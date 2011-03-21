Irritable Bowel Syndrome, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704507, 9781455709250

Irritable Bowel Syndrome, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics, Volume 40-1

1st Edition

Authors: William Chey
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704507
eBook ISBN: 9781455709250
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st March 2011
Page Count: 280
Description

This comprehensive update on irritable bowel syndrome addresses both the state of art diagnosis and treatment as well as emerging therapies and future directions. Worldwide authority, Dr. Eammon Quigley, contributes an article on Therapies Aimed at the Gut Microflora and Inflammation. Other highlights include articles devoted to genetics, biomarkers, and symptom-based diagnostic criteria.

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455704507
eBook ISBN:
9781455709250

About the Authors

William Chey Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Co-Editor-in-Chief, American Journal of Gastroenterology; Co-Editor-in-Chief, Clinical & Translational Gastroenterology; Professor of Medicine; Director - GI Physiology Laboratory; Co-Director - Michigan Bowel Control Program, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI

