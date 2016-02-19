Ivan Sergeyevich Turgenev - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080129235, 9781483157108

Ivan Sergeyevich Turgenev

1st Edition

With an Introduction and Notes by

Authors: Patrick Waddington
Editors: C. V. James
eBook ISBN: 9781483157108
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 214










Description

Ivan Sergeyevich Turgenev presents the distinct features of Ivan Sergeyevich Turgenev's style and manner of composition. A biographical article of Turgenev includes an extensive bibliography of literary or historical memoirs that are listed by classification in order to guide readers. In the Notes section, vocabulary and inflections are provided. Background information is provided to better understand Turgenev in his 19th-century context. This book elucidates Turgenev's subject, the reason for his choosing it, and the contexts of its development in the form of a novel. This text also presents the Russian 19th-century literary works.
This book is intended to be suitable for students who are interested in Turgenev's novels.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

The Genealogy of Liza and Lavretsky

Деорянское ϩнезðо

Bibliography

Ivan Sergeyevich Turgenev

Деорянское ϩнезðо: A Study

Notes to the Text

A Select List of Points discussed in the Notes


About the Author

Patrick Waddington

About the Editor

C. V. James

