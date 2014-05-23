IT Perspectives Conference - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483142135

IT Perspectives Conference

1st Edition

The Future of Information Technology

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483142135
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd May 2014
Page Count: 230
Description

IT Perspectives Conference is a documentation of the top-level conference sponsored by the publishers of Computer Weekly, which aims to examine the issues that concern computer professionals and to provide at least some of the answers while indicating the directions which IT may be expected to take moving on to the 1990s. Leading figures from the IT industry and from major computer users show how they are tackling the transition from the limited task based approach of traditional computing to the more wide-ranging strategic issues implicit in the concept of information as a resource to be managed, used competitively, and even sold. In looking towards a future characterized by transaction-oriented systems, online databases, and distributed processing, the significance of tools such as fourth generation languages and computer-assisted software engineering is described and the vital role of communications at all levels from local area networks to the development of international standards is examined. This book will be useful to anyone wishing to discern the main trends in IT development and computer systems implementation as they set out to develop the systems of the 1990s.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Opening Address

Session 1: Supplier Perspectives

A Global View

The IBM View

The DEC View

A UK View

Session 2: Communications Perspectives

LANs: Opening up the Future

Eurosinet: Raising the Standards

Bringing Integrated Network Services to the Desk

Communications Technology Trends and Their Implications

Session 3: User Perspectives

The User View

Thinking Big

Shifting the Software Logjam

Successful Systems Development

Harnessing User Power

Session 4: Future Perspectives

Where Next for the Computer Industry?

Future of Computing Services in the UK

Can IT Stimulate the Revival of British Industry?

Seizing the Initiative: The Strategic Use of IT

Computing in the 1990s

Details

No. of pages:
230
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781483142135

About the Author

Sam Stuart

