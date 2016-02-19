Isobaric Nuclei with the Mass Number A=74

The Pharmacology of Synapses details the advancements in the understanding of synaptic pharmacology. The book examines the development in various areas of synaptic pharmacology research. The text first covers the basic concepts of synaptic pharmacology, and then proceeds to tackling the metabolism of acetylcholine. Next, the selection deals with monoamine in the central nervous system, and neuromuscular transmission in vertebrates. The text also discusses the pharmacology of autonomic ganglia. Chapters 7 and 8 detail the pharmacological studies on neurons in the brain and spinal cord. The ninth chapter deals with the neuromuscular transmission in invertebrates, while the 10th chapter deals with drugs, transmission, and molluskan neurons. The book will be of great use to researchers and practitioners of pharmacology, neurology, biological psychology, and psychiatry.