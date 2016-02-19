Isolation Characterization, and Utilization of T Lymphocyte Clones
1st Edition
Description
Isolation, Characterization, and Utilization of T Lymphocyte Clones is a summary of information regarding T lymphocyte clones, including their usefulness. Organized into nine parts, the book begins with discussions on the soluble factors that can influence the growth of cloned T cells and the utilization of T cell hybridomas for analysis of T cell functions, emphasizing the biochemical and functional properties of helper and suppressor factors. The book then looks into the analysis of T cell clones and hybridomas using techniques of somatic cell genetics. The clonal analysis by limiting dilution, the characteristics of murine T cell clones reactive with alloantigens and soluble antigens, and the human T cell clones are described as well. This volume is valuable to those interested in the field of cloning of immunocompetent T cells.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 Introduction and Historical Overview
Text
References
2 Differentiation within the Immune System: The Importance of Cloning
I. Comparison with the Nervous System
II. Cloning Methods
III. Questions of the Day
References
I. IL-1 (Lymphocyte Activating Factor) and IL-2 (T Cell Growth Factor)
3 Biochemical Characterization of Interleukin-2 (T Cell Growth Factor)
I. IL-2 Microassay
II. Purification of Human and Murine IL-2
III. Temperature, Chemical, and Enzymatic Treatments of IL-2
IV. Improved Cellular Sources for IL-2 Production and Characterization
V. Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis of IL-2
VI. Molecular Prospects for the Future
VII. Conclusions
References
4 Production and Assay of Interleukin-1 (IL-1)
I. Production of IL-1
II. IL-1 Assay
III. Conclusions
References
5 Production and Properties of Human IL-2
I. Introduction
II. Culture Conditions for Generation of Human IL-2
III. Testing of Culture Supernatant for IL-2 Content
IV. Removal of PHA from IL-2-Containing Culture Supernatants
V. Long-Term Growth of Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes in IL-2
VI. Use of IL-2-Containing Preparations for Activation of Cytolytic Lymphocytes: IL-2 Providing the Proliferative Stimulus Necessary for Allogeneic IVS
VII. Conclusions
References
6 Signal Requirement for T Lymphocyte Activation
I. T Lymphocyte Propagation
II. T Lymphocyte Activation
References
II. T Cell Hybridomas and Their Products
7 An Overview
I. A Catalog
II. Problems
III. Lessons
IV. Conclusions
References
8 Factors, Receptors, and Their Ligands: Studies with H-2 Restricted Helper Hybridoma Clones
I. la-Associated Antigen Complex
II. Isolation of T Hybridomas
III. Characterization of the Hybridoma Clones
IV. Analysis of the Altered Self-Dual Recognition Problem
V. Isolation of Helper Factors
References
9 Properties of Antigen-Specific H-2 Restricted T Cell Hybridomas
I. Factor Production by T Cell Hybridomas
II. Use of T Cell Hybridomas to Examine Properties of the T Cell Receptor
III. T Cell Hybridomas Do Not Express Unexpected H-2 Spécificités
IV. Karyotypic Analysis of T Cell Hybridomas
References
10 Studies on an Antigen-Specific Suppressor Factor Produced by a T Hybrid Line
I. Derivation and Specificity of the Al Supressor Line
II B Cells as the Targets for Al Factor
III. Genetic Control of Suppression
IV. Interaction between Suppressor Factor and Monoclonal Antibodies in Regulation of the Immune Response
V. Conclusion
References
11 Characterization of Antigen-Specific Suppressor Factors from T Cell Hybridomas
I. Experimental Systems Used to Identify Suppressor T Cells and Their Products
II. Characterization of GAT- and GT-Specific TsF
III. Comparison of GAT-TsF and GT-TsF to Other Suppressor T Cell Factors
References
12 Suppression of Antibody Responses by a T Cell Hybridoma-Derived Haplotype-Specific Suppressor Factor
I. Properties of TsF-H
II. Mechanism of Action of TsF-H
III. Conclusions
References
13 Soluble Immune Response Suppressor (SIRS) Derived from T Cell Hybridomas
I. Characteristics of SIRS
II. Speculations
References
III. The Somatic Cell Genetic Analysis of Cytolytic T Lymphocyte Functions
14 An Overview
I. CTL Lines
II. Mutants
III. Somatic Cell Hybrids
IV. Outlook
References
15 Karyotype Evolution of Cytolytic T Cell Lines
I. Karyotype Analysis of Functional T Cell Lines
II. Discussion
References
16 Growth Regulation of Cytolytic T Cell Lines by Interleukin-2
I. Mechanisms of Action of Growth Factors
II. Mechanisms of Action of TCGF on a Cloned CTL Line
References
17 Correlation between Cytolytic Activity, Growth Factor Dependence, and Lectin Resistance in Cytolytic T Cell Hybrids
I. Introduction
II. Origin of CTL Hybrids
III. CTL Activity, VV Resistance, and CS Dependence of Hybrids
IV. Selection of C S - Variants from Cloned C S + Cytolytic Hybrids
V. Conclusions
References
IV. Clonal Analysis by Limiting Dilution
18 An Overview
I. Theory of Limiting Dilution
II. Experimental Conditions Required for Limiting Dilution Analysis of CTL-P Frequencies
III. The CTL-P Frequency Problem
References
19 Clonal Analysis of Helper and Cytolytic T Cells: Multiple, Independently Regulated
Precursor Sets at Frequencies Suggesting a Limited Repertoire
I. The Assay
II. Multiple Populations of T Precursor Cells
III. Independent Regulation of Each Precursor Population
IV. Lyt-Phenotypic Differences between T Precursor Populations
V. Conclusions
References
20 Frequency, Regulation, and H-2 Epitope Specificity of Alloreactive and H-2 Restricted
CTL Clones
I. Topographic Arrangement of Alloantigenic Determinants on the H-2Kk Molecule
II. Distinct CTL Subpopulations with Different Precursor Frequencies Detected by Limiting Dilution Analysis
III. Target Inhibition by mc Anti-H-2 of CTL Clones Generated in the Limiting Dilution System
IV. Target Inhibition of H-2Kk-Restricted, TNP-Specific CTL Clones
Conclusions
References
21 Production of Lymphokines by Murine T Cells Grown in Limiting Dilution and Long-Term Cultures
I. Introduction
II. Analysis of Lymphokine Release in Limiting Dilution Microcultures
III. Analysis of Lymphokine Production from Long-Term T Cell Clones and Lines
IV. Conclusions
References
V. Murine T Cell Clones Reactive with Alloantigens
22 An Overview
I. Conditions for Deriving T Cell Clones
II. Cytolytic T Cell Clones
III. Noncytolytic T Cell Clones
IV. Factors Produced by Alloreactive T Cell Clones
V. Conclusions
References
23 Cloned Continuous Lines of H-2 -Restricted Influenza Virus-Specific CTL: Probes of T
Lymphocyte Specificity and Heterogeneity
I. Properties of Influenza-Specific CTL Clones
II. Conclusions
References
24 Cytolytic T Lymphocyte Clones Recognizing Murine Sarcoma Virus-Induced Tumor
Antigens
I. Optimal Microculture Conditions for the Generation of MoLV-Specific CTL Clones
II. Frequency Determination of MoLV-Specific CTL Precursors
III. Isolation and Maintenance of MoLV-Specific CTL Clones
IV. Specificity of MoLV-Specific CTL Clones
V. Surface Phenotype of MoLV-Specific CTL Clones
VI. Conclusions
References
25 The Specificity Repertoire of Cytolytic T Lymphocytes
I. Analysis of Receptor Specificity
II. CTL Receptor Repertoire of the B10.D2 Anti-H-2Kb Response
III. Specificity Repertoire of the bmll Anti-H-2Kb Response
IV. The C57BL/6 Anti-bmll CTL Response: A Model for Determinant Recognition
V. The Influence of MHC on Receptor Repertoire
References
26 Alloreactive T Cell Clones Which Recognize Hybrid Determinants
Text
References
27 Anti-H-2 Reactivity of Mis-Specific T Cell Clones
I. H-2 Specificity of Uncloned Mis-Reactive T Cell Lines
II. Anti-H-2 and Anti-Mis Reactivity of T Cell Clones
III. Characteristics of Cloned Mis-Reactive T Cell Lines
IV. Conclusions
References
28 Lymphokine Production by Cytolytic and Noncytolytic Alloreactive T Cell Clones
I. Analysis of Lymphokine Production by a Noncytolytic T Cell Clone and Its Variant upon Alloantigenic Stimulation
II. Analysis of Lymphokine Production by Noncytolytic and Cytolytic Alloreactive T Cell Clones after Stimulation with Mitogen
III. Biological Separation of Lymphokine Activities Using Different T Cell Clones
IV. Heterogeneity of Cell Clones Producing Lymphokines
V. Conclusions
References
VI. Murine T Cell Clones Reactive with Soluble Antigens
29 An Overview
Text
References
30 An Analysis of T Cell Antigen Recognition Utilizing T Cell Clones
I. Experimental Design
II. T Cell Antigen Specificity
III. Conformational Requirements of T Cell Antigen Recognition
IV. Antigen-Presenting Cell Function
V. Ia Restriction and Ir Gene Function
VI. Conclusions
References
31 Alloreactivity of Antigen-Specific T Cell Clones
Text
References
32 Mechanism of B Cell Activation by Monoclonal T Helper Cell Populations
I. KLH-Specific Cloned T Cells Provide H-2 Restricted Help for Antibody Responses to TNP-KLH
II. Cloned Th Cells Can Be H-2 Restricted in Their Recognition of Accessory Cells but Not B Cells
III. After Specific Activation T Cell Clones Can Provide Antigen-Nonspecific Helper Activity
IV. Cloned Th Cell Supernatant Mediates Antigen- Nonspecific Help
V. Cloned Th Cells Can Function through a Pathway Requiring Lyb-5 + B Cells
VI. The Same Cloned Th Cells Function through Pathways Which Are either Restricted or Unrestricted for T h Cell Recognition of B Cell MHC Determinants 391
VII. The Same Cloned Th Cells Function through Pathways Which Activate Different B Cell Subpopulations
VIII. Conclusions
References
33 T Cell Lines and T Cell Clones Bearing Cross- Reactive Idiotype
I. Functional Characterization of the Helper Activity of Cell Line L.14
II. L.14 Cells Expressing Idiotypic-Like Determinants
III. Effect of Anti-Idiotypic Serum B658 on the Activity of Clone C.14.14
IV. Conclusions
References
34 Specific Regulation of Immune Responses by Products of T Cell Clones
Text
References
VII. Human T Cell Clones
35 Cloning of T Lymphocytes in Man
I. PLT-Reactive Clones
II. Cytotoxic (CTL) Clones
III. Conclusions
References
36 Human T Cell Clones: Function, Specificity, and Cell Surface Markers
I. T Cell Clones Obtained Following Sensitization in Vitro
II. T Cell Clones following in Vivo Immunization
III. Surface Markers of Human T Cell Clones: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAB) Interacting with the Cytolytic Function
IV. Conclusions
References
37 Human T Cell Clones Reactive with Soluble Antigens: Methodology, Specificity, and MHC Restriction
I. Antigen Specificity of Soft Agar Colonies of Human T Cells
II. Genetic Requirements for Antigen Stimulation
References
VIII. Future Perspectives in the Utilization of T Cell Clones
38 Potential Use of Expanded T Lymphoid Cells and T Cell Clones for the Immunotherapy of Cancer
I. Traffic in Vivo of Cells Grown in T Cell Growth Factor
II. Effect in Vivo of Adoptively Transferred Cells Expanded in T Cell Growth Factor
III. Isolation of T Lymphocyte Clones Specifically Reactive with Tumor
IV. The Lysis of Fresh Syngeneic or Autologous Tumor Cells by Lymphoid Cells Expanded in T Cell Growth Factor
V. Conclusions
References
39 Cloned T Cells as a Tool for Molecular Geneticists: Approaches to Cloning Genes Which Encode T Cell Antigen Receptors
I. Immunoglobulin Expression in Cloned T Cells
II. Cloning Nonimmunoglobulin Genes from T Cells
III. Conclusions
References
IX. Appendix
I. Factors which Influence the Growth of T Lymphocyte Clones
A. Assay for Interleukin-1 (IL-1)
B. T Cell Lymphoma Model for the Analysis of Interleukin-1 (IL-1)
C. Preparation of TCGF from Rat Spleen Cells
D. Preparation of TCGF from a T Cell Tumor (EL-4)
E. Production of Human TCGF
F. Preparation of TCGF from Human Spleen Cells
G. IL-2 Microassay
H. Purification and Characterization of IL-2
II. Cell Fusion as a Technique for Generation of T Cell Clones
A. Production of Antigen-Specific, H-2 Restricted T Cell Hybridomas
III. Clonal Analysis by Limiting Dilution
A. Measurement and Calculation of CTL-P Frequencies
B. Limit Dilution Analysis of Functional T Cell Precursors
C. Limit Dilution Analysis of T Cells Releasing Lymphokines
IV. Murine T Cell Clones Reactive with Alloantigens
A. Clones of Noncytolytic Alloreactive Murine T Cells
B. Cloning of Alloreactive Murine T Cells
C. Isolation of Virus-Specific CTL Clones
V. Murine T Cell Clones Reactive with Soluble Antigens
A. Immunization and Long-Term Culture of Murine Immune Lymph Node Cells
B. Cloning of Soluble Antigen-Reactive Murine T Inducer (Th) Cells
C. Soft Agar Technique for Obtaining Antigen-Specific T Cell Clones
VI. Human T Cell Clones Reactive with Alloantigens and Soluble Antigens
A. Cloning of Alloreactive Human T Cells
B. Cloning and Expansion of Human Alloreactive T Lymphocytes
C. Establishment of Colonies of Antigen-Reactive Human T Cells
Index
