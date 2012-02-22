IT Manager's Handbook
3rd Edition
Getting your New Job Done
Description
IT Manager’s Handbook, Third Edition, provides a practical reference that you will return to again and again in an ever-changing corporate environment where the demands on IT continue to increase. Make your first 100 days really count with the fundamental principles and core concepts critical to your success as a new IT Manager. This is a must-read for new IT managers and a great refresher for seasoned managers trying to maintain expertise in the rapidly changing IT world.
This latest edition includes discussions on how to develop an overall IT strategy as well as demonstrate the value of IT to the company. It will teach you how to: manage your enterprise’s new level of connectivity with a new chapter covering social media, handheld devices, and more; implement and optimize cloud services to provide a better experience for your mobile and virtual workforce at a lower cost to your bottom line; integrate mobile applications into your company’s strategy; and manage the money, including topics such as department budgets and leasing versus buying. You will also learn how to work with your customers, whomever those might be for your IT shop; hire, train, and manage your team and their projects so that you come in on time and budget; and secure your systems to face some of today's most challenging security challenges.
This book will appeal to new IT managers in all areas of specialty, including technical professionals who are transitioning into IT management.
Key Features
- Manage your enterprise’s new level of connectivity with a NEW chapter covering social media, handheld devices, and more
- Implement and optimize cloud services to provide a better experience for your mobile and virtual workforce at a lower cost to your bottom line
- Integrate mobile applications into your company’s strategy
- Manage the money, including topics such as department budgets and leasing versus buying
- Work with your "customers", whomever those might be for your IT shop
- Hire, train, and manage your team and their projects so that you come in on time and budget
- Secure your systems to face some of today's most challenging security challenges
Readership
New IT managers in all areas of specialty, including technical professionals who are transitioning into IT management
Table of Contents
Dedication
About the Authors
Key Changes for This Edition
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. The Role of an IT Manager
1.1 Just What Does an IT Manager Do?
1.2 Managers in General
1.3 The Strategic Value of the IT Department
1.4 Developing an IT Strategy
1.5 Leadership versus Management
1.6 Starting Your New Job
1.7 The First 100 Days
1.8 Two IT Departments—What Happens If Your Company Merges with Another?
1.9 Further References
Chapter 2. Managing Your IT Team
2.1 Keeping Employees Focused
2.2 Employee Training
2.3 Employee Performance
2.4 Generational Issues at Work
2.5 Further References
Chapter 3. Staffing Your IT Team
3.1 Why IT Managers Need to Deal with Hiring People
3.2 Write a Position Description
3.3 Recruiters
3.4 Selecting Candidates
3.5 Further References
Chapter 4. Project Management
4.1 Projects and Project Management: A Quick Overview
4.2 Phase One: Scope the Project
4.3 Phase Two: Develop a Project Plan
4.4 Phase Three: Launch the Project
4.5 Phase Four: Track the Project’s Progress
4.6 Phase Five: Close Out the Project
4.7 Decision-Making Techniques
4.8 What to Do If/When the Project Gets Off Track
4.9 Useful Project Management Techniques
4.10 Funding Projects
4.11 Multiple Projects: How to Juggle Them Well
4.12 Dealing with Non-IT Departments on a Project
4.13 Further References
Chapter 5. Software, Operating Systems, and Enterprise Applications
5.1 Types of Software
5.2 Operating Systems
5.3 Open Source
5.4 Managing Software
5.5 Cloud Computing
5.6 Enterprise Applications
5.7 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
5.8 Further References
Chapter 6. Managing the Money
6.1 The Budgeting Process
6.2 The Difference between Capital Expenditures and Operating Expense Items
6.3 Lease Versus Buy: Which One is Better?
6.4 Other Budgeting Factors to Consider
6.5 Managing Vendors
6.6 Managing the Money during Difficult Times
6.7 Outsourcing and Offshoring
6.8 Further References
Chapter 7. Getting Started with the Technical Environment
7.1 The Technical Environment
7.2 Understanding the User Environment
7.3 TCO and Asset Management: What Are They?
7.4 Standards
7.5 Technology Refreshing
7.6 Further References
Chapter 8. Security and Compliance
8.1 How We Got Here
8.2 Managing Security
8.3 Security Solutions and Technologies
8.4 Types of Threats
8.5 Compliance and IT
8.6 The Rules
8.7 How to Comply with the Rules
8.8 Hidden Benefits of Compliance
8.9 Methodologies and Frameworks
8.10 It's Not Just Regulatory Compliance
8.11 Further References
Chapter 9. Disaster Recovery
9.1 Defining the Scope
9.2 Creating a Disaster Recovery Plan
9.3 A Word about Incident Response, Business Continuity, and Disaster Recovery
9.4 The Hidden Benefits of Good Disaster Recovery Planning
9.5 Further References
Chapter 10. Working with Users
10.1 Relationships with Users
10.2 The Consumerization of IT
10.3 When Your Users Are Part of a Mobile Work Force
10.4 The Help Desk
10.5 Service Level Agreements
10.6 Further References
Chapter 11. Connectivity
11.1 Get in Front of the Curve
11.2 The Power of All These Connections
11.3 How Does This Affect You as IT Manager?
11.4 Further References
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2012
- Published:
- 22nd February 2012
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123914057
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124159495
About the Author
Bill Holtsnider
Bill Holtsnider is an experienced writer, educator, and software professional with more than 26 years of experience working in the computer industry. His IT expertise includes working in such diverse areas as stock portfolio management, identity management, and software development. He is the author of six books and a wide range of technical and marketing documentation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Writer at ClickFox with more than 26 years of experience working in the computer industry.
Brian Jaffe
Brian D. Jaffe is a seasoned veteran in the IT community. As an IT professional, he has worked for several Fortune 500 companies including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Time Warner, Philip Morris, and The Interpublic Group of Companies. Currently he is Senior Vice President for Global IT at McCann Worldgroup in New York City, one of the country’s leading advertising agencies. His articles have appeared in Computerworld, InfoWorld, eWeek, and The New York Times.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Vice President of Global IT, McCann-Erickson Advertising
Reviews
"The IT Manager's Handbook, 2nd Edition is a must-read for new IT leaders. The technology industry changes so rapidly that this edition will even be helpful to veteran IT leaders. The ever-changing world of technology challenges IT leaders to stay current; the authors do a great job of highlighting the changes in IT you need to know about. In a nutshell, the Handbook educates the reader on nearly every aspect of IT. Every IT manager needs to move aside a few technical manuals to make room for Holtsnider & Jaffe’s 2nd Edition, IT Manager's Handbook. They have captured the role of every IT Leader and their book should be mandatory for anyone moving into this position." --Jim Chilton – Vice President and CIO, SolidWorks Corporation
"Had this book been available 10 years ago, it would have eased my transition from a purely technical role to a technology management role. Even after a number of years as an IT Manager, I found helpful insights in the first edition of this book and this second edition has added an expanded base of topics to help any new manager succeed. " --Brian McMann, Director, IT Systems, New Global Telecom
"This book is a must-read for a new IT Manager. It is a comprehensive guide to assist the new manager perform the wide variety of job tasks within the organization that s/he will be facing. The seasoned IT Manager/CIO may already know the information presented, but there are sections that provide relevant information and excellent advice to address current issues. For both types of readers, excellent and useful references and resources are included at the end of each Chapter." --Mark Landmann, Partner, Infusion Group LLC
"It is not often that an IT book crosses my desk that, once picked up, cannot be put down until it has been read cover to cover. The IT Managers Handbook proved to be one of these books. Finally an IT management book that actually discusses how to deal with people and not just budget! A book that gives as much weight to managing team member personalities as it does to managing software licenses….The breadth and scope of this book is also quite impressive, given it is only 300 pages long. Outsourcing, cloud computing, project costing and scheduling, security management and of course employee handling all are covered efficiently and with immediate practical consequences. There is more to rave on about with this book, but really all you need to know is that it is a must-have for any beginner IT manager. Read it, and you are off to a great start. And of course the cost of the book is irrelevant - it is worth it." --BCS.org
"Intended as a primer for IT professionals moving into management roles, the third edition of this work adds a new chapter on new connectivity issues surrounding social media and handheld devices. Other chapters include a breakdown of IT management, staffing, project management, software, operating systems and enterprise applications, managing money, technical environment, security and compliance, disaster recovery and working with users. Written in an easily understood and entertaining manner, this handbook aims to maximize the first hundred days in a new role and to address common pain points of IT management with effective strategies and action plans. There is very little filler here, and helpful and otherwise hard won wisdom abounds. Suggested supplemental reading for each topic makes this work a valuable resource for seasoned management as well as novice managers in an IT setting." --Reference and Research Book News, August 2012