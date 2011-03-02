istology and Cell Biology: An Introduction to Pathology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323078429, 9780323286039

istology and Cell Biology: An Introduction to Pathology

3rd Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Abraham Kierszenbaum Laura Tres
eBook ISBN: 9780323286039
eBook ISBN: 9781455753437
eBook ISBN: 9780323085885
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 2nd March 2011
Page Count: 720
Info/Buy
Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Histology and Cell Biology: An Introduction to Pathology uses a wealth of vivid, full-color images to help you master histology and cell biology. Dr. Abraham L. Kierszenbaum presents an integrated approach that correlates normal histology with cellular and molecular biology, pathology, and clinical medicine throughout the text. A unique pictorial approach—through illustrative diagrams, photomicrographs, and pathology photographs—paired with bolded words, key clinical terms in red, and clinical boxes and "Essential Concepts" boxes that summarize important facts give you everything you need to prepare for your course exams as well as the USMLE Step 1.

Key Features

  • Access the fully searchable text online at studentconsult.com, along with USMLE-style multiple-choice review questions,  and online only references.

  • Easily find and cross-reference information through a detailed table of contents that highlights clinical examples in red.

  • Review material quickly using pedagogical features, such as Essential Concept boxes, bolded words, and key clinical terms marked in red, that emphasize key details and reinforce your learning.

  • Integrate cell biology and histology with pathology thanks to vivid descriptive illustrations that compare micrographs with diagrams and pathological images.

Table of Contents

Part I Basic Tissues and Integrated Cell Biology

Chapter 1 Epithelium

Chapter 2 Epithelial Glands

Chapter 3 Cell Signaling

Chapter 4 Connective Tissue

Chapter 5 Osteogenesis

Chapter 6 Blood and Hematopoiesis

Chapter 7 Muscle Tissue

Chapter 8 Nervous Tissue

Chapter 9 Sensory Organs: Vision and Hearing

Part II Organ Systems: Protection of the Body

Chapter 10 Immune-Lymphatic System

Chapter 11 Integumentary System

Part III Organ Systems: Blood Circulatory Systems

Chapter 12 Cardiovascular System

Chapter 13 Respiratory System

Chapter 14 Urinary System

Part IV Organ Systems: The Alimentary System

Chapter 15 Upper Digestive Segment

Chapter 16 Lower Digestive Segment

Chapter 17 Digestive Glands

Part V Organ Systems: The Endocrine System

Chapter 18 Neuroendocrine System

Chapter 19 Endocrine System

Part VI Organ Systems: Reproductive System

Chapter 20 Spermatogenesis

Chapter 21 Sperm Transport and Maturation

Chapter 22 Follicle Development and the Menstrual Cycle

Chapter 23 Fertilization, Placentation, and Lactation

Details

No. of pages:
720
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323286039
eBook ISBN:
9781455753437
eBook ISBN:
9780323085885

About the Author

Abraham Kierszenbaum

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Medical (Clinical) Professor, The Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education, The City University of New York, New York, New York

Laura Tres

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Medical (Clinical) Professor, The Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education, The City University of New York, New York, New York

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.