Isotope is Biology is a six-chapter supplementary text that covers the properties and application of isotopes as labels or analytical tools in biological research. The first chapters deal with the physico-chemical properties and radioactivity of isotopes. These chapters also explore their synthesis, preparation, radiation decomposition, and decay of radioactivity. The succeeding chapter considers other aspects of isotopes, including their effect of health, disposal, spills, and laboratory use. Another chapter examines the chemical and biochemical behavior, natural abundance, and the chemical stability of isotopic compounds. The final chapters describe several isotopic methods, namely, isotope dilution, paper chromatography, and autoradiography, with emphasis on their application in biological studies. This book will be of value to biologists, and graduate and undergraduate biology students.

Table of Contents



Preface

Introduction

1. What are Isotopic Tracers and Why Use Them?

2. Historical

References

General References

I. Some Physics and Chemistry

1. The Structure of Matter; Isotopes

2. Radioactivity

3. Energy of Radiation

4. Decay of Radioactivity

5. Production of Isotopes

6. Measurement of Radioactivity and of Stable Isotope Concentration

7. Synthesis of Radioactive Compounds

8. Preparation of Tritium-Labeled Compounds

9. Preparative Biosynthesis

10. Radiation Decomposition

References

II. Units of Radioactivity and of Stable Isotopes

1. Units of Radioactivity; Parameters

2. Specific Radioactivity

3. Specific Activity per Mole

4. Specific Activity per Atom of Carbon

5. Units of Stable Isotopes

References

III. Health Hazards and Isotope Laboratory Design

1. Health Hazards

2. Radiation Protection

3. Waste Disposal

4. Spills

5. The Isotope Laboratory

References

IV. Principles and Conditions for the Use of Isotopes in Biology

Section I. Identical Chemical and Biochemical Behavior of Isotopic Compounds

A. Cases of Nonidentical Chemical Behavior

B. Cases of Nonidentical Biological Behavior

Section II. Constant Natural Abundance

1. Radiocarbon Dating

Section III. Chemical Stability of Isotopic Compounds

1. Calcium Absorption; The Intestinal Loop

References

V. Methods

Section I. The Isotope Dilution Method

A. The Isotope Dilution Method in the Isolation, Purification, and Characterization of Unknown Compounds

B. Isotope Dilution as a Means for Studying The Synthesis of Knoton Compounds

C. Isotope Dilution as An Analytical Tool

Section II. Paper Chromatography and Autoradiography

1. Radioactive Compounds Separated by Paper Chromatography

2. Tissue Autoradiography

3. Cell Autoradiography

4. Chromosome Autoradiography

References

VI. Application of the Isotope Technique

Section I. Gross Distribution Studies

1. Geographical Distribution

2. Translocation

3. Drug Distribution

4. Whole-Body Radiography

5. "Volume" and "Space" Determinations

6. Radiocardiology

7. Organ and Cell Distribution

Section II. Molecular Distribution Studies

A. Metabolic Pathways; Biosynthesis and Breakdown

B. Protein Synthesis and the Transfer of Genetic Information

Section III. Rates of Reactions in Living Organisms

1. The Dynamic State of Body Constituents

2. Hemoglobin Turnover

3. Turnover; Theoretical Considerations

4. Definitions

5. Turnover Experiments; Examples

6. Turnover Experiments by Continuous Infusion

7. Precursor-Product Relationships

8. Alternative Metabolic Pathways

References

Index

