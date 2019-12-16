JACC's Imaging Cases in Cardiovascular Intervention - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323673716

JACC's Imaging Cases in Cardiovascular Intervention

1st Edition

Authors: Spencer King Michael McDaniel
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323673716
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th December 2019
Page Count: 368
Description

Here in one cohesive and educational volume are over 275 key cases from the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Intervention’s popular "Images in Intervention" column. Carefully selected and organized topically with added commentaries, this collection presents cases that are instructional, unusual, and multifaceted, ranging from the most common to very rare. The images and explanations, both in print and online, give a highly visual and informative understanding of some of the most complex interventional cases and their complications.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1: CORONARY ANATOMY AND PATHOPHYSIOLOGY

Coronary Anomalies

1. A Rare Case of Anomalous Original Left Circumflex Artery Stenosis after Artificial Mitral Valve Replacement

　　

2. Anomalous origin of common left coronary artery from the right coronary sinus unusual anatomical variation

　　

3. Anomalous Acute Left Main Myocardial Infarction Due to Compression Between Pulmonary Artery and Aorta by Acute Pulmonary Thromboembolism

　　

4. Anomalous origin of left main coronary artery from innominate artery

　　

5. Anomalous Origin of the Left Internal Mammary Artery from the Aortic Arch

　　

6. Anomalous Origin of the 'Non-Culprit' Right Coronary Artery from The Left Anterior Descending Artery in A Patient with Anterolateral Stemi

　　

7. Concomitant anomalous right coronary artery and iatrogenic left circumflex artery entrapment, treated successfully with PCI

　　

8. Dual Anomalous Origins of the Thyrocervical Trunk and Left Internal Mammary Artery

　　

9. multimodality imaging of an anomalous connection of the right coronary artery with aortic intramural course

　　

10. Origin of right and left coronary arteries from the right sinus of Valsalva as a common coronary trunk

　　

11. Primary percutaneous Intervention in a Patient with Anterior and Inferior Wall Myocardial Infarction due to rare Coronary artery anomaly

　　

12. Right Aortic Arch with Left Sided Arteria Lusoria: A Challenge to Radial Interventionalist

　　

13. Right Coronary Artery with Anomalous Origin: The Role of Imaging Techniques

　　

Coronary Aneurysms

14. A Giant Coronary Artery Aneurysm Treated with a New-Generation Drug Eluting Stent

　　

15. Acute myocardial infarction caused by left main coronary artery compression due to amycotic aneurysm of the sinus of Valsalva

　　

16. Formation of Infectious Coronary Artery Aneurysms After Percutaneous Coronary Intervention in a Patient with Acute Myocardial Infarction due to Septic Embolism

　　

17. Left Internal Mammary Artery Graft Decompression by Covered Stent Treatment of an Adjacent Saphenous Vein Graft Pseudoaneurysm

　　 :

18. Recurrent myocardial infarctions due to thrombosis of a coronary aneurysm in neurofibromatosis type: is antiplatelet treatment enough?

　　

19. Salmonella enteritidis mycotic aneurysm of stented saphenous vein graft to coronary artery

　　

20. Sinus of Valsalva Aneurysm Causing Extrinsic Compression of the Left Main Coronary Artery

　　

Unusual Obstructions

21. A beating left main coronary artery

　　

22. A Freestyle Problem

　　

23. Acute coronary syndrome resulting from systolic compression of left main coronary artery secondary to aortic subvalvular aneurysm

　　

24. An Unusual Cause of STEMI

　　

25. Cancer in the LAD

　　

26. Chest Pain Post-Aortic Valve Surgery; Is it Serious?

　　

27. Five-year Follow-up after Stenting for Iatrogenic Coronary Stenosis due to Mitral Annuloplasty: Insights with Multiple Imaging Modalities

　　

28. Left anterior descending coronary artery occlusion during transcatheter pulmonary valve implantation: successful rescue percutaneous revascularization.

　　

29. Left Main Coronary Artery Compression by an Enlarged Pulmonary Artery

　　

30. Left Main Coronary Artery Occlusion Due to Thrombus Embolization from a Prosthetic Mitral Valve

　　

31. Left Main Coronary Embolization after Direct Current Cardioversion for Persistent Atrial Flutter in the Absence of Detectable Intracardiac Thrombi

　　

32. Percutaneous intervention of an acute left main coronary occlusion due to dissection of the aortic root

　　

33. Simultaneous Coronary and Pulmonary Angiography to Diagnose Critical Left Main Coronary Artery Stenosis Secondary to Dilated Pulmonary Artery

　　

34. Spontaneous Aortic Thrombosis Causing Left Main Coronary Occlusion in A Man with Secondary Polycythemia

35. Intravascular Ultrasound-diagnosed Acute Aortic Dissection involving Left Main Closure

36. Native Aortic Valve Thrombosis Leading to ST-Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction

Coronary Spasm

37. Cocaine-induced Coronary Vasospasm Using OCT Imaging to Guide Management

　　

38. Grave's Disease Induced Coronary Vasospasm

　　

39. Severe generalized resistant spasm of Right coronary artery causing hemodynamic collapse after stenting

40. Diffuse Coronary Spasm in a Patient with a Recent Stent

Spontaneous Dissection/Hematoma

41. 3D IV-OCT Rendering Assessment of Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection Concomitant with Left Main Ostial Critical Stenosis

　　

42. A Rare Case of Spontaneous Dissection in a Left Internal Mammary Artery Bypass Graft in Acute Coronary Syndrome

　　

43. Acute coronary syndrome with clear coronary artery: the case for concealed coronary hematoma

　　

44. Cocaine-induced coronary artery dissection

　　

45. Complete Healing of Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection Demonstrated by Optical Coherence Tomography in a Young Postpartum Female Presenting with Acute Coronary Syndrome

　　

46. Endovascular Imaging of Angiographically Invisible Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection

　　

47. Fibromuscular Dysplasia Presented with Spontaneous Dissection of the Left Main Artery

　　

48. Is this spontaneous coronary intramural hematoma or fibrotic plaque? An inconsistent finding between optical coherent tomography and intravascular ultrasound

　　

49. Multivessel spontaneous coronary artery dissection mimicking atherosclerosis

　　

50. Spontaneous coronary artery dissection: failure of the conservative strategy due to predominance of the false lumen

　　

Coronary Pathology

51. Acute Inferior Myocardial Infarction Complicated by a Very Large Ventricular Septal Rupture and Cardiogenic Shock

　　

52. Plaque Erosion: In Vivo Diagnosis and Treatment Guided by Optical Coherence Tomography

　　

53. Recanalized Thrombus Treated with a Paclitaxel-Coated Balloon Insights from Optical Coherence Tomography

　　

54. Rescue Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Revealing Impending Left Ventricle Rupture

55. Cardiovascular Interventions in the Modern Age: The Million Dollar Man

　　

56. Detection of Angioscopic Yellow Plaque by Intra-coronary Near-Infrared Spectroscopy

　　

57. Distinct Pattern of Constrictive Remodeling in Radiotherapy Induced Coronary Artery Disease

　　

58. Quantitative OCT tissue type imaging for lipid-core plaque detection

　　

599. Stiff Coronary Stenosis in a Young Female with Pseudoxanthoma Elasticum

60. A honeycomb-like structure in the left anterior descending coronary artery: demonstration of recanalized thrombus by optical coherence tomography

61. DVT of the Heart: A Novel Treatment for an Old Problem

62. Thrombocytosis and Coronary Occlusion

　　

Stent Pathology

63. In-stent Thin-cap Fibroatheroma After Drug-eluting Stent Implantation: Ex Vivo Evaluation of Optical Coherence Tomography and Intracoronary Angioscopy

64. Biomechanical Assessment of Fully Bioresorbable Devices

　　

65. Coronary Artery Aneurysm after BVS-Everolimus Stent Implantation

　　

66. Extremely Late Catch-up Phenomenon after First-generation Sirolimus-eluting Stent in Left Main Stem: Insights from Optical Coherence Tomography

　　

67. Multiple Interstrut Cavities: A Potential Mechanism for Very Late Stent Thrombosis? Insights from Optical Coherence Tomography

　　

68. Newly onset coronary aneurism and late-acquired incomplete scaffold apposition after full polymer jacket of a chronic total occlusion with bioresorbable scaffolds

　　

69. OCT Findings in Very Late (4 Years) Paclitaxel-Eluting Stent Thrombosis

　　

70. Optical Coherence Tomography Images of a Coronary Artery Aneurysm in an Infarct Related Artery 6 Months Post Bare-Metal Stent Implantation

　　

71. Recurrent Neoatherosclerosis After Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Treatment of In-Stent Restenosis.

　　

CHAPTER 2: COMPLICATIONS OF CORONARY INTERVENTION

Stent Thrombosis

　　

72. Acute Stent Thrombosis: Technical Complication or Inadequate Antithrombotic Therapy? An Optical Coherence Tomography Study

　　

73. An unusual case of Stent in Stent thrombosis

　　

74. Delayed Healing of a Coronary Stent Graft

　　 　　

75. Multivessel Honeycomb-Like Structure Finding in Optical Coherence Tomography

　　

76. Optical Coherence Tomography Assessment of Late Intra-Scaffold Dissection: A New Challenge of Bioresorbable Scaffolds

　　

77. Phantom Stent Thrombosis: Intracoronary Imaging Insights.

　　

78. Two Cases of Coronary Stent Thrombosis Very Late After Bare-Metal Stenting

　　

79. Very Late Stent Thrombosis 5 years After Implantation of a Sirolimus-eluting Stent Observed by Angioscopy and Optical Coherence Tomography

80. Cross-Sectional and Longitudinal Positive remodeling after subintimal stent implantation: Multiple Late Coronary Aneurysms

81. In-Stent Protrusion after implantation of a Drug Eluting Stent in a Honeycomb-like Coronary Artery Structure: Complete Resolution over 6 months and the Role of Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging in the Diagnosis and Follow-up

　　

Coronary Dissections and Hematomas

82. Intramural Hematoma Appearing as a New Lesion Following Coronary Stenting

83. Ruptured Neoatherosclerosis Presenting as a Large Intra-Stent Neontimal Dissection

84. Acute Closure Due to Extra-medial Hematoma 3 Hours After Stenting

　　

85. Aortocoronary dissection with extension to the suprarenal abdominal aorta: a rare complication after percutaneous coronary intervention

　　

86. Catheter-Induced Stent Occlusion: Uncommon Complication during Diagnostic Angiography

　　

87. Extraordinary Subintimal Bleeding after Coronary Stenting

　　

88. Index and follow-up OCT imaging demonstrating resolution of post stent intramural hematoma managed conservatively

　　

89. In-stent Dissection Causes No Flow During Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

　　

90. Intimomedial Abrasion Complicating Coronary Thrombus Aspiration

　　

91. Rapid Growth of Giant Coronary Artery Aneurysm following Treatment of Stent Edge Dissection

Coronary Perforations

92. Respect the Septal Perforator Septal Artery Perforation during CTO PCI Resulting in Massive Interventricular Septal Hematoma and Biventricular Cardiac Obstructive Shock

　　

93. Right Ventricular Free Wall Hematoma: Contemporary Multimodal Imaging

　　

94. Severe Intramyocardial Hematoma as a Complication of Retrograde Approach in Chronic Total Occlusion

　　

95. When collateral damage does matter - iatrogenic ventricular septal rupture after PCI of the LAD

Complications of Diagnostic Catheterization

96. Intracoronary Bubbles: Iatrogenic Air Embolism Assessed with Optical Coherence Tomography

97. Aortic regurgitation after cardiac catheterization

Equipment Dislodgement and Fracture

98. A Potential Procedural Complication Two Years After Percutaneous Coronary Intervention to Treat Left Anterior Descending Artery Lesions with the T-stenting and Small Protrusion Technique

　　

99. Accidental extraction of a stent implanted three years ago by a dislodged stent: a rare complication of PCI

　　

100. Frequency-Domain Optical Coherence Tomography Assessment of Stent Constriction 9-Month After Sirolimus-Eluting Stent Implantation in a Highly Calcified Plaque

　　

101. First Experience with Successful Percutaneous Retrieval of Retained Fractured Impella Device.

　　

102. Guidewire Self-extrusion after Entrapment of Distal Protection Device During Saphenous Vein Graft Angioplasty

　　

103. Identification of Fragmented Balloon Materials in Coronary Arteries by Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

　　

104. Impella 5.0 Fracture and Transcatheter Retrieval

　　

105. Late Complication: Xience V Stent Fractures with Restenosis Images in Intervention

　　

106. Simple solution for an undeflatable stent balloon in the left main stem

　　

107. Successful Retrieval of Entrapped Balloon with Optical Coherence Tomography Guidance

　　

108. Usefulness of Rotational Atherectomy Preventing Polymer Damage of Everolimus-Eluting Stent in Calcified Coronary Artery

　　

Access Site Complications

109. Aberrant right subclavian artery hematoma following radial catheterization

　　

110. Arteriovenous radial fistula: a rare and delayed complication from coronary angiography

　　

111. Digital Gangrene Following Trans-Radial Coronary Angiogram

　　

112. From Radial Artery to Embolus: A Rare Complication of Transradial Coronary Angiography

　　

113. Iatrogenic Subclavian artery pseudoaneurysm complicating a transradial percutaneous coronary intervention

　　

114. Recurrent Vasospastic Myocardial Infarctions and Hand Necrosis

　　

　　

CHAPTER 3: CORONARY INTERVENTIONAL TECHNIQUES

Coronary Aneurysms

115. A giant coronary artery aneurysm treated using with multiple overlapping covered stents

　　

116. Endovascular coil embolization of Behet disease related giant aneurysm of the right coronary artery after failure of surgical suture

　　

117. Occlusion of a large expanding saphenous vein bypass graft aneurysm with percutaneously injected ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymer (Onyx)

　　

118. Overlapping Stents Intervention Treatment of a Giant Right Coronary Artery Pseudoaneurysm

　　

119. Percutaneous Closure of a Saphenous Vein Graft Aneurysm Causing Left Internal Mammary Artery Compression and Left Ventricular Systolic Dysfunction

　　

120. Percutaneous Closure of Giant Saphenous Vein Graft Aneurysm

　　

121. Percutaneous Luminal Reconstruction of Giant Saphenous Vein Graft Aneurysm

　　

122. Reconstruction of right coronary artery with two giant aneurysms in series using three overlapped covered stents.

　　

Coronary Fistulae

123. Percutaneous coronary intervention for control of postoperative bleeding in patients with cardiac angiosarcoma

124. Anterograde percutaneous coronary-cameral fistula closure employing a guide in guide technique

　　

125. Percutaneous closure of Left Main Coronary artery fistula using AVP II and ADO I

　　

126. Percutaneous Intervention to Large Left Anterior Descending Artery Fistula Post Right Ventricular Biopsy in a Transplant Recipient

　　

Chronic Total Occlusions

127. Follow-Up Improvement of Distal Vessel Diameter After Successful Chronic Total Coronary Occlusion Recanalization

　　

128. Subintimal crush of an occluded stent to recanalize a chronic total occlusion due to in-stent restenosis: insights from a multimodality imaging approach

　　

Intervention for Spontaneous Coronary Dissections

129. Successful Stenting with Optical Frequency Domain Imaging Guidance for Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection

　　

130. Successful Treatment of Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection with Cutting Balloon Angioplasty as Evaluated with Optical Coherence Tomography

　　

CHAPTER 4: STRUCTURAL HEART DISEASE: COMPLICATIONS AND TECHNIQUES

Aortic Valve

131. Acute artery occlusion during transaortic valve implantation in a patient with an anomalous origin of the circunflex artery.

　　

132. Anterior Mitral Leaflet Perforation During Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement in a Patient with Mitral Annular Calcification

　　

133. Aortic Root Intussusception during Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

　　

134. Conservative Management and resolution of a Contained Rupture of Aortic Annulus following Transcatheter valve replacement

　　

135. Coronary Ostia Stenosis Following Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation

　　

136. Cutaneopericardial Fistula After Transapical Approach for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

　　

137. Failed valve-in-valve TAVI

　　

138. Gluing of an Aortic Perforation During TAVI: An Alternative Treatment for Annular Rupture?

　　

139. Left Anterior Descending Coronary Artery Obstruction Associated with an Apical Suture after Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation

　　

140. Left- to- right interventricular shunt as a late complication of transapical aortic valve implantation

　　

141. Novel Percutaneous Apical Exclusion of a Left Ventricular Pseudoaneurysm After Complicated Transapical Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

　　

142. Percutaneous Management of Mitral perforation during Transaortic Valve Replacement

　　

143. Percutaneous Treatment of Severe Aortic Insufficiency in a Patient with Left Ventricular Assist Device: Friend or Foe

　　

144. Perforation of Anterior Mitral Leaflet due to Mechanical Stimulation late after Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation

　　

145. Severe valve deformation following cardiopulmonary resuscitation in a patient with a transcatheter aortic valve

　　

146. STEMI After TAVR: Procedural Challenge and Catastrophic Outcome

　　

147. Stroke with Valve Tissue Embolization during Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Treated with Endovascular Intervention

　　

148. Successful management of annulus rupture in transcatheter aortic valve implantation

　　

149. Valve migration into the left ventricular outflow tract managed by co-axial double-valve

　　

150. Vascular Injury Caused by Retrieval of Ruptured and Detached Balloon Valvuloplasty Catheter During Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation

　　

151. Very Late Thrombosis of a Transcatheter Aortic Valve-in-Valve

152. Balloon 'Valvuloplasty' for Prosthetic Valve Dysfunction

153. Bed-side bail-out aortic valvuloplasty

154. First successful management of aortic valve insufficiency associated with HeartMate II LVAD support by transfemoral Corevalve implantation: The Columbus Egg?

155. Hyperacute Valve Thrombosis after Transapical TAVI in a Patient with Polythemia Vera

156. Left ventricular embolization of an aortic balloon-expandable bioprosthesis: balloon capture and reimpaction as an alternative to emergent conversion to open-heart surgery

　　

157. Transcatheter Treatment of Subaortic Stenosis via Transcaval Access

　　

158. Transfemoral Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation in the Presence of Mitral and Tricuspid Prostheses

　　

Mitral Valve

159. Backwards Migration of MitraClip Through Patent Transeptal Orifice: The Salmon Syndrome

　　

160. Bioprosthetic Leaflet Erosion After Percutaneous Mitral Paravalvular Leak Closure

　　

161. Percutaneous Closure of a Delayed Left Ventricular Pseudoaneurysm after Transseptal Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement

　　

162. Percutaneous Transcatheter Closure for Aortic Puncture and Paravalvular Leak closure with the new Amplatzer III Device

163. Bail-Out Alcohol Septal Ablation for Left Ventricular Outflow Tract Obstruction after Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement

　　

164. Clipping the Alfieri Stitch

　　

165. First-In-Human of Catheter Delivered Annuloplasty Ring to treat functional mitral regurgitation

　　

166. Leaflet-to-Annuloplasty Ring Clipping for Severe Mitral Regurgitation

　　

167. Low-dose and slow-infusion thrombolysis for prosthetic valve thrombosis after a transcatheter valve in the mitral position

　　

168. Needing A Helping Hand: Left Amplatz Catheter to Facilitate Anterior Leaflet Grasping in Mitraclip Procedure

　　

169. Novel Treatment of Residual Peri-MitraClip Regurgitation with an Amplatzer Vascular Plug II

　　

170. Re-do mitral valve clipping after partial clip detachment.

　　

171. Transjugular Balloon Mitral Valvotomy in a patient with Inferior Vena Caval Interruption

　　

172. Transeptal anchored vascular plug closure of mitral valve perforation

　　

Aitra (LAA/ASD/PFO)

173. Thromboembolic risk reduction via transseptal thrombus aspiration in a patient with spontaneous left atrial thrombus and stroke

　　

174. A marble in the heart

　　

175. A Novel Mechanism of Atrioventricular Block Following Transcatheter Closure of an Atrial Septal Defect

176. A Double-Snare Technique for Safe Retrieval of Embolized Left Atrial Appendage Occluders

　　

177. Acute Heart Failure Caused by Dislocation of a Watchman Left Atrial Appendage Occluder

　　

178. Amplatzer Septal Occluder Sealed the Complicating Aortic Root Perforation During Transeptal Procedure

　　

179. Early anterior mitral valve leaflet mechanical erosion following left atrial appendage occluder implantation

180. Embolization of left atrial appendage thrombus during transcatheter aortic valve replacement - a potential mechanism of periprocedural stroke

　　

181. Run with the Hare and Hunt with the Hounds: Watchman Device Surgical Resection in the Setting of Recurrent Device Related Thrombi in a Patient With Bleeding Diathesis

　　

182. A Novel Wire-Assisted Technique for Closing Large Atrial Septal Defects

　　

183. Integrated 3D Echo-X-Ray Navigation Guided Transcatheter Closure of Complex Multiple Atrial Septal Defects

　　

184. Transcatheter closure of the aorta to right atrial fistula caused by Erosion of Amplatzer septal occlude

　　

185. Transcatheter Left Atrial Appendage Closure after Incomplete Surgical Ligation

　　

186. Transseptal Puncture through Amplatzer Atrial Septal Occluder for Left Atrial Appendage Closure

　　

Ventricles (LV/RV/VSD)

　　

187. A man with three lives: Long-term follow-up following percutaneous closure of left ventricular pseudoaneurysm neck

　　

188. Complete Percutaneous Obliteration of a Postinfarction Left Ventricle Inferior Wall Pseudoaneurysm

　　

189. Percutaneous Angioplasty of Stenotic Outflow Graft Anastomosis of HeartMate II

　　

190. Percutaneous Closure of Left Ventricular Pseudoaneursym with Septal Occluder Device and Coils: A Multimodality Imaging Approach

　　

191. Transseptal Closure of Left Ventricular Pseudoaneurysm post Transapical Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation

　　

192. Transcatheter closure of a post-myocardial infarction ventricular septal rupture using a Parachute device

　　

193. Transapical transcatheter closure of the pseudoaneurysm in the left ventricular outflow tract after aortic valve replacement

　　

194. Alcohol ablation of right ventricular outflow tract obstruction

　　

195. Percutaneous Closure of Right Ventricular Pseudoaneurysm

　　

196. Percutaneous Pulmonary Valve Implantation in a Native Outflow Tract 3D DynaCT Rotational Angiographic Reconstruction and 3D Printed Model

　　

197. Not Your Typical Hole-In-The-Wall: Percutaneous Closure of an Acquired Post-Myocardial Infarction Ventriculoatrial Gerbode Defect

　　

198. Utility of the Gore Septal Occluder in Transcatheter Closure of Post Myocardial Infarct Ventricular Septal Defect - Initial Experience

　　

Tricuspid Valve

199. Sustained Reduction of Tricuspid Regurgitation After Percutaneous Repair with the MitraClip System in a Patient with a Dual Chamber Pacemaker

　　

200. TV Replacement: Transfemoral Valve-In-Ring Approach

　　

CHAPTER 5: VASCULAR, CONGENITAL, AND OTHER ANATOMY AND PATHOPHYSIOLOGY

201. Hemodynamic Findings of Effusive-Constrictive Pericarditis

　　

202. Hypoxemia Due to Patent Foramen Ovale in the Setting of New Right Hemidiaphragmatic Paralysis

　　

203. Aortoarteritis with chronic total occlusion of all neck vessels: Percutaneous Stenting to Salvage Intractable Syncope

　　

204. Intraluminal Fibrous Webs in Brachial Artery Fibromuscular Dysplasia

　　

205. A Rare Radial Artery Anatomic Variant: Look for the pulse on the dorsum of the wrist!

　　

206. Chronic Total Coronary Occlusion with Bronchocoronary Collateral Circulation Failed to Visualize by Conventional Angiography

　　

207. Corkscrew intravascular channels within chronic common carotid artery occlusions in Takayasu arteritis that disappear after angioplasty

　　

208. Extreme Brachial Loop

　　

209. Internal Thoracic Artery Dissection: A Proposed Mechanistic Explanation

　　

210. Occlusion of Balloon-Expandable Stent in the Common Iliac Artery Due to Compression by a Spinal Spur

　　

211. Radial artery graft string sign due to lumen obliteration by neointima: insight from optical coherence tomography

　　

212. Tension Pneumopericardium Secondary to Gastro-Pericardial Fistula Presenting as Acute Pericarditis with Cardiac Tamponade Physiology

　　

213. The Striking Interplay of Hiccup and Patent Foramen Ovale

　　

214. Spontaneous Giant Ascending Aortic Pseudoaneurysm in a Previously Healthy Man

　

CHAPTER 6: VASCULAR, CONGENITAL, AND OTHER INTERVENTIONAL COMPLICATIONS

215. A Dual Snare Percutaneous Retrieval of Venous Stent Embolization to the Right Heart. Sharma: Venous stent embolization

　　

216. A Unique Case of May-Thurner Syndrome: Extrinsic Compression of the Common Iliac Vein Following Iliac Artery Stenting

　　

217. Acute pseudoaneurysm following carotid artery stenting

　　

218. An Unusual Cause of Iatrogenic Hypertension

　　

219. Bail-out Technique for Pulmonary Artery Rupture with a Covered Stent in Balloon Pulmonary Angioplasty for Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension

　　

220. Case of Percutaneous Extra-corporeal Femoro-femoral Bypass for Acute Limb Ischemia from Large Bore Access

　　

221. Crushed stent with acute occlusion in superficial femoral artery after enhanced external counter-pulsation

　　

222. Cutaneous Radiation Injury Following Complex Coronary Intervention

　　

223. Delayed Displacement of Aortic Coarctation Stent

　　

224. Delayed Left Main Coronary Artery Obstruction After Radiofrequency-Induced Coronary Dissection and Spasm: Insights from Optical Frequency-Domain Imaging and Intravascular Ultrasound Imaging

　　

225. Downstream Panniculitis Secondary to Drug-Eluting Balloon Angioplasty

　　

226. Left Ventricular Perforation During Ventriculogram Using an Optitorque Tiger Catheter

　　

227. Massive Left Pulmonary Artery Pseudoaneurysm in a Young Child

　　

228. Severe Renal Artery Stenosis after Renal Sympathetic Denervation

　　

229. Successful Coronary Angioplasty via the Radial Approach After Sealing a Radial Perforation

　　

230. Successful Percutaneous Device Closure of Right Ventricular Perforation During Pericardiocentesis

　　

231. Unravelling a Knot in the Heart: Tackling an Unanticipated Complication

　

232. Thrombus in the aorta: Late complication after percutaneous closure of ruptured sinus of Valsalva aneurysm

　

CHAPTER 7: VASCULAR, CONGENITAL, AND OTHER INTERVENTIONAL TECHNIQUES

233. A Magic Port-A-Cath

　　

234. A New Tool to Manage Side-Branch Occlusion After Covered-stent Implantation for Vascular Complications: the Neocarina Reconstruction Technique

　　

235. Ascending aorta to main pulmonary artery fistula following orthotopic heart transplantation: Successful percutaneous closure employing an Amplatzer Duct Occluder

　　

236. Embolotherapy in giant pulmonary arteriovenous malformations: Blocking the exit reducing the risk of periinterventional stoke?

　　

237. Endovascular Repair of Ruptured Pseudoaneurysm of Left Internal Mammary Graft Following Redo-Aortic Valve Replacement and Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

　　

238. Endovascular Stenting of Suture Line Supravalvular Pulmonic Stenosis Following Orthotopic Heart Transplant Utilizing Rapid Pacing Stabilization

　　

239. Extravasation from an Accessory Renal Artery: A Critical Complication Associated with Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

　　

240. Iatrogenic aortocoronary arteriovenous fistula: Percutaneous Management of a surgical complication.

　　

241. Percutaneous plugging of an ascending aortic pseudoaneurysm

　　

242. Inferior Vena Cava Filter Thrombosis and Suprarenal Caval Stenosis A Double Whammy

　　

243. Neurovascular Rescue for Thrombus-Related Embolic Stroke During Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation

　　

244. Percutaneous closure of a large ascending aorta pseudoaneurysm due to mediastinitis using an Amplatzer occluder device.

　　

245. Percutaneous Closure of a Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation in Young Patient with Cryptogenic Stroke

　　

246. Percutaneous palliation of right ventricular outflow tract obstruction caused by metastatic malignancy

　　

247. Percutaneous Recanalization of Occluded Brachiocephalic Vein-Superior Vena Cava Connection After Resection of Mediastinal Mass

　　

248. Percutaneous Transluminal Pulmonary Angioplasty for Central-type Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension

　　

249. Percutaneous Treatment of Chronic Distal Aortic Occlusion: A Viable Option

　　

250. Short-cut under pressure: stenting the tortuous neonatal duct involves induced spasm

　　

251. Stenting for Juxta-renal Abdominal Aortic Occlusion

　　

252. Successful balloon mitral valvotomy in a case of inferior vena cava obstruction: Where there is will there is a way

　　

253. A New Method for Hemostasis of a Pseudoaneurysm Using Autologous Blood

　　

254. Protruding myocardium as a target for percutaneous transluminal septal myocardial ablation in a case of hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy

　　

255. Angioseal TM Assisted Closure of Iatrogenic Refractory Femoral Arterial Pseudoaneurysm: A Novel Technique

　　

256. Endovascular Repair for Pulmonary Artery and Aortic Dissection Associated with Patent Ductus Arteriosus

　　

257. Mesenteric Ischemia Secondary to Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation: Percutaneous Recanalization of Superior Mesenteric Artery via Simultaneous Stenting and Inflated Jailed Balloon for Ileal Branch Protection

　　

258. Mini-Chimney Technique for Subclavian Artery Iatrogenic Bleeding

　　

259. Percutaneous Coronary Intervention for Treatment of Paraganglioma With Coronary Vascularisation

　　

260. Retrograde Approach in Balloon Pulmonary Angioplasty: Useful Novel Strategy for CTO Lesions in Pulmonary Arteries

　　

261. Ultrasound-Assisted Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis in Pulmonary Embolism In-Transit

　　

262. Vertebral Artery Rupture Treated by Transcatheter Arterial Embolization

263. Aorta to Right Atrial Tunnel - Prenatal diagnosis and transcatheter management in a Neonate

　　

264. Closure of Ascending Aorta Pseudoaneurysm to Right Atrium Fistula

　　

265. Percutaneous closure of a fistula between left atrium and aortic root after surgery for infective endocarditis

