Isotope Geochemistry

Professor Maynard has had a distinguished research career that includes publication of 72 professional papers, authorship of 8 books and 8 field guides, and 56 presentations at professional meetings. He is known in particular as one of the world’s leading authorities on sedimentary ore deposits, particularly sedimentary Manganese (Mn) ore deposits, participating in key studies that documented their formation as a chemical precipitate under suboxic redox conditions in marine systems. He has also worked extensively on barium, copper, gold, lead, and uranium deposits. Professor Maynard’s second major area of research is on the sedimentology of siliciclastic rocks, both shales and sandstones. His research became increasing applied during the latter half of his career, involving several initiatives related to metals in the environment. He has been instrumental in training many Earth scientists through his career, a number of whom have themselves gone on to distinguished careers in academia and industry. At the University of Cincinnati, he served as head of the Geology Department for five years (1985-1990). In the broader professional community, he has served on committees for national, state, and local organizations. He served on multiple committees of the National Research Council of the National Academy of Sciences over a nearly 20-year period. He served on the Ohio Geological Survey Advisory Board and was a vice-chair of Ohio’s Low-level Radioactive Waste Repository Siting Authority for many years. Locally, he has been a member of the Greater Cincinnati Water Works Advisory Board from 1998 to the present. He has provided valuable service to professional societies as well. For the Society of Economic Geologists, he has been an associate editor of their flagship publication Economic Geology and the chair of their medals committee. For the Geological Society of America, he served as chairman and organizer of the 1992 Annual Meeting, which was held at the convention center in downtown Cincinnati. Professor Maynard has received several honors and accolades throughout his career.