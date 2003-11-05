ISO 14001 Environmental Certification Step by Step
1st Edition
Revised Edition
Description
The do-it-yourself manual, with steps to success and simple explanatory notes, designed for real companies. ISO 14001 Environmental Certification Step by Step has been written with smaller companies especially in mind.
Dr. A.J. Edwards explains how to achieve the ISO 14001 standard. Together, these provide a quick and straightforward guide to achieving the requirements of ISO 14001 Environmental Certification.
This revised edition has been updated to cover the latest developments in the interpretation of the standard, plus changes in related legislation, such as the EU's Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), Control of Pollution regulations, Dangerous Substances and Explosive Atmospheres Regulations, Landfill charges, Pollution Prevention and Control, and Asbestos Regulations. In addition, the new ISO 19011:2002 standard for auditing is reflected in the book, as are approaches to phased introduction of ISO 14001.
Many organisations working towards ISO 14001 already possess ISO 9000 registration, or choose to achieve ISO 14001 and ISO 9000 simultaneously as an integrated system.To prevent duplication, ISO 14001 Environmental Certification Step by Step includes cross-referencing of ISO 14001 requirements to the relevant procedures in the Quality System.
Key Features
- A do-it-yourself manual, with steps to success and simple explanatory notes
- Revised and updated to cover developments in the interpretation of the standard, changes in related legislation, such as the EU's Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), new standards and standards
Readership
Environmental managers/EMS (Environmental Management Systems) managers; EMS Auditors; Quality managers.
Table of Contents
Introduction; ISO 14001 requirements; Planning the programme; Policy; Implementation and operation; Checking, action and review; The manual; WWW resources: Supporting documents; Sample registers, Procedures and manual; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 5th November 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080454993
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750661003
About the Author
A Edwards
Affiliations and Expertise
Penarth Management Services: Quality, Environmental, Strategy and Training Consultants, UK
Reviews
For Previous Edition: 'In the form of a DIY handbook, Edwards' manual presents clear, explanatory notes designed for 'real organisations' - especially SMEs - to get to grips with ISO 14001. He outlines the standard, including sample registers, procedures and a manual, with examples provided on the accompanying CD.' Quality World, July 2002 'a quick and easy guide to achieving the requirements of ISO 14001. ...Written primarily for small and medium scale companies that want to create their own environmental management system, this book strives to be as simple as possible whilst still being comprehensive.' Chemical Industry Digest, August 2001 FIVE STAR review Amazon: A practical handbook well worth the cover price that will be useful to anyone who is embarking upon the long road of implementing ISO14001, or who would like a better understanding of how the standard is put together. If you are using external consultants to help your implementation, you should definitely get this book...it is a fraction of the cost of a consultant and will at the very least enable you to ask sensible questions about the approach taken by the consultant to your specific organisation.