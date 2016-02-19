Isobaric Nuclei with the Mass Number A=74
The Pharmacology of Synapses details the advancements in the understanding of synaptic pharmacology. The book examines the development in various areas of synaptic pharmacology research. The text first covers the basic concepts of synaptic pharmacology, and then proceeds to tackling the metabolism of acetylcholine. Next, the selection deals with monoamine in the central nervous system, and neuromuscular transmission in vertebrates. The text also discusses the pharmacology of autonomic ganglia. Chapters 7 and 8 detail the pharmacological studies on neurons in the brain and spinal cord. The ninth chapter deals with the neuromuscular transmission in invertebrates, while the 10th chapter deals with drugs, transmission, and molluskan neurons. The book will be of great use to researchers and practitioners of pharmacology, neurology, biological psychology, and psychiatry.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 The Metabolism of Acetylcholine
Chapter 3 Monoamines in the Central Nervous System
Chapter 4 Neuromuscular Transmission in Vertebrates: The Skeletal Neuromuscular Junction
Chapter 5 Neuromuscular Transmission in Vertebrates: Smooth Muscle
Chapter 6 The Pharmacology of Autonomic Ganglia
Chapter 7 Pharmacological Studies on Neurones in the Brain and Spinal Cord. Part 1. Cholinergic Mechanisms
Chapter 8 Pharmacological Studies on Neurones in the Brain and Spinal Cord. Part 2. Monoamines and other Substances
Chapter 9 Neuromuscular Transmission in Invertebrates
Chapter 10 Drugs, Transmission and Molluscan Neurones
Chapter 11 Conclusions
References
Index
