Iterative Solution of Large Linear Systems describes the systematic development of a substantial portion of the theory of iterative methods for solving large linear systems, with emphasis on practical techniques. The focal point of the book is an analysis of the convergence properties of the successive overrelaxation (SOR) method as applied to a linear system where the matrix is "consistently ordered".

Comprised of 18 chapters, this volume begins by showing how the solution of a certain partial differential equation by finite difference methods leads to a large linear system with a sparse matrix. The next chapter reviews matrix theory and the properties of matrices, as well as several theorems of matrix theory without proof. A number of iterative methods, including the SOR method, are then considered. Convergence theorems are also given for various iterative methods under certain assumptions on the matrix A of the system. Subsequent chapters deal with the eigenvalues of the SOR method for consistently ordered matrices; the optimum relaxation factor; nonstationary linear iterative methods; and semi-iterative methods.

This book will be of interest to students and practitioners in the fields of computer science and applied mathematics.