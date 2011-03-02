istology and Cell Biology: An Introduction to Pathology
3rd Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Description
Histology and Cell Biology: An Introduction to Pathology uses a wealth of vivid, full-color images to help you master histology and cell biology. Dr. Abraham L. Kierszenbaum presents an integrated approach that correlates normal histology with cellular and molecular biology, pathology, and clinical medicine throughout the text. A unique pictorial approach—through illustrative diagrams, photomicrographs, and pathology photographs—paired with bolded words, key clinical terms in red, and clinical boxes and "Essential Concepts" boxes that summarize important facts give you everything you need to prepare for your course exams as well as the USMLE Step 1.
Key Features
- Access the fully searchable text online at studentconsult.com, along with USMLE-style multiple-choice review questions, and online only references.
- Easily find and cross-reference information through a detailed table of contents that highlights clinical examples in red.
- Review material quickly using pedagogical features, such as Essential Concept boxes, bolded words, and key clinical terms marked in red, that emphasize key details and reinforce your learning.
- Integrate cell biology and histology with pathology thanks to vivid descriptive illustrations that compare micrographs with diagrams and pathological images.
Table of Contents
Part I Basic Tissues and Integrated Cell Biology
Chapter 1 Epithelium
Chapter 2 Epithelial Glands
Chapter 3 Cell Signaling
Chapter 4 Connective Tissue
Chapter 5 Osteogenesis
Chapter 6 Blood and Hematopoiesis
Chapter 7 Muscle Tissue
Chapter 8 Nervous Tissue
Chapter 9 Sensory Organs: Vision and Hearing
Part II Organ Systems: Protection of the Body
Chapter 10 Immune-Lymphatic System
Chapter 11 Integumentary System
Part III Organ Systems: Blood Circulatory Systems
Chapter 12 Cardiovascular System
Chapter 13 Respiratory System
Chapter 14 Urinary System
Part IV Organ Systems: The Alimentary System
Chapter 15 Upper Digestive Segment
Chapter 16 Lower Digestive Segment
Chapter 17 Digestive Glands
Part V Organ Systems: The Endocrine System
Chapter 18 Neuroendocrine System
Chapter 19 Endocrine System
Part VI Organ Systems: Reproductive System
Chapter 20 Spermatogenesis
Chapter 21 Sperm Transport and Maturation
Chapter 22 Follicle Development and the Menstrual Cycle
Chapter 23 Fertilization, Placentation, and Lactation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 2nd March 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323286039
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455753437
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323085885
About the Author
Abraham Kierszenbaum
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Medical (Clinical) Professor, The Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education, The City University of New York, New York, New York
Laura Tres
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Medical (Clinical) Professor, The Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education, The City University of New York, New York, New York