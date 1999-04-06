Issues in Security Management
1st Edition
Thinking Critically About Security
Description
This is a truly unique collection of 39 articles written by authorities or based on authoritative research. It goes beyond locks, lighting, and alarms to offer provocative viewpoints on a variety of security topics.
Contributors to this book are knowledgeable and practical individuals who are aware of the impact of their work on society. They have extensive and specialized experience in their respective sectors including corporate, retail, college, hospital, art gallery, and within the community at large. They are knowledgeable about technical and legal aspects of CCTV, electronic counter-intelligence, computers, fire safety, violent employees, terrorism and the future of policing. In addition, they are concerned about the right to privacy, the influence of gambling on employee theft, privatization of correctional services, the place of women in security work, security audit anxiety, and crime control/prevention.
The book looks beyond everyday applications and routines to an understanding of the social significance of careers in security. It will be of interest to practitioners in all sectors as well as students at all levels.
Key Features
- Goes beyond the usual nuts and bolts security book
- An important, horizon-broadening supplement to the basic texts
- Appeals to everybody in the security field from students to practitioners
Readership
Security professionals, students in security courses
Table of Contents
Section 1: Crime Prevention
Does the Security Industry Help Society? - Hastings
Should Store Owners Be Arrested? - Davenport and Wilson
Is the Industry Protecting the Public? - Davenport and Reid
Section 2: Security Personnel
Keeping CCTV Watchers Alert - Fletcher
Women in the Security Industry - Erickson and Stewart
"Coach" is better than "Security Supervisor" - Squarebriggs
Skill-Based Compensation Programs - Weaver
Section 3: Designing for Security
Targeted Crime Prevention Holds Promise - Saville
Good Security Can Be Built In - Thom
Section 4: CCTV's Role
Fighting Crime with Cameras - Kruegle
CCTV is a Corporate Responsibility - Fletcher
Failing to Deliver Security Can Cost - Goldstein
Section 5: Planning A Program
Designing Protection systems - McNaughton
Security on the Corporate Agenda - Basse and Banks
Facility Managers Stress Security - Hess
Outsourcing Security Services Works - Aubry
Section 6: Investigations
A Proactive Security Function - Morris
Internal Theft or Professional Attack? - Vikanes
Company Investigations are Different - Campbell
Managing Documentary Evidence - Ehlers
How to Survive Audit Anxiety - McNaughton
Section 7: Industrial Espionage
Spying Still Thrives - Ralph
Have You Been Victimized Yet? - Hough
Section 8: Workplace Responsibilities
Dealing with a Violent Employee - Ray
Investigating Harassment - Ray
Section 9: Retail Loss Prevention
More Lucrative Than Bank Robbery! - McDermott
Video Gambling and Employee Theft - Baker
Combating Shoptheft with EAS - Parson
Section 10: Healthcare Security
Challenges of the 21st Century - Michelman
National Standards Are Needed - McNaughton
Protecting Newborns from Abduction - Hanna
Section 11: Campus Security
How Safe are Universities?- Seagrave
Crime Control or Loss Prevention? - Micucci
Section 12: Protecting Art Treasures
Proactive Security is Called For - Hough
Section 13: Understanding Gangs
Gang Crime Is not Inevitable - Copple
Organized Crime Asian style - McDermott
Section 14: Fire Prevention
European Clues to Fire Protection - Robinson
Successful Fire Alarm Commissioning - Price
Section 15: Computer Insecurity
The Perils of E-mail - Skinulis
Afterword: Privatization of Services - Robinson
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
- Published:
- 6th April 1999
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750670784
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080509518
About the Author
Robert Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Recently retired from editorship of Canadian Security magazine