Isocoumarin, Thiaisocoumarin and Phosphaisocoumarin - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128154113, 9780128154465

Isocoumarin, Thiaisocoumarin and Phosphaisocoumarin

1st Edition

Natural Occurrences, Synthetic Approaches and Pharmaceutical Applications

Authors: Sarbani Pal Manojit Pal
eBook ISBN: 9780128154465
Paperback ISBN: 9780128154113
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th October 2018
Page Count: 216
Description

Isocoumarin, Thiaisocoumarin and Phosphaisocoumarin: Natural Occurrences, Synthetic Approaches and Pharmaceutical Applications gives an overview of the various aspects of this class of heterocycle, with a major focus on synthesis and biological activity. Aromatic δ lactones or isocoumarins with thiaisocoumarins, phosphaisocoumarins and a-pyranone fused with a heteroaryl ring constitute an important class of heterocyclic compounds. This book provides the methods applied for the synthesis of thiaisocoumarins, phosphaisocoumarins, and a-pyranone fused with a heteroaryl ring. It is useful to medicinal and natural product chemists who want to synthesize target molecules and develop cutting-edge technologies to provide better solutions to researchers.

Key Features

  • Features an overview of isocoumarins and their role in pharmaceutical research
  • Presents a template for the design, discovery and development of new and potential drugs in various therapeutic areas
  • Includes comprehensive coverage of the synthesis of isocoumarins, from traditional methods, to transition metal catalyzed methods
  • Looks at future applications for these important compounds in the areas of drug discovery and pharmaceutical research

Readership

Researchers in academia and industry working in the area of oxygen containing heterocycles, transition metal catalysis, synthetic methodologies, medicinal / pharmaceutical / natural product chemistry and drug discovery. Secondary audience of undergraduate and graduate students taking courses in heterocyclic, medicinal chemistry and organic synthesis

Table of Contents

1. Introduction: The diverse aromatic δ lactones
2. Natural products: A major source of isocoumarins
3. Bioactive isocoumarins: their role in pharmaceutical research
4. Synthesis of isocoumarins: traditional and transition metal catalyzed methods
5. Preparation of Thienopyranones
6. Synthesis of seleno and telluro isocoumarins
7. Synthesis of a-pyranone fused with nitrogen containing heterocycles
8. Synthesis of phosphaisocoumarins
9. Synthesis of nature’s isocoumarins
10. Synthesis of isocoumarins of pharmacological interest
11. Isocoumarins in organic synthesis: Synthetic applications
12. Conclusions

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128154465
Paperback ISBN:
9780128154113

About the Author

Sarbani Pal

Sarbani Pal is working as a faculty and head in the Department of Chemistry of M.N.R. Post-Graduate College in Hyderabad, India. Born in Kolkata, India, Dr. Pal began her university training at the University of Calcutta, where she obtained her M.Sc degree in Chemistry with specialization in Organic Chemistry in 1990. She subsequently moved to the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata, India, where she worked under the guidance of Professor D. Mukherjee with a research fellowship (1991–1996) awarded by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, New Delhi, India. She was awarded her Ph.D. degree by Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India, in 1996. She then moved to the Department of Chemistry, M.S. University, Baroda, Gujarat, India, where she worked as a Lecturer in Chemistry (1996–1997). Subsequently, she moved to Hyderabad, India, where she joined the M.N.R. Post-Graduate College as a Lecturer in Organic Chemistry. Her research interests include the total synthesis of bicyclic and tricyclic sesquiterpenes, synthesis of organo–ruthenium complexes, design and synthesis of anti-inflammatory agents and macrolide antibiotics. She has supervised several PhD students and published more than 50 research papers and review articles in various international journals. She was awarded Bioorganic and Medicinal Chemistry Letters Top 10 Cited Author for 2011-2012.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, MNR Degree and PG College, India

Manojit Pal

Manojit Pal received his M.Sc degree in Chemistry from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, India in 1989 and PhD degree from Jadavpur University, Kolkata (India) in 1995. He then worked as a Research Officer-R&D in the Alembic Chemical Works Co Ltd. and as an Executive-Organic Synthesis in the Sun Pharma Advanced Research Centre. In 1998, he joined Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (DRL) in Hyderabad as a Senior Scientist and became Senior Director Discovery Chemistry in 2006. In 2007, he joined the New Drug Discovery Department of Matrix Laboratories Limited, Hyderabad as a Senior General Manager and played the role of administrative head of that department. In 2009, he joined the Dr. Reddy’s Institute of Life Science, Hyderabad and presently continuing as a Professor and Head of Organic and Medicinal Chemistry. He is a recipient of the CSIR Certificate of Merit 1989, Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry Letters Most Cited Paper 2003-2006 Award, Bioorganic and Medicinal Chemistry Letters Top 10 Cited Author certificate for 2011-2012 and others. He has been recognized as one of the most cited Organic Chemists in India (Current Science 2015, 109, 869). He became Associate Editor of RSC Advances in 2015 and FRSC in 2016. His research interests include the development of new chemical entities under the new drug discovery programme in various therapeutic areas. He has authored/co-authored more than 200 research publications, as well as 14 review articles and a number of patents.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dr. Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad Campus, Gachibowli, India

