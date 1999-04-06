Issues in Security Management

This is a truly unique collection of 39 articles written by authorities or based on authoritative research. It goes beyond locks, lighting, and alarms to offer provocative viewpoints on a variety of security topics.

Contributors to this book are knowledgeable and practical individuals who are aware of the impact of their work on society. They have extensive and specialized experience in their respective sectors including corporate, retail, college, hospital, art gallery, and within the community at large. They are knowledgeable about technical and legal aspects of CCTV, electronic counter-intelligence, computers, fire safety, violent employees, terrorism and the future of policing. In addition, they are concerned about the right to privacy, the influence of gambling on employee theft, privatization of correctional services, the place of women in security work, security audit anxiety, and crime control/prevention.

The book looks beyond everyday applications and routines to an understanding of the social significance of careers in security. It will be of interest to practitioners in all sectors as well as students at all levels.