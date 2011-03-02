istology and Cell Biology: An Introduction to Pathology

Histology and Cell Biology: An Introduction to Pathology uses a wealth of vivid, full-color images to help you master histology and cell biology. Dr. Abraham L. Kierszenbaum presents an integrated approach that correlates normal histology with cellular and molecular biology, pathology, and clinical medicine throughout the text. A unique pictorial approach—through illustrative diagrams, photomicrographs, and pathology photographs—paired with bolded words, key clinical terms in red, and clinical boxes and "Essential Concepts" boxes that summarize important facts give you everything you need to prepare for your course exams as well as the USMLE Step 1.