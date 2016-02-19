Isozymes in Plant Genetics and Breeding, Volume 1B

Developments in Plant Genetics and Breeding, 1: Isozymes in Plant Genetics and Breeding, Part B focuses on the advancements in the processes, methodologies, principles, and approaches involved in the study of isozymes, including its role in plant genetics and breeding.

The selection first offers information on maize, hexaploid wheat, and barley. Topics include polymorphism, linkage relations, esterases, evolutionary and crop improvement studies, special applications to genetics and breeding, alcohol dehydrogenase, amylase, catalase, and catechol oxidase. The text then examines Secale and triticale, oats, rice, and tomato.

The publication takes a look at potato, peppers, and tobacco. Topics include biochemical characterization of isozymes, isozymes in cell and tissue cultures, glutamate dehydrogenase, lactate dehydrogenase and xanthine dehydrogenase, potato as a source of enzymes, and data for esterases in basic gels. The manuscript also tackles conifers, eucalyptus, fruit trees, cucurbits, and cole crops.

The selection is a valuable reference for researchers interested in the role of isozymes in plant genetics and breeding.