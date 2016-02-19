Isozymes V2
1st Edition
Physiological Function
Editors: Clement Markert
eBook ISBN: 9780323142045
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 912
Description
Isozymes, II: Physiological Function contains manuscripts presented at the Third International Conference on isozymes convened in April 1974 at Yale University. Separating 53 manuscripts into chapters, this book first discusses the medical uses of isozymes. It then describes the various dehydrogenase isozymes mechanisms of action and biological functions. Other general topics explored are the roles of isozymes in adaptation to varying temperatures and their use in the study of mitochondria. Significant topics on specific isozymes are given separately in other chapters.
Table of Contents
Organizing Committee
List of Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Medical Uses of Isozymes
Mechanisms of Action and Biological Functions of Various Dehydrogenase Isozymes
Use of Affinity Chromatography for Purification of Lactate Dehydrogenase and for Assessing the Homology and Function of the A and B Subunits
Effect of Environment on Kinetic Characteristics of Chicken Lactate Dehydrogenase Isozymes
Lactate Dehydrogenase from Liver, Morris Hepatomas, and HTC Cells
Hereditary Deficiency of Subunit B of Lactate Dehydrogenase
The Properties of Purified LDH-C4 from Human Testis
Autoantigenicity of LDH-X Isozymes
Relationship between the Change in the Tertiary Structure of Human Tumor Lactate Dehydrogenase and Carcinogenesis
Correlation between Lactate Dehydrogenase Isozyme Patterns of Mammalian Livers and Dietary Environments
The Physiological Significance of LDH-X
Studies on the Activity of Selected Enzymes and Isozymes in Experimental Heart Infarct in Dogs
Isozyme Patterns in Tissues of Temperature-Acclimated Fish
Temperature Adaptation: Isozymic Function and the Maintenance of Heterogeneity
The Roles of Isozymes in Adaptation to Varying Temperatures
Cyclic Nucleotide-Dependent Protein Kinases from Eukaryotic Organisms
Single Reactions with Multiple Functions: Multiple Enzymes as One of Three Patterns in Microorganisms
Comparative Studies of Multiple Peptide Hydrolases from Guinea Pig Small Intestinal Mucosa and the Implications of These Studies for the "Missing Peptidase" Hypothesis for Coeliac Disease
Genetic Control and Epigenetic Modification of Human Serum Cholinesterase
Potentials in Exploring the Physiological Role of Acetylcholinesterase Isozymes
Molecular Pathology of the Multiple Forms of Fibrinogen and Its Fragments
Malate Dehydrogenase Isozymes in Plants: Preparation, Properties, and Biological Significance
Multiple Molecular Forms of the Purine Phosphoribosyl Transferases
The Significance of Multiple Molecular Forms of Acetylcholinesterase in the Sensitivity of Houseflies to Organophosphorus Poisoning
Localization of Creatine Kinase Isozymes in Muscle Cells: Physiological Significance Regulation of Human Glutamine Phosphoribosylpyrophosphate Aminotransferase by Interconversion of Two Forms of the Enzyme
Studies on Human Lysosomal β-D-N-Acetyl Hexosaminidase and Arylsulfatase Isozymes
DNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase Species from Rat Liver Tissue
Physiological and Pathological Significance of Human Pyruvate Kinase Isozymes in Normal and Inherited Variants with Hemolytic Anemia
Aldehyde Oxidizing Enzymes in Locusta migratoria
Forms and Functions of Gluconeogenic Enzymes in Arthropods
Different Molecular Forms of Formate Dehydrogenase and Nitrate Reductase Solubilized from the Membrane of Escherichia coli
Isozymes of Aspartate Aminotransferase and Glycogen-Phosphorylase in Muscles of Lower Vertebrates
Spectroscopic Probes of Enzyme-Coenzyme-Substrate Complexes of Aspartate Transaminases
Isozymes of Adenosine Deaminase
Isozymes of Sheep Liver Threonine Deaminase
Properties and Physiological Significance of Multiple Forms of Mitochondrial Monoamine Oxidase (MAO)
The Use of Isozymes in the Study of Mitochondria
Isozymes of Phosphoenolpyruvate Metabolism
Possible Role for Superoxide and Superoxide Dismutase in G6PD Type Hemolytic Anemia
Functional Aspects of "Nothing Dehydrogenase" Polymorphism in the Pike-Perch (Lucioperca lucioperca L.)
Subcellular Localization of Rat Kidney Glutaminase Isozymes and Their Role in Renal Ammoniagenesis
Role of Adenylylated Glutamine Synthetase Enzymes and Uridylylated Regulatory Protein Enzymes in the Regulation of Glutamine Synthetase Activity in Escherichia coli
Selection Mechanisms Maintaining Alcohol Dehydrogenase Polymorphisms in Drosophila melanogaster
γ-Glutamyl Transpeptidase: Properties in Relation to Its Proposed Physiological Role
Comparative Physical, Chemical, and Enzymic Properties of the Isozymic Forms of Avian Aldolases and Fructose Diphosphatases
Regulation of Multiple Forms of Amino Acid Catabolizing Enzymes in Rat Liver
The Hexokinase Isozymes: Sulfhydryl Considerations in the Regulation of the Particle-Bound and Soluble States
Physiological Significance of Phosphofructokinase Isozymes
Substrate Specificities of Plant Peroxidase Isozymes
The Isoperoxidases of Cucurbita pepo L
Two Pairs of Isozymes in the Aromatic Biosynthetic and Catabolic Pathways in Neurospora crassa
Separation of Atypical and Usual Forms of Human Serum Cholinesterase by Affinity Chromatography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 912
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142045
About the Editor
Clement Markert
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.