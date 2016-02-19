Ivan Sergeyevich Turgenev presents the distinct features of Ivan Sergeyevich Turgenev's style and manner of composition. A biographical article of Turgenev includes an extensive bibliography of literary or historical memoirs that are listed by classification in order to guide readers. In the Notes section, vocabulary and inflections are provided. Background information is provided to better understand Turgenev in his 19th-century context. This book elucidates Turgenev's subject, the reason for his choosing it, and the contexts of its development in the form of a novel. This text also presents the Russian 19th-century literary works.

This book is intended to be suitable for students who are interested in Turgenev's novels.