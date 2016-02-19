ISDN Design: A Practical Approach is an easy-to-understand reference for ISDN and covers topics relating to both theoretical and practical issues concerning ISDN design, including the ISDN terminal and the ISDN exchange. Software programs for ISDN applications are considered, and many design examples are given throughout the text. This book is comprised of nine chapters and begins with a brief discussion of the need for ISDN technology, both from the point of view of telephone design and from the perspective of PBX design. A refresher of basic concepts needed to understand the subject follows. This includes topics ranging from the theoretical side of data transmission to the requirements of ISDN circuit layout. After this foundation is laid, an overview of the relevant international and national standards that exist in the ISDN telephone world is given. Subsequent chapters deal with ISDN terminal equipment design; the primary access side of the network; software issues raised by ISDN, with emphasis on the effects on system and hardware design; and testing of ISDN designs. The final chapter brings together all of the salient issues facing the ISDN designer and describes an actual ISDN design. This monograph will be a useful resource for both newcomers in design engineering and experienced design engineers.