Isobaric Nuclei with the Mass Number A=74 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080134598, 9781483186450

Isobaric Nuclei with the Mass Number A=74

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs on Nuclear Energy

Authors: B. S. Dzhelepov
Editors: J. V. Dunworth
eBook ISBN: 9781483186450
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 66
Description

Details

No. of pages:
66
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483186450

About the Author

B. S. Dzhelepov

About the Editor

J. V. Dunworth

