Isocoumarin, Thiaisocoumarin and Phosphaisocoumarin

Manojit Pal received his M.Sc degree in Chemistry from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, India in 1989 and PhD degree from Jadavpur University, Kolkata (India) in 1995. He then worked as a Research Officer-R&D in the Alembic Chemical Works Co Ltd. and as an Executive-Organic Synthesis in the Sun Pharma Advanced Research Centre. In 1998, he joined Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (DRL) in Hyderabad as a Senior Scientist and became Senior Director Discovery Chemistry in 2006. In 2007, he joined the New Drug Discovery Department of Matrix Laboratories Limited, Hyderabad as a Senior General Manager and played the role of administrative head of that department. In 2009, he joined the Dr. Reddy’s Institute of Life Science, Hyderabad and presently continuing as a Professor and Head of Organic and Medicinal Chemistry. He is a recipient of the CSIR Certificate of Merit 1989, Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry Letters Most Cited Paper 2003-2006 Award, Bioorganic and Medicinal Chemistry Letters Top 10 Cited Author certificate for 2011-2012 and others. He has been recognized as one of the most cited Organic Chemists in India (Current Science 2015, 109, 869). He became Associate Editor of RSC Advances in 2015 and FRSC in 2016. His research interests include the development of new chemical entities under the new drug discovery programme in various therapeutic areas. He has authored/co-authored more than 200 research publications, as well as 14 review articles and a number of patents.