stenting the tortuous neonatal duct involves induced spasm
251. Stenting for Juxta-renal Abdominal Aortic Occlusion
252. Successful balloon mitral valvotomy in a case of inferior vena cava obstruction: Where there is will there is a way
253. A New Method for Hemostasis of a Pseudoaneurysm Using Autologous Blood
254. Protruding myocardium as a target for percutaneous transluminal septal myocardial ablation in a case of hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy
255. Angioseal TM Assisted Closure of Iatrogenic Refractory Femoral Arterial Pseudoaneurysm: A Novel Technique
256. Endovascular Repair for Pulmonary Artery and Aortic Dissection Associated with Patent Ductus Arteriosus
257. Mesenteric Ischemia Secondary to Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation: Percutaneous Recanalization of Superior Mesenteric Artery via Simultaneous Stenting and Inflated Jailed Balloon for Ileal Branch Protection
258. Mini-Chimney Technique for Subclavian Artery Iatrogenic Bleeding
259. Percutaneous Coronary Intervention for Treatment of Paraganglioma With Coronary Vascularisation
260. Retrograde Approach in Balloon Pulmonary Angioplasty: Useful Novel Strategy for CTO Lesions in Pulmonary Arteries
261. Ultrasound-Assisted Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis in Pulmonary Embolism In-Transit
262. Vertebral Artery Rupture Treated by Transcatheter Arterial Embolization
263. Aorta to Right Atrial Tunnel - Prenatal diagnosis and transcatheter management in a Neonate
264. Closure of Ascending Aorta Pseudoaneurysm to Right Atrium Fistula
265. Percutaneous closure of a fistula between left atrium and aortic root after surgery for infective endocarditis
